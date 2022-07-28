Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

German inflation slows but energy price pressure remains

Inflation in Germany slowed slightly in July, but was kept high by energy prices which have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, official data showed on Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 15:06 CEST
A customer pays for goods at a market in Berlin.
A customer pays for goods at a market in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Consumer prices rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year in July, fractionally lower than the 7.6-percent pace recorded in June.

Energy prices had a “considerable impact on the high inflation rate”, the federal statistics agency Destatis said in a statement.

The cost of energy was 35.7 percent higher in July this year than in 2021, the statistics body said, with prices taking off since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

The rising cost of food and supply chain disruptions also added to the price pressures.

Inflation hit a post-reunification high of 7.9 percent in May, but has slowed over the last two months.

Experts believe this is down to the government stepping in to ease pressure on consumers. Among the energy relief measures is a fuel tax cut and the €9 monthly ticket. 

What happens to inflation in the coming months?

The inflation rate was “likely to increase again after the summer” as the relief measures fall away at the end of August, said Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at the public lender KfW.

Likewise, “from October onwards the strongly increased gas prices can be passed on directly to the end-customers” as Berlin intervenes to save struggling energy companies, Köhler-Geib said.

READ ALSO: Why households in German will soon face gas bill price hikes

It would take “until 2023” for inflation to come off the boil and start coming down towards the two-percent rate targeted by the European Central Bank, said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.

However, the Munich-based ifo Institute, said inflation had likely reached its peak in Germany and will gradually decline in the course of the second half of the year.

Russia this week again reduced the flow of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline to 20 percent of its normal capacity.

A total end to supplies would likely send prices up further and heap more pressure on consumers.

The “risk of a complete gas supply freeze” in retaliation for the West’s support of Ukraine hung “like the sword of Damocles” over the economy in the coming months, Köhler-Geib said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Why households in Germany will soon face gas bill hikes

Gas bills in Germany will likely rise significantly later this year as a new levy is set to come into force allowing companies to pass on rising prices to consumers.

Published: 28 July 2022 14:36 CEST
Why households in Germany will soon face gas bill hikes

The Gasumlage – or levy – is expected to apply from October 1st until the end of March 2024, according to Economy Ministry sources. 

The levy is aimed at relieving pressure on struggling suppliers by allowing them to pass on up to 90 percent of the extra costs of soaring gas import prices to consumers. 

READ ALSO: Germany must use less gas, warns regulator 

The higher costs affect all gas customers – whether private households or companies – in Germany, including those on long-term contracts who have already agreed fixed payments. It is not expected that customers will see higher costs immediately, but they will be phased in.

It’s also not clear at this stage how much the increase will be for households. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned last week that a four-person household could expect an increase of €200-300 per year.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday suggested the levy could range between 1.5 and 5 cents per kilowatt hour, but that this would depend on several factors, including procurement costs.

Asked about an estimated cost for a family of four, Habeck said that if the average consumption was 20,000 kilowatt-hours of gas per year, it could end up being not far off Scholz’s estimate.

He said it was not yet possible to say exactly how high the costs would be. “But the bitter news is it will certainly be a few hundred euros (extra) per household”.

Habeck said it was a “difficult step that entails a high burden”.

The levy will be decided at the end of August. 

‘You’ll never walk alone’

As the Local has been reporting, Russia has been slashing gas deliveries to Europe. Before Russia’s war on Ukraine, Germany relied on Russia for 55 percent of its natural gas. Germany has reduced its dependence, but still relies on Russia for more than a third of its gas.

Around half of all homes in Germany are heated with gas.

In view of the situation on the gas market, the levy is needed to maintain the gas supply in the coming winter, said experts.

“Without it, gas suppliers throughout the supply chain would be at risk,” the Economy Ministry said. 

READ ALSO: ‘Difficult winters ahead’: Germany sets out emergency energy saving measures

The levy will be the same amount for all suppliers. Details are to be regulated in an ordinance based on the Energy Security Act, which is set to be passed in the cabinet soon. 

While announcing last week that the government was set to bail out German gas giant Uniper, Chancellor Scholz also pledged to put in place more energy relief measures for households to cushion the burden.

“You’ll never walk alone,” Scholz said in English.

READ ALSO: Scholz promises more energy relief measures as bills rise

SHOW COMMENTS