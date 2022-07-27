For members
What are your rights in Germany if a flight is delayed or cancelled?
With chaotic conditions at German airports this summer, as well as strike action, we look at you rights if your air travel plans are disrupted.
Published: 27 July 2022 11:27 CEST
A passenger waits at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday during a strike by Lufthansa ground staff. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
Flights disrupted across Germany as Lufthansa ground staff strike begins
A strike by ground crew staff at airline giant Lufthansa has hit several German airports. At least 134,000 passengers are affected, with disruption expected to last all week.
Published: 27 July 2022 09:38 CEST
