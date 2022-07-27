Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Germany must use less gas, warns energy regulator

German authorities say Russian energy giant Gazprom has drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to about 20 percent of its capacity. They have urged people to continue cutting down on gas usage ahead of winter.

Published: 27 July 2022 12:45 CEST
A gas flame on a stove.
A gas flame on a stove. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

The Russian state-run company had announced Monday that it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day – half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Gazprom cited the halted operation of one of the last two operating turbines for the pipeline due to the “technical condition of the engine”.

The German economy ministry dismissed the explanation, saying there was “no technical reason for a reduction of deliveries”.

Klaus Müller, head of Germany’s energy regulator, said gas flows had dropped to 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity on Wednesday from 40 percent.

“We’ll see today if it stays that way,” he said in a statement.

Müller praised consumers and industry for voluntarily reducing energy use, saying that even correcting for warmer summer temperatures, recent consumption had been cut between five and seven percent.

He said this would allow Germany to add to its gas reserves, currently at about 65 percent. Economy Minister Robert Habeck outlined targets last week to reach 95 percent by November 1 ahead of the cold German winter.

READ ALSO: ‘Difficult winters ahead’: Germany sets out emergency energy saving measures

‘War strategy’

“In the autumn the situation will change and gas use will rise,” Müller said, noting the country’s strong reliance for its heating on gas, traditionally imported from Russia.

“Germany has got to use less gas,” he said, calling energy part of Russian “foreign policy and war strategy”.

In parallel, Italian energy major Eni said Gazprom had informed the group it would only deliver “approximately 27 million cubic metres” on Wednesday, down from around 34 million cubic metres in recent days.

The European Union on Tuesday agreed a plan to reduce gas consumption in solidarity with Germany.

German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung called the bloc’s plan a “lesson in humility for the EU’s would-be schoolmaster,” Germany.

“Suddenly we are not the strong ones and are dependent on others’ help,” it said.

The Rheinische Post newspaper said the EU agreement was welcome, but its bid to reduce natural gas demand by 15 percent was “modest at best”.

“If this coming winter proves particularly cold, or if (President Vladimir) Putin turns off the taps completely, then 15 percent will start looking like a drop in the ocean.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

EU agrees plan to cut Russian gas and protect Germany

The European Union agreed a plan to reduce gas consumption on Tuesday, an act of solidarity with Germany and a response to Russia's manipulation of supplies as an economic weapon.

Published: 26 July 2022 17:39 CEST
EU agrees plan to cut Russian gas and protect Germany

The plan, approved by energy ministers in Brussels, will see exceptions and carve-outs as some EU countries blanched at making too deep a sacrifice for Berlin and a few landlocked member states.

But Hungary was the only member state to oppose the plan, which passed on a majority vote, and the ministers’ Council of the European Union hailed the deal as a victory for EU unity.

“In an effort to increase EU security of energy supply, member states today reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter,” the council said.

“The Council regulation also foresees the possibility to trigger a ‘Union alert’ on security of supply, in which case the gas demand reduction would become mandatory,” the statement continued.

“The purpose of the gas demand reduction is to make savings ahead of winter in order to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia that is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon.”

‘Dirty games’

Germany, the EU’s economic powerhouse, is hugely dependent on Russian gas and remains at the mercy of the supply from Gazprom for the years still needed to find alternative sources.

“It is true that, Germany with its dependence on Russian gas, has made a strategic mistake but our government is working… to correct this,” Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said as he arrived.

France said showing solidarity with Berlin would help in turn protect all of Europe, even though Germany takes a major share of the 40 percent of EU gas imports that came from Russia last year.

“Our industrial chains are completely interdependent: if the chemical industry in Germany coughs, the whole of European industry could come to a halt,” said French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

The plan asks member states to voluntarily reduce gas use by 15 percent – based on a five-year average for the months in question – starting next month and over the subsequent winter through March.

Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said the plan would deliver a strong answer to state-run Gazprom’s plan to cut gas deliveries to Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing gas supplies,” Sikela said.

Gazprom has said it is cutting daily gas deliveries to about 20 percent of capacity from Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Serious situation: Russia to further cut gas deliveries to Germany

‘Wise strategy’

The EU member countries had already rejected an earlier European Commission proposal to give Brussels — rather than the member states — the power to impose gas use cuts in an emergency.

And the 15-percent target will also be adapted to the situation of each country through a series of exemptions, taking into account their level of stocks and whether or not they have pipelines to share gas.

“Nobody challenges the need for solidarity, but the means of solidarity can be very different and the initial proposal was not necessarily the most effective approach,” Spain’s minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, said.

Exceptions are planned for island states such as Ireland, Cyprus or Malta and countries, such as Spain or Portugal, with limited links to the
interconnected gas supply grid.

READ ALSO: ‘Difficult winters ahead’: Germany sets out emergency energy saving measures

Gazprom said Monday that it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine”, but Simson dismissed this claim.

“We know that there is no technical reason to do so,” she said.

“This is a politically motivated step and we have to be ready for that and exactly for that reason the pre-emptive reduction of our gas demand is a wise strategy.”

By Daniel ARONSSOHN, Dave CLARK

SHOW COMMENTS