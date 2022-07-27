For members
WHAT CHANGES IN GERMANY
Everything that changes in Germany in August 2022
From the €9 ticket and fuel tax cut, to travel chaos, tax deadlines and digital steps forward, here's what's changing in Germany this August.
Published: 27 July 2022 16:40 CEST
The town hall clock in Rostock, northern Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner
WHAT CHANGES IN GERMANY
Everything that changes in Germany in July 2022
From energy relief measures and an increase in the minimum wage to rules for making it easier to cancel contracts online, here's what's changing in Germany this July.
Published: 28 June 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 1 July 2022 09:36 CEST
