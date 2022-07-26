Read news from:
Hundreds evacuated as forest fires hit eastern Germany

Around 600 people were evacuated from the Elbe-Elster district of Brandenburg on Monday as firefighters battled to put out raging wildfires. Trains between Cottbus and Leipzig have been interrupted as a result.

Published: 26 July 2022 10:14 CEST
A fire truck drives over a smoky path during a forest fire in Brandenburg.
A fire truck drives over a smoky path during a forest fire in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jan Woitas

A large forest fire broke out in the Elbe-Elster district of Brandenburg on Monday, spreading to an area of 800 hectares – the equivalent size of approximately 2,000 football pitches – by Tuesday.

Around 200 residents from the town of Rehfeld and 400 in the Kölsa district in the town of Falkenberg were ordered to evacuate their homes.

On Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the fire department said that the situation was “very tense” as the fire was not yet under control. The Kölsa-Siedlung region in the town of Falkenberg (Elster) was particularly affected, the spokesman added. The fire department was on the scene with 152 emergency workers.

Deputy Forest Fire Protection Officer Philipp Haase said darkness also hampered firefighting efforts, which is why only limited firefighting was possible during the night.

According to a statement issued by the fire department late on Monday evening, the situation was caused “above all by violent storm gusts, which made the firefighters’ extinguishing work considerably more difficult and in parts even impossible.” 

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour were also expected on Tuesday, which could further ignite the fire. Light showers have also been announced for the region, but it is unclear when they will reach the fire area and if they will provide much assistance in extinguishing the flames. 

Train services interrupted

As a result of the fires, Deutsche Bahn paused some services between Leipzig and Cottbus. The rail firm said the section between Torgau and Falkenberg (Elster) of the RE10 line was affected.

WEATHER

Germany set for more extreme heat and storms

A heat warning was in place in large parts of Germany on Wednesday, while storms and hailstones were forecast in some regions.

Published: 20 July 2022 12:49 CEST
Germany set for more extreme heat and storms

Temperatures in the east of Germany were set to soar up to 40C, the German Weather Service (DWD) said. 

It was slightly less warmer in western regions, with highs of around 34C expected. 

It comes after Tuesday became the hottest day of the year so far in Germany. The mercury hovered around 40C in some places. At the weather station in Duisburg-Baerl, North Rhine-Westphalia, a high of 39.5C was measured.

Emsdetten in North Rhine-Westphalia is said to have even cracked the 40C mark, according to the ARD weather centre.

The previous record for this year – set on June 19th – was 39.2C.

However, the overall heat record for Germany has not yet been broken – a sweltering 41.2C was measured on July 25th 2019 in Duisburg and Tönisvorst on the Lower Rhine near Krefeld.

The below tweet from the German Weather Service highlights some of the hottest temperatures on Tuesday this week.

Heat and thunderstorms

As the heat shifted eastwards, some places were set to be hit by thunderstorms, torrential rain and hailstones. 

In a tweet DWD said there was widespread heat, except in the west and southwest.

“On the other hand, there will be thunderstorms later with the potential for local severe weather due to heavy rain, gusts of wind (around 100 km/h) and large hail!” the weather service added. 

As the map below shows, a heat warning (in purple) was in place for most of Germany on Wednesday. The areas coloured red show isolated storm warnings. 

Screenshot: DWD

According to forecasts, temperatures will drop slightly in the following days and there could be some more storms and rain. 

