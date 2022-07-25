Read news from:
Living in Germany: Settling in as a foreigner, dog days and Currywurst

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at the difficulties of settling into the country, snacks and cooling down on hot summer days.

Published: 25 July 2022 10:50 CEST
A plate of Currywurst and chips in Berlin.
A plate of Currywurst and chips in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

The difficulties of adapting to life in Germany

With a new culture, language and way of life, settling into any foreign country can be a hard process, and it’s no different in Germany. Even though parts of living in this country are brilliant, there’s no doubt that it can be tough. Many of you shared your experiences with us this week. One thing that struck us was how difficult it can be to find a place to live. Some respondents spoke of facing discrimination. “Flat finding in Berlin is traumatic, especially if you aren’t European or American,” reader Muzaffer told us. Even with a decent salary, Muzaffar said he had had to apply for more than 500 flats before he managed to get one. Others told us of their struggles with cumbersome bureaucracy, the stresses of getting an appointment at the immigration offices, and the lack of understanding for people who can’t speak any German. With Germany unable to fill many jobs, the government wants to make it easier for internationals in the country, including through relaxing citizenship laws. Hopefully some of these things will get better in the coming years – they will have to in order to encourage more people from abroad to build their lives in Germany. 

Tweet of the week

We kind of admire this German take on sushi involving gherkins, salami and cheese spread. Mahlzeit! 

A dog in the water
Photo: DPA/ Lukas Fortkord

Where is this? 

In these heat-drenched summer days, spare a thought for our furry friends. It must be a real struggle for them when the heatwaves roll around. This little guy called Miko had the right idea. Here he is cooling off in a pool of water in front of the Viersen rail station in North Rhine-Westphalia on July 19th.

Did you know?

When it comes to fast food, there are two big contenders in Berlin: the Döner and the Currywurst. Today we’ll talk about Currywurst, a delightful dish that has just the right amount of grease and tangy sauce. But did you know how it came about? The meal of sliced and grilled pork sausage in a sauce made of ketchup and curry powder (and often served with Pommes) is said to be linked to the presence of British soldiers in Berlin after the Second World War. The (now sadly defunct) Currywurst Museum in Berlin said the snack was first created on September 4th, 1949 in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, on the junction of Kantstraße and Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße by a German woman called Herta Heuwer.

At the time, the area was under the control of the British. In the post-war period, Allied soldiers were introducing new food habits to Germany, such as eating tomato ketchup with steak, US-style. This was adapted to eating sausage with ketchup. Curry powder was brought over by the British (who were influenced by their former colony of India). Frau Heuwer is said to have traded with British soldiers for the key ingredients of ketchup and curry powder. She then combined the tomato sauce with the curry powder and served it with pork sausage. What she used in her sauce recipe remains secret to this day, and she patented her “Chillup Soße” in 1959. However, there are other theories. Author Uwe Timm says Currywurst actually emerged in Hamburg in 1947. Whatever the truth, we’re glad this yummy snack exists. 

Thanks for reading,

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

EDUCATION

What foreign parents in Germany need to know about Sprach-Kitas

Germany has a number of specialised nursery schools that focus primarily on helping children with their German language skills. Here's what foreigners need to know about them.

Published: 20 July 2022 17:24 CEST
Updated: 24 July 2022 09:19 CEST
What foreign parents in Germany need to know about Sprach-Kitas

What even is a Sprach-Kita? 

A “Sprach-Kita”, or Language Kindergarten, is a special type of nursery school that’s been around in Germany since 2016 under the government’s Sprach-Kita Programme. The main aim is to help young children build up their German language skills to a level that will allow them to succeed at school. 

How is this different to a normal Kita or daycare centre?

Unlike most Kindergartens in Germany, Sprach-Kitas employ staff who are specifically trained in language teaching and acquisition. These specialists are paid for through Sprach-Kita Programme funding and help to shape the environment of the nursery school, making it easier for children to develop their German skills in an everyday setting.

The schools also have access to external support and advice on catering to children with language setbacks, and may work closely with parents to encourage further language development at home. 

Since the scheme was set up in 2016, around 7,000 nursery schools have successfully applied for “Sprach-Kita” status and received at least €25,000 funding through the programme. These were mostly Kitas that had already taken in a higher-than-average number of children from foreign backgrounds, such as those in popular migrant or expat areas.

Sprach-Kitas will generally be much more diverse and focus most heavily on children’s language skills, in addition to teaching young kids about cultural inclusivity.  

Who are Sprach-Kitas for?

Any young child in Germany is allowed to go to a Sprach-Kita, but the main target audience for these specialised nurseries are the children of foreign parents.

In households where German isn’t the main language spoken, children may struggle to keep up with their classmates at school due to their lower level of German fluency. That could be because the child has two international parents – such as a French mum and an English dad – or because the child has more contact with a parent who doesn’t speak German. 

According to recent statistics, around one in five nursery-age children in Germany doesn’t speak German with their parents at home. That equates to 675,000 children in total. In addition, around 40 percent of nursery school children come from a migrant background. 

Through the Sprach-Kita Programme, government is hoping to help these children integrate at an early age to set them up fully for life in Germany. 

Do I have to pay for a Sprach-Kita? 

Parents usually have to pay a monthly fee for their child to attend a German nursery school – and the same applies to Sprach-Kitas. The fee structure is generally set by the local government, meaning it can vary widely across different regions of the country.

However, you won’t pay any more (or less) for a Sprach-Kita than you would for an ordinary nursery school. 

Where can I find a Sprach-Kita?

Around one in eight Kindergartens in Germany is currently a Sprach-Kita, meaning they aren’t particularly hard to find.

To look for one near you, the best thing to do is to hop onto the government website and look on this interactive map detailing all of the Sprach-Kitas in Germany. 

Children ride tricycles at a German kindergarten.

Children ride tricycles at a German kindergarten. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/mauritius images / Westend61 / M | Westend61 / Mareen Fischinger

However, partly due to staffing shortages, Kita places in Germany are highly competitive right now – so securing a place may involve getting in touch with a number of them at an early date. 

Is there anything else I need to know?

Currently, the funding for the Sprach-Kita Programme is due to end at the end of 2022 – and it’s unclear what the fate of the existing language-focused nursery schools will be after this happens.

Though the three parties of the traffic-light coalition had pledged to extend the scheme in their coalition contract, it appears that the programme was one of the first victims of savage negotiations over next year’s budget.

That means the federal government are now hoping to transfer the responsibility for funding the language support over to the 16 states.  

“Responsibility in the area of daycare for children lies with the states and cannot be permanently financed by federal funding programmes,” a spokeswoman for the Family Ministry told Welt. 

The Ministry for Families has also pledged to make language acquisition a cornerstone of its forthcoming Good Childcare Act, which will see at least €2 billion in federal funding made available for nurseries in 2023 and 2024. 

That could make it possible for existing Sprach-Kitas to remain in place as specialised centres for language support. 

