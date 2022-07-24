Read news from:
Austria
German finance minister stands by no to new €9 ticket as poll shows most want follow-up

Almost 80 percent of Germans would like to see a continuation of low-cost local and regional travel when the €9 travel ticket expires at the end of August, a recent poll showed, but finance minister Christian Lindner has rejected this idea so far.

Published: 24 July 2022 19:19 CEST
Deutsche Bahn regional trains leave Munich station
Regional trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn leave the main train station in Munich, southern Germany, on March 28, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

A poll carried out by the Kantar institute for Focus news magazine found that 79 percent would like to see a similar state-subsidised ticket once the €9 ticket initiative ends.

This rose to 90 percent in the under-30 age group.

Sixteen percent did not want the initiative – or a similar one – to continue.

With the cut-price ticket set to expire at the end of August, the matter has been a topic of hot debate recently with politicians disagreeing about a follow-up and transport chiefs calling for a short extension.

Finance minister Christian Linder has rejected the idea of any subsidised travel tickets continuing beyond August as it is too expensive.

“The €9 ticket is a time-limited measure, just like the tax relief at petrol stations. Therefore, neither a continuation of the petrol station discount nor funds for a follow-up arrangement to the €9 ticket are provided for in the federal budget,” the FDP leader told the Funke media group.

Taxpayers finance the cost of these tickets as they do not cover costs; this means that even those who cannot use them – such as those who live in rural areas less well-served by public transport – also pay for them, he explained.

But Green party head Ricarda Lang saw it differently: “Obviously, the potential for affordable public transport in Germany is huge and the nationwide €9 ticket is a successful model for which we should find a follow-up arrangement – not least from a climate policy point of view,” she told the Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

She said the party would always be ready to talk about getting rid of subsidies that damage the environment and the climate to find the funds for continuing the initiative.

Meanwhile, the €9 ticket is causing difficulties for other transport sectors.

Around half of all coach and long-distance bus companies reported a drop in demand in a quick survey carried out by their own association, the Federal Association of German Bus Companies said, according to German newswire DPA.

Because of the cheap public transport tickets, in June, organisers booked private buses or coaches for class and club trips far less frequently.

Demand from these two key groups fell by more than half on average and by more than two-thirds in a third important customer group – older people.

The €9 tickets were introduced June and are also available in July and August. They allow people to travel across Germany for a month on buses and local trains.

Germany’s €9 ticket should be extended by two months, say transport chiefs

German public transport operators want to see the €9 ticket offer extended to give politicians time to find a permanent solution.

Published: 22 July 2022 11:53 CEST
Since June people in Germany have been able to ride on public transport very cheaply thanks to the ticket that was brought in to relieve households as energy bills spiral upwards. 

The offer runs until the end of August. But many people want to see it extended or a new ticket introduced. 

Now the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) has given their view.

“We need a follow-up solution quickly,” Oliver Wolff, head of the VDV, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“The best thing would be to extend the campaign for another two months as a transitional solution.

“The ticket could continue to be valid in September and October and thus relieve citizens of the high energy prices,” Wolff said.

The ticket allows passengers to travel on local and regional trains, buses and trams throughout Germany at a price of just €9 per month. Long-distance trains are not included in the offer.

The interim solution of two months could give politicians and the industry time to develop a permanent offer for a nationwide local transport ticket, Wolff said.

He called on the federal and state governments to get together quickly.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing announced this week that he thought a follow-up offer was possible from the end of the year or early 2023.

He wants to wait until data on the ticket is available at the beginning of November to help with figuring out what could come next.

But VDV’s Wolff said this would be too late. He referenced the huge demand for the ticket – more than 31 million tickets were sold in June alone, as well as rising inflation putting pressure on people. 

In the long-term the transport the Association of German Transport Companies has called on the government to introduce a permanent €69 ticket as a follow-up to the €9 ticket.

Wolff suggested that this ticket could be reduced “to €29 or €39 for people who need it for socio-political reasons – for example, for the duration of the war”.

The Transport Ministry reacted cautiously, saying there is a fixed procedure for consultations on the future – and the financing – of local transport.

