Majority of Germans ‘support temporary Autobahn speed limit’

Despite the noticeable economic effects of the Ukraine war on Europe, sanctions against Russia continue to be supported by the majority of people in Germany, according to the latest ARD-DeutschlandTrend.

Around six out of ten Germans (58 percent) currently support the measures, even if it means disadvantages for people in Germany. One in three (33 percent) do not support the sanctions.

The poll found that support for sanctions on Russia is higher in the west of Germany than the east.

While in western states almost two-thirds (63 percent) support the sanctions even if they lead to problems with the German energy supply and a decline in economic output, in the states that make up the former East Germany just over half (51 percent) would not support sanctions in this case.

Among the supporters of the ‘traffic light’ coalition parties (Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats) as well as the CDU/CSU, a majority in each case is in favour of the sanctions, irrespective of possible negative effects. Most supporters of the far-right AfD, on the other hand, believe that disadvantages for Germany should not be accepted.

Since the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine and its economic and energy policy consequences, various measures have been discussed in Germany to save energy and cut down dependence on Russia.

One possible step is the introduction of a temporary speed limit on German Autobahns. Germany is famous for being the only country in Europe where people can drive as fast as they want in many stretches of the motorway.

In May environment ministers across the German states said that a general speed limit should be introduced as a “cost-effective, quickly to implement, and immediately effective measure” that would mean the country could consume less petrol and diesel, and becomes less dependent on oil imports.

According to the poll, 59 percent of Germans think a temporary speed limit is the right way to go. Meanwhile, 35 percent do not support the move.

Interestingly, this measure is particularly controversial among 18 to 34-year-olds. As people get older, the approval of the speed limit rises significantly.

Unsurprisingly, the introduction of a Tempolimit is seen as a good move by supporters of the Greens and the SPD.

But there is also a majority in favour of this measure among the ranks of the CDU/CSU supporters.

The majority of those who back the liberal FDP – and especially the AfD – on the other hand, think the introduction of a temporary speed limit is wrong.

