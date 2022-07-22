Read news from:
Majority of Germans ‘support temporary Autobahn speed limit’

Most people in Germany support the introduction of a temporary general speed limit on the country's Autobahn network as well as sanctions on Russia, according to a survey.

Published: 22 July 2022 10:28 CEST
Drivers on the Autobahn in Lower Saxony.
Drivers on the Autobahn in Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Despite the noticeable economic effects of the Ukraine war on Europe, sanctions against Russia continue to be supported by the majority of people in Germany, according to the latest ARD-DeutschlandTrend.

Around six out of ten Germans (58 percent) currently support the measures, even if it means disadvantages for people in Germany. One in three (33 percent) do not support the sanctions.

The poll found that support for sanctions on Russia is higher in the west of Germany than the east. 

While in western states almost two-thirds (63 percent) support the sanctions even if they lead to problems with the German energy supply and a decline in economic output, in the states that make up the former East Germany just over half (51 percent) would not support sanctions in this case.

Among the supporters of the ‘traffic light’ coalition parties (Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats) as well as the CDU/CSU, a majority in each case is in favour of the sanctions, irrespective of possible negative effects. Most supporters of the far-right AfD, on the other hand, believe that disadvantages for Germany should not be accepted.

Since the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine and its economic and energy policy consequences, various measures have been discussed in Germany to save energy and cut down dependence on Russia.

One possible step is the introduction of a temporary speed limit on German Autobahns. Germany is famous for being the only country in Europe where people can drive as fast as they want in many stretches of the motorway.

In May environment ministers across the German states said that a general speed limit should be introduced as a “cost-effective, quickly to implement, and immediately effective measure” that would mean the country could consume less petrol and diesel, and becomes less dependent on oil imports.

According to the poll, 59 percent of Germans think a temporary speed limit is the right way to go. Meanwhile, 35 percent do not support the move.

Interestingly, this measure is particularly controversial among 18 to 34-year-olds. As people get older, the approval of the speed limit rises significantly.

Unsurprisingly, the introduction of a Tempolimit is seen as a good move by supporters of the Greens and the SPD.

But there is also a majority in favour of this measure among the ranks of the CDU/CSU supporters. 

The majority of those who back the liberal FDP – and especially the AfD – on the other hand, think the introduction of a temporary speed limit is wrong.

‘Difficult winters ahead’: Germany sets out emergency energy-saving plans

Germany's Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck has set out plans, calling on households and workplaces around Germany to save energy ahead of the uncertain gas situation in winter.

Published: 21 July 2022 16:47 CEST
Speaking during a video statement, Habeck said that measures would have to be taken across the board – in homes, offices and governmental buildings. 

Habeck, of the Green party, warned that the coming two winters would be difficult for people in Germany and the rest of Europe.

He said “solidarity” within the EU was needed. “This winter, and also the next one, will present Europe with great challenges.”

As part of the so-called ‘energy security package’, Germany says higher filling level targets are needed for gas storage facilities. 

By September 1st, gas storage facilities in Germany will have to reach 75 percent, and by November 1st they should be 95 percent full. Up to now, the government said a filling level of 90 percent by November 1st was needed.

As of Wednesday, German gas reserves were about 65 percent of capacity according to official estimates. 

Energy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference in Vienna.

Energy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference in Vienna. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/APA | Tobias Steinmaurer

Turn down heating, work from home

Habeck and his ministry also announced planned changes in the law that could affect private consumers.

Currently, there can be contractual obligations to maintain a minimum temperature in rented homes, the ministry said: “This means that if these tenants want to heat (rooms) less, they are in breach of their tenancy agreements”.

In consultation with other government departments, the ministry said, this regulation will likely be temporarily suspended “so that tenants who want to save energy and turn down the heating are allowed to do so”.

Homeowners will also not be allowed to heat private pools with gas “over this winter”, according to plans.

When asked about any possible controlling of measures, Habeck said many restrictions during the Covid pandemic weren’t checked “and yet they worked, people kept to them”. 

“But I don’t think the police will now be checking if the pools are warm,” he said. 

His ministry also said that it makes sense not to heat rooms where people do not regularly spend time, such as corridors, large halls, foyers or others rooms – unless there are safety-related requirements.

For public facilities and office buildings, this will be regulated.

During the press conference Habeck also touched on other possible measures to save energy, such as calling on people to work from home.

“We need to talk about how we save energy through increased use of home office,” he said. However, Habeck said there were no plans at the moment to order this as a rule, but rather let employees and employers discuss it.

Habeck also announced a mandatory heating check, which owners of gas heating systems will have to organise in order to optimise their heating. In apartment buildings, there should also be hydraulic balancing so that the heating water is optimally distributed, he said.

To secure the supply, the Economics Minister also wants to reconnect lignite-fired power plants to the grid.

In his video address, Habeck angrily dismissed Russian claims that it was a guarantor of Europe’s energy supply, saying that Moscow had become a growing “insecurity factor” in the sector.

“In fact, Russia is using the great power we gave it to blackmail Europe and Germany,” Habeck said.

Vocabulary 

Energy security package – Paket zur Energiesicherung

Measures – (die) Maßnahmen

Gas storage – (der) Gasspeicher

Consumers – (die) Verbraucher

Gas shortage – (der) Gasmangel

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

