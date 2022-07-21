Read news from:
Austria
Bürgergeld: What to know about Germany’s unemployment benefits shake-up

The German Labour Ministry has laid out plans to get rid of the controversial long-term unemployment benefit Hartz IV and replace it with the so-called Bürgergeld. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 21 July 2022 13:38 CEST
A person at a job interview in Germany.
A person at a job interview in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

What’s happening?

The German coalition government is preparing a big shake-up of unemployment support from next year. 

On Wednesday, Labour Ministry Hubertus Heil, of the Social Democrats (SPD), unveiled draft proposals to reform the controversial Hartz IV unemployment benefit or Arbeitslosengeld II – a programme for the long-term unemployed that the SPD themselves came up with in 2002. 

The plan is to switch to a benefits system based on encouragement rather than sanctions. It will be called Bürgergeld, or ‘citizens’ allowance’ .

The term Hartz IV has long been a major problem for large parts of the SPD. Many people associate the reforms passed in 2005 under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to be at odds with the Social Democrat’s philosophy of a caring welfare state. 

Here’s a look at the draft plans and what they mean. 

More fairness

The aim of Bürgergeld will be to reform the system to make it fairer to claimants, meaning people will be treated less harshly than under Hartz IV. It will be given to all those who currently receive Unemployment Benefit II or Hartz IV – around 3.5 million people in Germany.

Job centres are to be more generous in dealing with benefit recipients, so that the unemployed can focus on getting back into the labour market as quickly as possible.

“We want to create more cooperation,” was a phrase that came up again and again during the presentation from Heil.

In concrete terms, this means that in the first two years of receiving Bürgergeld, benefit recipients would be allowed to stay in their homes without worry – these will not be included in the calculations of what people can receive. 

Furthermore, assets of up to €60,000 would not be touched by the state. The concern of many people that they would have to give up their homes or use up their savings if they were unemployed for a longer period of time could therefore be eliminated – at least for the first two years. After that, as before, there could be checks on whether people’s housing situation is suitable (or if it is deemed too big).

Reform of sanctions

Sanctions are a big part of the current Hartz IV system, which links the right to receiving welfare payments to certain obligations, like actively looking for work and applying for roles that the job centre recommends. 

If a benefits claimant doesn’t meet these obligations, they get sanctioned with a cut to their welfare payments. 

In the past, there has been massive criticism of these financial punishments that Hartz IV recipients had to fear if, for example, they did not keep to agreements with the job centre.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil unveils the Bürgergeld plans on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil unveils the Bürgergeld plans on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

The new system will limit the sanctions to some extent. Heil’s proposal provides for a new regulation which would mean sanctions could not be introduced during a six-month ‘period of trust’ from the time of receipt of Bürgergeld. Payments would not be docked during this period.

After this point, sanctions could come in, but there is likely to be a change of culture. For instance, appointments at the job centre will remain compulsory, but are to become more flexible and informal.

Only those who do not cooperate with the job centre at all will have to fear negative consequences, the government says. “For people who chronically do not keep appointments, there can still be legal consequences,” said Heil.

More opportunities and incentives for further education are also part of Heil’s proposal for reforming the unemployment support system. Among other factors, people will be given more time to acquire a vocational qualification: three years instead of the previous two, under the plans.

In June the government announced that sanctions were to be eased from July this year as a step towards the reform. 

Higher rates

As well as a better relationship between the state and the long-term unemployed, the Labour Minister promised that the standard rates for unemployment support should go up from January 1st 2023.

“It is important to me that we get an appropriate increase in the standard rates on 1st January that does not lag behind inflation,” Heil said.

However, it is not clear how much the benefits will go up. Heil said he plans to wait for calculations by the Federal Statistical Office.

On the basis of these calculations, the new rates will be thrashed out in September in agreement with the coalition partners, the Greens and FDP.

The monthly standard rate for single adults who are Hartz IV welfare recipients is currently €449. 

The only thing that is clear so far is that the current principle, which sees the standard rates calculated on the basis of wage and price developments in the two previous years, is to be reformed. According to Heil, this leads to a long delay, especially in times of rising inflation. 

What’s the reaction?

So far, the Free Democrats reject a change in the calculation formula for monthly payments. “Instead, we have to improve the additional income possibilities,” FDP leader and Finance Minister Christian Lindner told RTL. The pro-business FDP also isn’t happy with easing the sanctions situation.

But social organisations welcomed the changes.

Yasmin Fahimi, chairperson of the German Federation of Trade Unions, said Bürgergeld had “what it takes to largely overcome the old Hartz IV system”.

However, Fahimi called for an inflation-busting increase in the standard rates. 

How will it be paid for?

Heil remained vague about how Bürgergeld would be funded. 

Here, the coalition could face a lot of intense debates in the coming weeks. The government has been hemorrhaging money in the past years due to the Covid pandemic, rising inflation and subsequent measures to help the population and as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The Labour Minister’s bill will now go to the vote of the individual ministries. It is expected to be passed by the cabinet in September, although some aspects may change if they don’t get through the vote.

The Bundestag and Bundesrat could pass the reform this autumn, and if all goes to plan, it will come into force on January 1st 2023. 

Reader question: Do I have to pay Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag?

Germany's monthly TV licence fee of €18.36 can be a burdensome expense, especially in the current climate. But there are some circumstances in which you don’t have to pay. 

Published: 19 July 2022 17:41 CEST
Reader question: Do I have to pay Germany's Rundfunkbeitrag?

Many people who first move to Germany and see the letter from the German broadcasting service assume it doesn’t apply to them if they don’t have a TV or radio in their home. 

However, in Germany, every household is obliged to pay broadcasting fees, regardless of whether there is a radio, television, or computer in the home or not. 

The fee amounts to €18.36 per month and can be paid by direct debit or by quarterly invoice. But watch out if you pay by quarterly invoice: recent changes mean that you will only receive one letter per year reminding you when the payments are to be made (February 15th, May 15th, August 15th, and November 15th) and late payments are met with an initial €8 fine.

The number of people living in the household is also irrelevant and a flat fee is charged per home, meaning those who live alone can be hit particularly hard by the monthly bill. 

However, if you’re running a business, the monthly charge depends on how many employees are working in a particular office, starting at €6,12 per month for 0-8 employees. The full scale can be found in this document.

The fee is justified on the basis that the government wants to provide “a diversity of high-quality programmes on television, on the radio, online and in media libraries” without having to rely on commercial networks and advertising. 

But what if I can’t afford to pay?

With high inflation and the cost of living on the rise in Germany at the moment, it’s understandable that many people will be wondering if they can avoid having to pay over €200 a year for a service they may not use.

The good news is that there are certain cases where you can be exempted from the obligation or be entitled to a reduction.

Recipients of government welfare benefits – including unemployment benefits, disability benefits or old age pensions – are exempted from the payment. 

For married couples and registered partnerships, the following applies: if one of the partners is exempt from the broadcasting fee, the other does not have to pay either.

Those who are vision or hearing impaired can apply to the Beitraggservice to have the fee reduced or removed completely. 

In most cases, students and people completing apprenticeships (Ausbildung or Lehrzeit) will not have to pay, provided they receive student support funding from the state (known as the BAföG). 

If a resident in a shared apartment is exempt from the fee because he or she receives BAfög, however, another non-exempt roommate will have to pay the broadcasting fee.

If you are entitled to an exemption from the obligation to pay the broadcasting fee or a reduction of the broadcasting fee, you can fill out this form on the website of the contribution service.

However, if none of these categories applies to you, don’t simply not pay because you can’t afford it.  This will just lead to a piling up of debt and in the absolute worst case, could even result in jail time. 

Useful vocabulary:

Broadcasting service = (das) Rundfunk

Contribution = (der) Beitrag

Fee = (die) Gebühr

Warning = (die) Mahnung

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

