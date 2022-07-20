For members
EDUCATION
What foreign parents in Germany need to know about Sprach-Kitas
Germany has a number of specialised nursery schools that focus primarily on helping children with their German language skills. Here's what foreigners need to know about them.
Published: 20 July 2022 17:24 CEST
Children from international backgrounds stand next to a wheel saying "hello" in different languages. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Bodo Marks
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Catastrophic floods, prison breaks and life after the €9 ticket
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at what comes after the €9 ticket, the anniversary of last years deadly flood and off-the-beaten-track beer festivals.
Published: 18 July 2022 17:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments