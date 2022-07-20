Read news from:
Austria
Putin ‘threatens Germany with further gas reductions’

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has reportedly threatened to halve gas deliveries to Germany at the end of July.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:48 CEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Iranian president Raisi in Tehran on July 19th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Iranian Presidency | -

According to Russian news agency Tass – a state propaganda outfit – if western countries do not return a turbine repaired in Canada for the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Russia, the flow of gas to Germany will be cut for a second time.

In comments reportedly made by Putin in a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday, the capacity of Nord Stream 1 could fall even further to 33 million cubic metres per day at the end of July because “another unit” requires repairs. 

The warning from Putin is believed to be an attempt to force Germany to reignite the Nord Stream 2 project after the pipeline was immediately halted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“We still have a ready route (for delivering gas) – that is Nord Stream 2,” Putin said. “We can put that into operation.”

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline – which is currently the main gas pipeline from Russia to Germany – was commissioned in 2011 and has a capacity of around 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Since June, however, Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom has reduced gas deliveries to Germany by around 60 percent to 67 million cubic metres per day.

Currently, the more than 1200-kilometre-long pipeline is also completely shut down for annual maintenance work, which is scheduled until Thursday. Some fear that the gas deliveries could be stopped entirely. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has criticised Russia for using the Siemens Energy turbine as a “pretext” for reducing its gas deliveries into Europe. 

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow gradually cut off the gas to several European countries that have shown support for the war-torn nation. Germany believes Putin is using energy as a weapon to fight back against the ongoing sanctions. 

The turbine in question, which was recently repaired in Canada, was held back for a long time as part of the sanctions. Most recently, however, Berlin lobbied its ally to return the turbine to Germany so that it could be reinstalled in the pipeline.

According to the German government, the delivery of the device is exempt from the EU sanctions against Russia because they are not directed against gas transit.

However, Moscow has said that so far neither the machine nor the accompanying documents have arrived.

Moreover, Putin’s statements in Tehran suggest that even after the end of the maintenance work and even if the turbine were installed, the pipeline still might not be brought back up to full capacity.

This could prompt the government to emergency energy measures in place in Germany this winter.

Is Germany about to decide to keep its nuclear power plants open?

The German government famously decided to turn off all its nuclear power plants in the wake of the Fukushima disaster a decade ago. But the gas stand-off with Russia has led to a discussion on whether to keep the last three nuclear sites running.

Published: 18 July 2022 16:51 CEST
Is Germany about to decide to keep its nuclear power plants open?

The German government could be preparing the ground for a surprise U-turn on its policy of closing down all its nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

On Monday a government spokeswoman said that a second stress test on the security of the country’s energy supplies would be used as the basis for any decision to keep the nuclear power stations running for an additional six months.

The first stress test – an attempt to assess how prepared Germany was for any Russian decision to cut off gas deliveries – was done shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Since then the situation has become more serious, with Russia’s state-owned gas supplier, Gazprom, closing down the Nord Stream pipeline for scheduled repair works. The German government says it expects that Gazprom will not reopen the pipeline within the planned schedule.

The spokeswoman from the Economics Ministry said on Monday that any decision on nuclear would be made on the basis of facts and analysis. “We are now calculating again and will then decide on the basis of clear facts,” she said.

She added that the results of the second analysis are expected “in the next few weeks”.

Green resistance

Nuclear energy still accounts for some six percent of German electricity supplies. Producers have said that new reactor rods are available to be bought for the reactors so as to keep them running.

But nuclear energy is unpopular among the Green party, which is part of the traffic light coalition and has its roots in the anti-nuclear demonstrations of the 1970s.

Under current law, the three nuclear power plants – Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 – must be shut down by December 31st at the latest.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, both leading figures in the Green party, advised against longer operating times for the nuclear power plants in March.

At the time they argued that a small contribution to the country’s energy supply would be countered by major economic, legal and safety costs.

On Monday, Green leader in the Bundestag Britta Haßelmann made clear that her party still opposed extending the lifetimes of the remaining nuclear stations.

“There is a social consensus to phase out nuclear power, and we will not jeopardize that,” she said.

“Wanting to solve a gas shortage with nuclear power is and remains a sham debate,” she argued.

CDU welcomes move

The centre-right CDU party has welcomed the news of the second stress test.

The party’s environmental policy spokeswoman, Anja Weisgerber, said on Monday, that “the government must ensure the security of supply and consider all necessary options for this. This includes the temporary continued operation of the last three nuclear power plants.”

She added that “we have been pointing out a possible electricity shortfall, especially in the south, for months.”

The FDP, a junior member of the government, made clear on Monday that it favoured keeping the nuclear power plants running into 2023.

“We must do everything we can to close the looming gas gap. The extension of nuclear power plant lifetimes can make a significant contribution to this,” FDP party secretary Christian Dürr told Welt TV.

