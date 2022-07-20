Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Covid lockdowns in Germany shouldn’t be ruled out, says expert

German medical experts, scientists and industry bosses are looking ahead to autumn when the government will introduce new Covid laws. Many are wondering if lockdowns or contact restrictions will be on the table again.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:57 CEST
A medical mask lies on the ground of an U-Bahn station in Hamburg.
A medical mask lies on the ground of an U-Bahn station in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

The current Covid infection protection laws expire on September 23rd. The German government plans to extend them – but it’s still not clear what they will contain. 

According to the German president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, infection laws should allow for far-reaching measures to protect people against Covid.

“Anyone who categorically rules out measures such as contact restrictions or lockdowns from the outset has neither understood the meaning of the law nor grasped the seriousness of the situation,” Montgomery told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe on Wednesday.

“An infection protection law should open up opportunities (for measures) and save lives.”

Montgomery said the laws must contain a “toolbox” that politicians can draw from when the situation requires it.

“Whether the instruments are used later depends on the respective assessment of the situation,” he said. “But the fact that they are needed should be indisputable.”

Epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb, of the Leibnitz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology, told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that tough restrictions depended on the infection situation.

“We only have to talk about a lockdown if new dangerous variants appear,” he said. Otherwise “such radical measures” are not needed for autumn and winter.

READ ALSO: Masks and tests – The Covid rules that tourists in Germany should know

Back in spring, mainly at the insistence of the liberal Free Democrats, who are part of the ruling coalition along with the Social Democrats and the Greens, Covid provisions in the Infection Protection Act were significantly relaxed.

They form the legal basis for measures in the states, and define possible instruments that politicians can use to control the pandemic. At the moment, only basic measures are in force across Germany, including mandatory masks on public transport.

The coalition is currently discussing future regulations. 

KEY POINTS: Germany Health Ministry lays out autumn Covid plan

Operators of clubs, which have been hit hard in the past years, are following the current debate “with the greatest concern”, said the General Manager of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), Ingrid Hartges.

She warned that measures such as mandatory masks or rapid testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated people at major events should only be introduced if they are needed to contain the pandemic. “The decisive factor must be how dangerous a virus variant is and how high the hospitalisation rate is,” Hartges said.

Meanwhile, Munich-based expert Clemens Wendtner called for the possibility of prescribing the Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to at-risk groups as a precaution in view of the current relatively high infection figures.

It’s crucial to take Paxlovid early, said the head physician of infectious diseases at the Munich Clinic Schwabing.

“I am therefore of the opinion that people who belong to a vulnerable group should have the drug in their cupboard at home,” he said.

On Wednesday the incidence stood at 740.1 Covid infections per 100,000 people in seven days. There were 140,999 Covid infections reported in the latest 24 hour period and 136 deaths. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: Is Germany’s Covid health pass still valid?

Do you have to carry proof of Covid vaccination or recovery when you're in Germany, or travelling? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 14 July 2022 17:13 CEST
Reader question: Is Germany's Covid health pass still valid?

Testing centres, masks and vaccination certificates – these are a few of the things that have become part of everyday life since the pandemic started in 2020.  

But as Germany has phased out most regulations – such as the 3G and 2G rules – many are wondering if they still need to have a record of this information, and if the laws around Covid certificates still exist.

Do I need to have or carry proof of my Covid vaccinations in Germany at the moment?

It’s worth noting that there is no obligation to have proof of your Covid status in Germany. But it is an obligation to show it if you want to access certain facilities if there is a rule in place at the time. 

Under recent rules, for instance, people needed proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test (the 3G rule) to enter places like restaurants, bars and gyms. And it was even stricter under 2G and 2G-plus rules – unvaccinated people were generally excluded. 

Usually, showing proof involved presenting the CovPass or Covid-Warning app (for proof of vaccination/recovery) on a smartphone or a negative test certificate from a test centre. People also typically had to show photo ID alongside this document. Those without a smartphone could also choose to show a yellow booklet with proof of vaccination in most cases. 

But when the rules are not in place, as is the case currently, there is no need to carry around or have these files.

Will I need my Covid documents in future?

Under the current infection protection laws, which are in place until September 23rd, it is possible for a state to bring in tougher entry restrictions – such as 3G or 2G – if the state parliament declares a Covid hotspot situation. That is very unlikely at the moment after all states relaxed their restrictions.

The EU digital vaccination certificate.

The EU digital vaccination certificate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

However, the German Health Ministry is currently putting together a plan for winter – and the government is set to extend Covid regulations. That means there is a chance that tougher restrictions will come into force in the colder months. 

KEY POINTS: German Health Ministry lays out autumn Covid plan

For that reason it is best to hold onto your documents. Meanwhile, vaccination apps (and your yellow booklet) are useful to have so you can keep an eye on how many vaccinations you’ve had, and when you had them. The Covid-Warn app is also extremely useful for knowing if you’ve come into contact with someone who has Covid since you receive a red alert. 

Another important point is that you may need to show proof of vaccination/recovery at short notice when travelling. That could be the case if rules change while you’re travelling. 

It may also be needed to travel back into Germany in future, although travel restrictions have been temporarily dropped. 

READ ALSO: The Covid rules that tourists in Germany should know

A spokesman from The Health Ministry told The Local: “It is of course advisable to have a recovery certificate (or, in the case of a vaccination, a vaccination certificate) issued following an infection. However, there is no obligation to do so.

“The certificates can also be issued afterwards, e.g. if someone wants to use them for travelling abroad, and if appropriate rules are applied.”

What else should I know?

From October 1st 2022, people who have not received their Covid booster vaccination (third jab) will be considered unvaccinated. 

This is important to be aware of if rules like 3G or 2G are introduced again and you are trying to gain access to public venues with your health records. 

Check out the article below for more details on the changes. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s planned changes to Covid vaccination status

SHOW COMMENTS