Reader question: Do I have to pay Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag?
Germany's monthly TV licence fee of €18.36 can be a burdensome expense, especially in the current climate. But there are some circumstances in which you don’t have to pay.
Published: 19 July 2022 17:41 CEST
A remittance slip for German broadcasting fees. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer
‘Save now’: German energy regulator warns gas prices could triple
The head of Germany's Federal Network Agency has urged households to prepare for a tripling of gas prices in 2023.
Published: 14 July 2022 11:25 CEST
