Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

READERS QUESTIONS

Reader question: Do I have to pay Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag?

Germany's monthly TV licence fee of €18.36 can be a burdensome expense, especially in the current climate. But there are some circumstances in which you don’t have to pay. 

Published: 19 July 2022 17:41 CEST
Reader question: Do I have to pay Germany's Rundfunkbeitrag?
 A remittance slip for German broadcasting fees. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer

Many people who first move to Germany and see the letter from the German broadcasting service assume it doesn’t apply to them if they don’t have a TV or radio in their home. 

However, in Germany, every household is obliged to pay broadcasting fees, regardless of whether there is a radio, television, or computer in the home or not. 

The fee amounts to €18.36 per month and can be paid by direct debit or by quarterly invoice. But watch out if you pay by quarterly invoice: recent changes mean that you will only receive one letter per year reminding you when the payments are to be made (February 15th, May 15th, August 15th, and November 15th) and late payments are met with an initial €8 fine.

READ ALSO: People in Germany face higher TV tax payments

The number of people living in the household is also irrelevant and a flat fee is charged per home, meaning those who live alone can be hit particularly hard by the monthly bill. 

However, if you’re running a business, the monthly charge depends on how many employees are working in a particular office, starting at 6,12€ per month for 0-8 employees. The full scale can be found in this document.

The fee is justified on the basis that the government wants to provide “a diversity of high-quality programmes on television, on the radio, online and in media libraries” without having to rely on commercial networks and advertising. 

But what if I can’t afford to pay?

With high inflation and the cost of living on the rise in Germany at the moment, it’s understandable that many people will be wondering if they can avoid having to pay over €200 a year for a service they may not use.

The good news is that there are certain cases where you can be exempted from the obligation or be entitled to a reduction.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to pay Germany’s TV tax, or (legally) avoid it

Recipients of government welfare benefits – including unemployment benefits, disability benefits or old age pensions – are exempted from the payment. 

For married couples and registered partnerships, the following applies: if one of the partners is exempt from the broadcasting fee, the other does not have to pay either.

Those who are vision or hearing impaired can apply to the Beitraggservice to have the fee reduced or removed completely. 

In most cases, students and people completing apprenticeships (Ausbildung or Lehrzeit) will not have to pay, provided they receive student support funding from the state (known as the BAföG). 

If a resident in a shared apartment is exempt from the fee because he or she receives BAfög, however, another non-exempt roommate will have to pay the broadcasting fee.

If you are entitled to an exemption from the obligation to pay the broadcasting fee or a reduction of the broadcasting fee, you can fill out this form on the website of the contribution service.

However, if none of these categories applies to you, don’t simply not pay because you can’t afford it.  This will just lead to a piling up of debt and in the absolute worst case, could even result in jail time. 

Useful vocabulary:

Broadcasting service = (das) Rundfunk

Contribution = (der) Beitrag

Fee = (die) Gebühr

Warning = (die) Mahnung

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

‘Save now’: German energy regulator warns gas prices could triple

The head of Germany's Federal Network Agency has urged households to prepare for a tripling of gas prices in 2023.

Published: 14 July 2022 11:25 CEST
'Save now': German energy regulator warns gas prices could triple

“For those who are now receiving their heating bills, the installments are already doubling – and that’s not even taking into account the consequences of the Ukraine war,” the agency’s president, Klaus Müller, told RND on Thursday.

“From 2023, gas customers will have to prepare for a tripling of the monthly costs, at least.”

Asked whether that meant that people who currently pay €1,500 per year would be hit with an annual bill of €4,500, Müller said he thought that was “absolutely realistic” and could even be higher.

The energy regulator explained that gas prices for for energy companies had increased as much as sevenfold in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued global supply issues.

“Not all of this will reach consumers immediately or in full, but at some point it has to be paid for. And that is why it makes so much sense to save now,” he said.

According to price comparison site Verivox, only one in three households has so far received an annual bill for gas and around half of these have paid an average of €227 in arrears.

For a good third of households with gas heating, the rates for the coming heating season had increased by an average of €52 per month. For new customers with a gas consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours, the prices had increased by an average of 159 percent or €1,963 per year compared to the previous year.

Energy bailouts

In recent days, German energy giant Uniper has approached the government for financial support as it revealed it was losing tens of millions of euros each day in the current crisis. 

READ ALSO: Uniper asks Germany for bailout as gas crisis causes heavy losses

These dramatic shortfalls have arisen after Russia cut the gas supply through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60 percent, meaning energy companies have been forced to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices. 

Asked what he thought of passing on these higher procurement costs to customers via a levy, Müller said this was a “political decision that has to be weighed up very carefully”.

He said billions could be raised to prop up the struggling energy firms that way. “The other option is to pass on the prices (to consumers) and then help those who can no longer bear them,” he added. 

Households have priority

Müller’s comments come after Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) warned that energy price increases could be “in the four-digit region” this year and questioned whether the existing gas emergency plans were fit for purpose.

Currently, if a state of emergency is declared, private households are the last to get their energy turned off, while businesses and industries are the first in line. But Habeck has said these rules weren’t intended for a situation where gas was potentially restricted for months on end. 

Nevertheless, the head of the Federal Network Agency quelled fears that private households could be given lower priority in the event of a gas shortage.

“The German and European legal situation provides for protecting private households until the end,” Müller affirmed. “Even in the worst case scenario, Germany will continue to get gas from Norway and from terminals in Belgium or Holland, and soon also directly from terminals on the German coast.”

READ ALSO:

Federal Network Agency

Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

He said a situation in which there wasn’t gas reaching people’s home was “highly unlikely”. 

On Monday, Russia turned off the gas supply through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline due to routine maintenance work that is due to run until July 21st.

However, some are concerned that the routine maintenance could be used as an excuse for Russia to turn off the taps entirely. 

“It looks as if Russia is severely restricting the gas or will not supply any more in the long run,” Rainer Dulger, head of the Employers’ Association, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Thursday. “We are facing the biggest crisis the country has ever had.”

READ ALSO: Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

SHOW COMMENTS