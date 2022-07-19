Germany braces for hottest day of the year

A heatwave has arrived in Germany – and Tuesday could be the warmest day of the year so far.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), large parts of the country will experience temperatures of between 34C to 38C, while it could even reach 40C in southwest and western regions.

The hottest day this year so far was on June 19th. According to DWD, the warmest places were Cottbus and Dresden where temperatures reached 39.2C. DWD spokesman Andreas Friedrich told Funke Mediengruppe newspapers: “We can assume that this record will be broken on Tuesday.”

According to the DWD, the heat record for Germany is 41.2C, which was measured in Duisburg on July 25th, 2019. Andreas Friedrich from DWD said: “It is possible that we will get into similar ranges along the Rhine on Tuesday.”

Keeping healthy in the heat

A lot of people living in Germany won’t be used to such high temperatures, so the German Health Ministry has published some advice about how to stay healthy in a heatwave.

This includes drinking plenty of water, doing physical activities in the cooler times of the day such as in the morning and evening, keeping your home and yourself as cool as possible, and using sunscreen.

If you have any health problems, it’s important to seek medical advice and, if necessary, check your medication schedule.

