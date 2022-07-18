Warnings of water shortages as heatwave reaches Germany

Over the weekend southern Europe has been in the grip of an extreme heatwave, with wildfires rampaging through Portugal and Spain.

The hot air causing these intense temperatures is now arriving in Germany. On Monday, temperatures will rise to more than 30C in many areas and exceed 35C in large parts of the country on Tuesday.

The German Weather Service reported that western Germany will be particularly affected, with some areas even reaching 40C.

In view of the extreme weather conditions, the doctors’ association Marburger Bund is calling for a national heat protection plan and an awareness campaign.

Chairwoman Susanne Johna told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND): “Politicians must significantly expand their efforts for protective measures during hot spells”.

She said that cities and municipalities need heat protection plans so that senior citizen facilities or hospitals can better prepare for heatwaves.

The trade union Verdi is also calling for relief for employees. Norbert Reuter, head of the organisation’s basic collective bargaining department, told RND: “In extreme heat, we naturally demand longer breaks or an earlier end to work – even if there is no legal entitlement to this.”

Meanwhile, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities is warning of water shortages in some regions of Germany as a result of the extreme heat.

Chief Executive Gerd Landsberg told the Handelsblatt: “The drastically increasing demand for water in industry, agriculture, but also in private households is problematic”.

They too are calling for heat action plans, both to protect people’s health and to preserve water supplies.

“Private households should collect rainwater within their means”, Landsberg said, while gardening water bans may also be necessary in individual cases.