Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Warnings of water shortages as heatwave reaches Germany

With temperatures expected to rise to over 35C in many parts of the country on Tuesday, regional officials are warning of the impact on water supplies.

Published: 18 July 2022 10:09 CEST
Sunflowers in a field in northern Saxony.
Sunflowers in a field in northern Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Willnow

Over the weekend southern Europe has been in the grip of an extreme heatwave, with wildfires rampaging through Portugal and Spain. 

The hot air causing these intense temperatures is now arriving in Germany. On Monday, temperatures will rise to more than 30C in many areas and exceed 35C in large parts of the country on Tuesday.

The German Weather Service reported that western Germany will be particularly affected, with some areas even reaching 40C.

READ ALSO: ’40C in some regions’: Heatwave set to return to Germany

In view of the extreme weather conditions, the doctors’ association Marburger Bund is calling for a national heat protection plan and an awareness campaign.

Chairwoman Susanne Johna told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND): “Politicians must significantly expand their efforts for protective measures during hot spells”. 

She said that cities and municipalities need heat protection plans so that senior citizen facilities or hospitals can better prepare for heatwaves.

The trade union Verdi is also calling for relief for employees. Norbert Reuter, head of the organisation’s basic collective bargaining department, told RND: “In extreme heat, we naturally demand longer breaks or an earlier end to work – even if there is no legal entitlement to this.”

Meanwhile, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities is warning of water shortages in some regions of Germany as a result of the extreme heat.

Chief Executive Gerd Landsberg told the Handelsblatt: “The drastically increasing demand for water in industry, agriculture, but also in private households is problematic”.

READ ALSO: More floods, droughts and heatwaves: How climate change will impact Germany

They too are calling for heat action plans, both to protect people’s health and to preserve water supplies. 

“Private households should collect rainwater within their means”, Landsberg said, while gardening water bans may also be necessary in individual cases.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Weather: Southern Germany set for temperatures up to 35C

Germany is experiencing a north-south divide when it comes to weather this week, with southern regions seeing sweltering heat.

Published: 14 July 2022 12:46 CEST
Weather: Southern Germany set for temperatures up to 35C

Lots of sunshine and occasional thunderstorms: that’s the outlook in Germany on Thursday and Friday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) it will be particularly hot in the south. In Breisgau, Baden-Württemberg, for instances, temperatures are expected to reach up to 35C.

But there’s a big difference in the north, where the mercury there will reach 18-21C. In the rest of the country around 22 to 28C is expected.

The DWD tweeted to show the varying temperatures between the north and south on Thursday morning.

Despite the varying warmth, the forecast predicts plenty of sunshine, from North Rhine-Westphalia to Brandenburg.

Near the coast and in the eastern low mountain ranges there may be some isolated showers and short thunderstorms.

According to meteorologists, there could also be strong local thunderstorms in Bavaria. In the evening, it will be cooler across the country with lows of 8 to 17C.

Friday will bring cooler temperatures in general, but it will remain summery and mostly dry. Highs of 22C in the north, 25C in the centre and 30C in the south are expected. The coasts could see some isolated showers. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged at the weekend.

But the new week is expected to bring another heatwave: according to the 10-day outlook from German Weather Service, peak temperatures of over 35C are possible in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Heatwave set to return to Germany

Whatever you’re doing, get that sunscreen on and stay safe in the heat. 

SHOW COMMENTS