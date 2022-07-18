Everything you need to know about staying cool in a German heatwave

As the global temperature continues to rise, extreme weather events are predicted to become more likely and this includes heatwaves, which will become more frequent and more intense.

Soaring temperatures are a challenge even for the locals, but can be particularly difficult for people who have moved to Germany from cooler countries.

So we’ve gathered together advice on how to keep yourself and your pet cool, how to regulate the temperature in your home (even if it doesn’t have air con), places to go to keep cool and those to avoid and of course how to complain about the heat in German.

Health advice

Let’s start with the government’s health advice on staying safe in a heatwave.

Very high temperatures pose a risk to health and even life, so this is something to take seriously. The German weather forecaster DWD regularly issues weather warnings – yellow, orange or red – for extreme weather including heatwaves.

The heatwave weather warning map for July 18th, 2022. Map: DWD

When temperatures get high, the government issues health advice on staying safe, which includes: drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, staying indoors if possible during the hottest part of the day (afternoon and early evening), staying in the shade, wearing sun cream and looking after the very young and the very old.

Homes

If you come from a country where air conditioning is standard you are in for a shock in Germany – Klimaanlage (air con) is rare in private homes, although you will find it in many shops, restaurants, cinemas and offices.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to keep your home cool, especially if you have shutters. It is advisable to get as much air ventilating through your apartment as possible, while also blocking the sun from coming in through south-facing windows.

Pets

If you think you’re hot and bothered, imagine being covered in fur when the temperature tops 40C.

Your pets need special care during a heatwave too, from an altered walk schedule to hot-weather trims and special cooling devices (which your cat will probably ignore).

Wildfires and drought

Given that drought and heatwaves have been common features of summer since 2018, wildfires have become more of a problem, especially in the east of the country near Berlin.

If you live in an area where wildfires are common, make sure you pay regular attention to the DWD’s wildfire threat index so you get the latest advice on whether you need to evacuate.

Cool places

Naturally, some parts of Germany get hotter than others, so if you’re not a fan of the heat, now might be the time to escape to a cool and shady place near you.

Cities get very hot during heatwaves (due to the heat sink effect) so it is a good idea to escape the city if you can to try and enjoy the sunny weather at a lake outside the city.

Larger German cities also have outdoor swimming pools that often have shady gardens that provide a good place to find relief from the heat.

Mobile relief

It might be a good idea to take a portable fan with you when you are moving around the city. Underground trains in cities such as Berlin and Munich are not equipped with air-con systems meaning that they become almost unbearably warm during the afternoon heat.

Taking a fan with you might just about help you get through the pain.

German phrases

And of course, you will want to get involved in the universal pastime for hot weather – complaining about how µ%*%ing hot it is. Check out some ways to talk about the heat in our list of strange German weather colloquialisms.

