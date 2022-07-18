Read news from:
Austria
WEATHER

Everything you need to know about staying cool in a German heatwave

An extreme heatwave is headed for Germany at the beginning of this week, with temperatures set to break the 40C barrier in parts of the country. Here's some tips on how to make the best of it.

Published: 18 July 2022 14:37 CEST
A man tries to cool down in a fountain in Stuttgart in June. Photo: dpa | Christoph Schmidt

As the global temperature continues to rise, extreme weather events are predicted to become more likely and this includes heatwaves, which will become more frequent and more intense.

Soaring temperatures are a challenge even for the locals, but can be particularly difficult for people who have moved to Germany from cooler countries.

So we’ve gathered together advice on how to keep yourself and your pet cool, how to regulate the temperature in your home (even if it doesn’t have air con), places to go to keep cool and those to avoid and of course how to complain about the heat in German.

Health advice

Let’s start with the government’s health advice on staying safe in a heatwave.

Very high temperatures pose a risk to health and even life, so this is something to take seriously. The German weather forecaster DWD regularly issues weather warnings – yellow, orange or red – for extreme weather including heatwaves.

The heatwave weather warning map for July 18th, 2022. Map: DWD

When temperatures get high, the government issues health advice on staying safe, which includes: drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, staying indoors if possible during the hottest part of the day (afternoon and early evening), staying in the shade, wearing sun cream and looking after the very young and the very old.

Homes

If you come from a country where air conditioning is standard you are in for a shock in Germany – Klimaanlage (air con) is rare in private homes, although you will find it in many shops, restaurants, cinemas and offices.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to keep your home cool, especially if you have shutters. It is advisable to get as much air ventilating through your apartment as possible, while also blocking the sun from coming in through south-facing windows.

Pets

If you think you’re hot and bothered, imagine being covered in fur when the temperature tops 40C.

Your pets need special care during a heatwave too, from an altered walk schedule to hot-weather trims and special cooling devices (which your cat will probably ignore).

Wildfires and drought

Given that drought and heatwaves have been common features of summer since 2018, wildfires have become more of a problem, especially in the east of the country near Berlin.

If you live in an area where wildfires are common, make sure you pay regular attention to the DWD’s wildfire threat index so you get the latest advice on whether you need to evacuate.

Cool places

Naturally, some parts of Germany get hotter than others, so if you’re not a fan of the heat, now might be the time to escape to a cool and shady place near you.

Cities get very hot during heatwaves (due to the heat sink effect) so it is a good idea to escape the city if you can to try and enjoy the sunny weather at a lake outside the city.

Larger German cities also have outdoor swimming pools that often have shady gardens that provide a good place to find relief from the heat.

Mobile relief

It might be a good idea to take a portable fan with you when you are moving around the city. Underground trains in cities such as Berlin and Munich are not equipped with air-con systems meaning that they become almost unbearably warm during the afternoon heat.

Taking a fan with you might just about help you get through the pain.

German phrases

And of course, you will want to get involved in the universal pastime for hot weather – complaining about how µ%*%ing hot it is. Check out some ways to talk about the heat in our list of strange German weather colloquialisms.

For members

WEATHER

Which regions in Germany have the best (and worst) weather?

Whether you’re a sun worshipper or a fan of cooler days, Germany has a surprisingly diverse range of climates to suit every taste. We break them down for you.

Published: 15 June 2022 15:43 CEST
Updated: 19 June 2022 09:31 CEST
Which regions in Germany have the best (and worst) weather?

Overall, Germany has a fairly typical central European climate. But there are factors such as the proximity to the mountains and the sea, which make considerable regional differences in weather.

Here are some of the best and worst regions for weather in Germany – depending on your personal preference.

The subtropical southwest

Far from the sea and nearby the Vosges Mountains in eastern France, southwestern Germany enjoys a humid, subtropical climate, with mild weather all year round.

The finest weather can be found in the Upper Rhine region, which crosses northeastern Baden-Württemberg, southeastern Rhineland Pfalz and southern Hessen. 

A map showing the Upper Rhine region from the government of Freiburg website 

The highest average annual temperatures in Germany are usually found in this region which is due, in part, to its location on the Upper Rhine trench and the so-called Burgundy Gate, which is a flat area of land between the Vosges and Jura Mountains through which warm Mediterranean air can flow.

The Breisgau area of this region is often referred to as the gateway to spring and summer because the apple blossom starts here first and continues further north during the spring. 

Sheep graze under flowering cherry trees on a tree meadow near Ebringen in the Markgräflerland region of southern Baden.

Sheep graze under flowering cherry trees on a tree meadow near Ebringen in the Markgräflerland region of southern Baden. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Rolf Haid

Sunny paradise on the Baltic Sea Islands 

Though it hardly ever gets extremely hot or humid at the Baltic Sea, the islands in this stretch of water enjoy a lot of sunshine.

With just under 900 hours of sunshine from June to August, the island of Rügen leads the way, closely followed by Usedom.

Tourists and visitors enjoy the sunny weather on the Baltic Sea beach of Zinnowitz on the island of Usedom.

Tourists and visitors enjoy the sunny weather on the Baltic Sea beach of Zinnowitz on the island of Usedom. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa-central image/dpa

In the summer months of June, July and August, the air usually warms up to 22C and rarely climbs above 25C, due to a constant sea breeze which keeps temperatures relatively cool. But the abundance of sunshine maintains a warm feeling for holidaymakers.

The sea temperature here is not quite Mediterranean, and in July you can expect an average temperature of 17-18C which drops below the 15C mark again from mid-September.

Rainy regions around the Alps and the Black Forest

The area around the Alps typically sees the highest level of rainfall in Germany, especially during the summer. This region covers southern Bavaria and the Black Forest in southwestern Baden-Wüttemburg.

A rowing boat lies on the rainy Hopfensee lake near Hopferau (Bavaria) in front of the cloud-covered Alps in August 2016.

A rowing boat lies on the rainy Hopfensee lake near Hopferau (Bavaria) in front of the cloud-covered Alps in August 2016. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

The state of Baden-Württemberg regularly tops the highest annual rainfall charts and, in 2021, had the highest average rainfall level for the year with 980.9mm. By way of comparison, the smallest amount of rainfall in the country for 2021 was in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, which totalled 582.4mm.

Bavaria’s capital, Munich, is also regularly hit by strong summer thunderstorms, but the area also sees a lot of sunshine.

Surprising sub-zero temperatures in Saxony

As you might expect, one of the coldest places in Germany is also the highest.

At 2962 m above sea level, the so-called Zugspitze (literally meaning train peak) is Germany’s tallest mountain peak and is located in the southwestern Garmisch-Partenkirchen region in Bavaria. The peak regularly drops down to temperatures below -10C. The coldest temperature to be recorded on the mountain was −35.6C in February 1940.

But you may be surprised to learn that one of Germany’s regularly record-breaking coldest spots is the village of Kühnhaide in Saxony.

The church and houses of Kühnhaide in February 2021.

The church and houses of Kühnhaide in February 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

Due to its location in a sunken area of land surrounded by higher forests, cold air can accumulate on clear, windless nights and temperatures in winter often exceed the -20C mark.

In the winter of 2011 to 2012, the village recorded a spine-tingling temperature of -34.4C and in February 2021, it was the coldest region in Germany when it reached a temperature of -28.2C.

Balmy Berlin

With an average annual temperature of around 13C, Germany’s capital is one of the warmest cities in the country.

The heavily built-up areas of the city influence the climate and create inner-city heat islands, which makes Berlin noticeably warmer and usually drier than the surrounding regions of Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The sun shining next to the TV Tower in Berlin's Alexanderplatz.

The sun shining next to the TV Tower in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

You’re most likely to experience good weather in the capital from May to September when the average temperatures fall between 20 and 25 degrees.

What about the weather in other major cities?

Hamburg, in the north of Germany, is typically mild and temperate, with a pleasant breeze even in midsummer. Precipitation in Hamburg is high, however, with an average of 133 rainy days a year.

In Frankfurt am Main, summers are usually pleasant, while winters are very cold and windy, and it tends to be cloudy all year round. Throughout the year, the temperature usually ranges between -1C and 25C and rarely dips below -8C or above 31C.

Cologne and nearby Düsseldorf have a so-called “oceanic climate”, meaning they are two of Germany’s warmest cities, with relatively mild winters and hot summers. In both cities, the average temperature for July is 24C and only 6C in February. 

