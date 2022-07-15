Read news from:
Lufthansa expects positive quarter despite airport chaos

German national carrier Lufthansa said Friday it would record its best quarter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic despite widespread airport disruptions that have led to thousands of cancellations.

A Lufthansa plane takes on passengers at Munich Airport. Photo: dpa | Sven Hoppe

The airline expects to book an operating profit of “between 350 and 400 million euros” for the period between April and June, it said in a statement.    

In the same period last year, the airline group — which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines — recorded an operating loss of 827 million euros.    

Lufthansa’s revenues in the second quarter had “more than doubled” to 8.5 billion euros in the space of 12 months, it said, as pandemic-related health restrictions fell away and air traffic picked up.    

The group’s passenger services had seen a “significant increase” in how full their flights were, but were still set to record a “negative” operating result, Lufthansa said.    

Instead, the “continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo” lifted the overall figures.    The positive result comes despite widespread airport chaos, which has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights in the coming months.    

Earlier this week, the carrier slashed another 2,000 flights from its summer schedule to “ease the burden on the system”, according to a spokesman.    

A shortage of workers has left airports struggling to process high numbers of passengers, after they pared back their operations during the pandemic.    

In May, Lufthansa said it was “on track” over the year, despite the personnel shortage and the rising price of fuel.    

The group recorded its first operating profit since the start of the pandemic in the third quarter of 2021, posting a slender 17 million euro result.    

Lufthansa’s full second-quarter results for 2022 will be published on August 4. 

Germany’s BMW to put €1 billion into electric vehicles in Austria

German auto manufacturer BMW said on Monday it would invest "around one billion euros" in the production of electric vehicles at a plant in Austria from 2025.

Published: 20 June 2022 16:21 CEST
Altogether, 600,000 units a year should roll off the line at the factory in Steyr under the investment plan, set to run until 2030, BMW said in a statement.

From 2025, BMW will “develop and produce the next generation of e-drives” at the Austrian site, BMW’s production chief Milan Nedeljkovic said.

The refurbishment of the plant will see two new production lines added and the location expanded by 60,000 square metres.

The new facilities would require €710 million in investment, while €230 million would be dedicated to boosting vehicle development at Steyr.

“Around half” the 4,400 employees at the site would be working on “e-mobility” by 2030, plant boss Alexander Susanek said.

The Bavarian manufacturer said it aimed to have two million electric vehicles on the road by 2025, promising 13 new electric models and a revamp of its Mini brand.

BMW has already said it will spend €400 million to upgrade its home factory in Munich to produce electric vehicles.

