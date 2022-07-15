Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Nebelkerze

Some things are important in a political debate - and some things are just distractions. Remember this German phrase and you'll be sorting the wheat from the chaff in no time.

Published: 15 July 2022 17:21 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Nebelkerze

Because it’s a widely used phrase in political discussions, so you may hear it on your favourite current affairs programme or podcast.

Not only that, but it’s a useful way of holding your opponent to account in any debate. 

What does it mean? 

In a literal sense, eine Nebelkerze is a smoke grenade that artificially creates a cloud of smog, making it impossible for an opponent to see clearly or orientate themselves. 

This military term has since moved into the realm of political discourse to describe tactics used to confuse people or distract them from the real issues. 

In English, you might translate Nebelkerze as “smoke and mirrors”, a “smokescreen” or a “red herring” – depending on the context. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was a master of the Nebelkerze: while the media was fired up over controversies like his use of the phrase “alternative facts”, major policy shifts like allowing the controversial keystone pipeline tended to slip under the radar.

Just like in the military, political Nebelkerzen are a way of disorienting people and blinding them to what is really going on. 

Use it like this:

“Die Diskussion über Migration ist eine große Nebelkerze.”

The discussion about migration is a big red herring. 

“Er versucht immer wieder, Nebelkerzen zu werfen.”

He keeps trying to put up smokescreens (literally: throw smoke grenades).

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Es geht um die Wurst

This phrase combines a winning resolution with the German love of processed meat.

Published: 11 July 2022 16:48 CEST
Why do I need to know Es geht um die Wurst?

Because you can’t truly understand German until you embrace its sausage culture. And this idiom is the hilarious and inspiring little pep talk that gets to the heart of Germany’s language, food, and history.

What does it mean?

Es geht um die Wurst or Jetzt geht’s um die Wurst (pronounced like this) is a colloquial phrase that translates to ‘it’s all about the sausage’ or ‘now it’s about the sausage’. In English, it means that something is very important – ‘It’s crunch time’, ‘now it’s getting serious’, ‘it’s now or never’ or ‘it’s the moment of truth’ .

This expression is used during a moment when you need to give it everything you have – whether it’s a competition, a game or a life-and-death duel. And the prize has always been, metaphorically speaking, sausages.

It’s the sort of phrase you would utter before you walk into the interview room for your dream job, or when you were down to your last card playing UNO, or perhaps when watching the penalty shootout of Germany at a World Cup final.

But why sausage? It’s down to the historical importance of sausages in Germany. 

READ ALSO: ‘More than a sausage’: Germany’s Currywurst Museum closing after 10 years

A Bratwurst coated in mustard.

A Bratwurst coated in mustard. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Hendrik Schmidt

The first documented use of this phrase was in Leipzig in 1881, but its origins are thought to date back much further.

Throughout this period in Germany’s history, fairs, beer festivals, and carnivals were becoming increasingly popular in many towns and villages across the country. 

Many games and competitions were set up for the occasion. Rather than a cash prize, large and high-quality sausages were awarded to the winner. Unlike today, sausages were labour-intensive and expensive commodities, rich in nutrients and fats, reserved only for the higher classes.

To the peasants of the time, it could easily be worth several days, if not weeks, of wages. Winning sausages was not only a great way to earn extra money but also a tremendous treat for the family, giving them a secure food source. It is the modern equivalent of a jackpot, so people were serious and put their hearts into it. Hence, the phrase highlighting that it really is all about the sausage!

Use it like this:

Ich habe meine Prüfungsergebnisse bekommen. Es geht um die Wurst!

I’ve received my exam results. It’s the moment of truth!

Deutschland steht im Finale, jetzt geht es um die wurst.

Germany is in the final, now it’s crunch time.

