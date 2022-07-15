Read news from:
German Health Minister calls on under 60s to get next Covid jab

With Germany in the midst of another wave of Covid cases, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said that Germans under the age of 60 should get a fourth vaccination against the virus.

Published: 15 July 2022 10:26 CEST
Updated: 15 July 2022 13:54 CEST
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in Belrin in early July. Photo: dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Lauterbach said that he would recommend that young people who want to avoid getting sick in the summer should “get vaccinated of course based on a consultation with their doctor.” 

Receiving a fourth vaccination would permit “a completely different level of safety,” he told Spiegel magazine, explaining that another booster would reduce the risk of infection in the coming months as well as limiting the risk of suffering from long Covid.

Germany’s vaccine commission, the Stiko, currently only recommends a fourth vaccination for people over the age of 70, as well as vulnerable groups such as people living in care homes and their carers.

Most German GPs are believed to rely on the Stiko recommendation for the advice they give to patients.

Lauterbach said though that the Stiko recommendation was “only a general one”, adding that people over the age of 60 should “under no circumstances” wait until a new vaccination that protects specifically against the Omicron variant becomes available.

‘Gambling trust’

Lauterbach’s proposal came in on Friday for immediate criticism from several leading virologists, as well as the head of the Stiko.

Stiko boss Thomas Mertens told Welt newspaper that he didn’t know what evidence Lauterbach was relying upon to contradict the recommendation of his own body.

Mertens said that young people were well protected by the currently recommended three injections, adding that “we can’t vaccinate the whole population every year.”

Virologist Alexander Kekulé said that “when the Minister of Health makes his own recommendations that deviate from those of the Stiko, he is gambling away the trust of the population.”

“That there would no longer be a risk of contracting Covid after the fourth vaccination is grossly incorrect,” he added.

Cases ‘plateauing’

In its weekly report on the Covid situation in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute stated on Thursday that the level of infection had “hit a plateau,” with case numbers similar to what they were a week ago.

However further increases in serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths are to be expected, the report continued.

Most recently, the RKI recorded an increase in outbreaks in nursing homes and homes for the elderly. Outbreaks with at least one new case were reported from 235 of these facilities last week, up from 192 the previous week.

The number of patients requiring treatment in an intensive care unit with a Covid-19 diagnosis also increased. According to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, the number of intensive care patients stood at 1,243 on Thursday – up from 1,047 in the previous week.

Severe courses of the disease continue to particularly affect older people aged 80 and older, according to RKI data.

For every 100,000 residents, about 25 in the over 80 age group were hospitalized with a severe respiratory infection and Covid-19 last week. Across all age groups, that figure was 3.7 – the equivalent of about 3,100 new hospital admissions a week, he said.

For the past calendar week, the agency calculated between 800,000 and 1.3 million Sars-CoV-2 infected people with symptoms of acute respiratory illness.

The RKI still advises people to avoid social contact if they display symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a cold, sore throat or cough, regardless of vaccination status and rapid test results.

Reader question: Can I get a second Covid booster jab in Germany?

The number of Covid infections in Germany is rising. Some people are wondering if they can - or should - get a second booster jab if their previous vaccination was several months ago.

Published: 6 July 2022 12:52 CEST
In February this year, Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended that risk groups get a fourth Covid vaccination – or second booster shot. 

However, because most people got their booster vaccination several months ago, many are wondering if they should get another jab, especially as there’s a fresh resurgence of Covid infections.

Here’s a look at what we know so far, and the official recommendations. 

Who is officially eligible for a second vaccine booster in Germany?

STIKO currently recommends the fourth Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 70 and over, residents in care homes or similar facilities, staff in medical facilities and care institutions, and people with immune deficiencies. 

The government has been pushing for vulnerable groups to get their second jab, especially as Covid cases rise. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently urged all at-risk groups and people over the age of 60 to get a second booster jab. 

The Local asked the Health Ministry if other groups of people should get the vaccine now. They told us that there was only an official recommendation for risk groups, and that a possible announcement on further jabs for the general population would only come after summer.

“Since it is not yet possible to foresee which variants will be predominant in autumn, the STIKO considers a renewed statement on a possible general second booster vaccination would only make sense after the summer of 2022,” said the Health Ministry spokesman.

However, Lauterbach also recommended in June that everyone get a fourth Covid vaccination if they want it.

“By voluntarily wearing a mask indoors and getting a fourth vaccination, you can make your own summer a lot better,” he told broadcaster ZDF.

Lauterbach said he was offering this advice because of the emergence of the newer Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. “Unfortunately, you can get infected with BA.4 and BA.5, even if you were already infected with BA.1 and BA.2,” he said.

READ ALSO: Germany’s planned changes to Covid vaccination status 

How can I get the jab if I want it?

Anecdotally, we’ve heard that some vaccination points are offering a second booster shot to people who want it – even if they don’t fall into one of the risk groups. People in Germany can generally be given a jab if the last injection was more than three months ago. 

We recommend that you talk with your healthcare provider if you are unsure about what to do. Several doctors practices are also offering the Covid-19 jab and will be able to advise patients. 

Isn’t there going to be an Omicron-specific vaccine?

Lauterbach has said that he expects vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant to become available in Germany in September. 

However, on June 30th he urged people – especially risk groups – to get a second booster shot as soon as possible rather than waiting.

He said: “In nursing homes, 70 percent of residents lack a fourth vaccination. It should be done now. It takes too long to wait for adapted vaccines. Current vaccines are very safe and reliably reduce mortality in facilities. Hesitation can be fatal.”

As of July 5th, at least 63.4 million people (76.2 percent of the total population) in Germany have received two Covid vaccinations, and at least 51.3 million people (61.7 percent) have received one or two booster vaccinations, according to official figures. 

READ ALSO: German doctors call for ’empty’ vaccination centres to close

