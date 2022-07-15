Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: How property prices are dropping in major German cities

Germany's property market is becoming a friendlier place for buyers as prices continue to drop in major cities - but renters are still feeling the squeeze.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:23 CEST
Residential properties in Berlin Spandau.
Residential properties in Berlin Spandau. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

What’s going on? 

The current economic situation appears to have had an effect on Germany’s housing market in recent months: demand for properties has been tailing off amid interest rate hikes and the cost of living crisis. 

According to a recent study by property search portal ImmoScout24, the number of people buying houses in Germany fell dramatically in the second quarter of 2022. 

In many of the major metropoles, property prices also went down as people struggled to find interested buyers. In particular, properties for sale in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart fell in asking price by as much as 6.6 percent.

READ ALSO: How Germany’s property boom could be slowing down

With the exception of Berlin, a single-family house cost significantly less by the end of June in almost all German cities surveyed by the portal. 

In Cologne, for example, prices fell by four percent within three months, while in the pricy city of Stuttgart they dropped by 6.6 percent.

Prices for existing (rather than new-build) flats stagnated in Munich, Stuttgart and Hamburg, while they continued to rise in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

Outside of the cities, the nationwide trend in property prices – i.e. including smaller towns and the countryside – still pointed slightly upwards overall.

But the price increases, which averaged two percent compared to the previous quarter, were nowhere near as high as they have been in recent years. 

Is this part of a longer term trend? 

It seems like it could be the beginning of the end of spiralling house prices in the Bundesrepublik.

Explaining the latest figures, ImmoScout24 managing director Thomas Schroeter said the property market in Germany was currently undergoing a price correction after years of inflated prices. 

This can be attributed to a perfect storm of factors that includes high construction costs, high inflation and significantly higher interest rates, which make borrowing for a mortgage more expensive. 

“The real estate market is in a phase of adjustment to the new economic reality, which in the buyer’s market is characterised above all by the new interest rate level,” Schroeter said. “For the first time since the financial crisis in 2008, we are seeing significant price corrections, especially for new-build flats and single-family homes in existing and new buildings.”

This is largely to do with the major drop in demand for houses: the number of buyers on the real estate portal has fallen by 36 percent compared to last year, while the number of advertised offers has increased by 46 percent.

“It is currently much more difficult for sellers to find buyers for their property offers,” Schroeter explained. 

Meanwhile, advertisements for properties are also remaining online for longer than they previously did.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany

Is this good news for buyers?

That all depends on how much money they have to spare – and how much they need to borrow. 

Buyers with capital will certain benefit from the lower prices and the fact that sellers seem to be a lot more willing to negotiate on the price at the moment. 

On the other hand, the current interest rates on mortgages – which are now over three percent – are making it hard for those who need to borrow money to make it onto the housing ladder.

“The monthly instalments have doubled in price compared to last year’s low interest rates for a typical financing model,” Schroeter explained. 

Rampische Straße in Dresden Old Town

Rampische Straße in Dresden Old Town. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael

What are the cheapest and most expensive cities?

It may seem unbelievable for those who live in the capital, but Berlin, along with Cologne, are the cheapest German metropoles to buy property in.

In Cologne, buyers pay an average of €4,626 per square metre for an existing flat and around €4,933 per square meter for a house. In Berlin, a flat will set you back an average of €4,675 per square metre and a house costs around €5,094 per square metre.

Munich remains by far the most expensive city, with flats in the Bavarian capital costing €7,870 per square metre and houses costing €8,542 per square metre. The next most expensive cities were Frankfurt and Stuttgart, followed by Hamburg and Düsseldorf.

However, the cheapest option for getting on the housing ladder in Germany is to buy outside of the major cities. While houses in most metropoles will set you back more than €5,000 per square metre, the national average is just €3,041 per square metre. 

READ ALSO: Where in Germany can you still snag a home for under €100k?

What’s going on in the rental market?

Thanks to the fact that buying is increasingly out of the average person’s price range, rents are currently getting hiked up all over Germany. 

According to Immoscout24, there was a 48 percent increase in demand for rental apartments in the second quarter of 2022, and the platform’s WohnBarometer shows that the asking prices for rental flats across Germany are climbing at the steepest rate in years.

According to the survey, existing flats for new rentals were on average 2.7 percent more expensive than at the beginning of the year. For newly built flats, rents went up by 3.6 percent.

The national average for asking rents for existing flats was €7.66 per square metre and €10.59 per square metre for new-build flats. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RENTING

From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Germany

When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than spending quality time on your balcony in Germany. But you may run into some problems with the neighbours if you don't follow these rules...

Published: 14 July 2022 16:06 CEST
From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can't) do on your balcony in Germany

If you happen to live in any German city, you’re probably used to fitting most of your outdoor living onto your balcony.

They may be slightly smaller than your average garden, but it’s amazing how versatile they can be, from hosting friends for dinner and drinks to testing out your fledgling plant-growing skills.

Of course, this being Germany, there are a set of rules that you need to follow in order to stay on the best possible terms with your neighbours. 

Here’s how to make the most of your balcony this summer while avoiding awkward conversations or even visits from the police. 

Naked sunbathing

Legend has it that the English poet William Blake and his wife used enjoy sitting out in their garden stark naked pretending to be Adam and Eve. 

But while nude biblical scenes may be all well and good in a Lambeth garden, German law unfortunately calls for a slightly more conservative approach.

That doesn’t mean that stripping off on your balcony is necessarily forbidden. However, you do need to consider whether the neighbours might see more than they want to while you’re catching some rays. 

As is generally the case with rules for what you can and can’t do on your balcony, the law says that you’re more than entitled to take off your clothes in your own private space – but this shouldn’t impact your neighbours. 

To get around this, you may want to put up a screen between you and your neighbour’s balcony, or even go full Adam and Eve (William Blake style) with a strategically placed plant or two.

Another option is position your sun umbrella so it blocks your neighbour’s view – just watch out for any gusts of wind that may strike at an inopportune moment.

READ ALSO: What are the laws around nudity in Germany?

Sex

If al fresco sex is your thing, you’ll once again need to make sure that the neighbours don’t accidentally catch sight of what’s going on. Obviously, getting a report filed against you may dampen the mood somewhat.

The same applies to making loud noises or even having some “intimate” time in front of a window that people can see into. In the worst-case scenarios, both can be grounds for a police complaint. 

Barbecues 

Participating in Germany’s unofficial national sport – Grillen – is technically also allowed on the balcony, but there are some rules to know.

The first is that you should avoid open flames and any kind of BBQ that doesn’t come with an actual grill. 

If you can, you should also try not to send a billowing cloud of smoke over to your neighbours’ windows or balcony while you’re cooking up a storm. In the worse-case scenario, you could face a fine for excessive smoke under the Emissions Control Act. 

Barbecue on the balcony

A barbecue with burgers and vegetables. People who want to have a barbecue on their balcony should watch the smoke. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Beyond Meat | Beyond Meat

That means an electric grill might be preferable to an old-fashioned coal barbecue.

Certain states and districts also have rules about how often you’re allowed to barbecue outside. In Berlin for example, twice a month is considered reasonable. It’s also a good idea to alert the neighbours beforehand if you’re planning a grill-fest anytime soon, and some regions require this by law. 

The other thing to note is that some rental contracts have clauses that ban barbecues on the property or even just certain types of barbecue. So be sure to read the small-print in your Mietvertrag (rental contract) to ensure you don’t accidentally break the rules.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Germany?

Parties 

There’s very little better than sitting out on a warm summer evening sharing a drink with friends – but you may wonder how much socialising is considered too much.

The good news is, you’re perfectly entitled to invite people over and have fun in your own home, and you certainly don’t need to whisper the second you go outside.

That said, German states do put in place a legal Nachtruhe (night-time quiet) period between 10pm and 7am, so you may want to turn the music down or take the party inside during these hours. 

Once again, it’s also considered polite to give neighbours a heads-up before inviting a big group of people round, especially if it’s going to be a big event like a birthday party: most of them won’t begrudge you a bit of extra noise on a special occasion, but it’s always nice if they know what’s going on beforehand. 

Smoking 

Surely no neighbour would begrudge you a quick ciggie on the balcony once in a while, right? Right.

In principle, you’re perfectly allowed to smoke on the balcony. Once again, just be mindful of the neighbours, who may not be that pleased if a cloud of smelly smoke blows over their way. 

CCTV

Depending on where you live, you may have considered installing a CCTV camera for a bit of extra security. But is this actually allowed under German privacy laws?

Yes and no. 

In Germany, everyone is entitled to protect their own residence and property with video surveillance, but this should exclusively record what happens on the property.

That means you can have a CCTV camera pointing at your balcony that can record any trespassers, but it shouldn’t record people and areas outside of this remit – so you certainly can’t use it to spy on your neighbours or record what’s going on in their private space. 

Decor and plants

When it comes to turning your balcony into your own personal oasis, you pretty much have free rein. Whether you want to try your hand at growing tomatoes or fancy hanging a banner for your favourite football team, it really is up to you.

The only thing to watch out for is that you don’t obstruct your neighbours’ view or install anything so elaborate that you end up damaging the brickwork or the integrity of the balcony. For this reason, snap hooks and dowels are a no-no. 

Fairy lights and other light features are absolutely fine as well, although your neighbour does have the right to demand they get turned off at 10pm if they’re disturbed by the light pollution at night.

A Ukrainian flag on a balcony in Wilmersdorf.

A Ukrainian flag hangs from a balcony in Berlin Wilmersdorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

It’s a similar state of affairs with wind chimes, which may constitute a noise disturbance if your neighbour happens to dislike them. Once again: communication is key. Check with them beforehand if you’re worried your musical decor may be considered a nuisance. 

On the plant front, pretty much anything goes, apart from ivy and other climbing plants. These tend to be a problem because their roots can damage the brickwork. 

You’ll also need to make sure your plant pots are relatively secure and won’t fall down onto the street in heavy winds. And, it should probably go without saying, but spraying your neighbours in the face with a hose every time you do some “watering” is not considered very neighbourly. 

As always, common sense should be the order of the day: a few drips of water or stray petals from your plants on your neighbour’s balcony can’t be helped, and as such, they shouldn’t be a problem. 

READ ALSO: ‘The pandemic made people want to grow stuff’: How a Berlin balcony project led to a chili revolution

Hanging out laundry

If your balcony is big enough, you may want to hang your clothes on a rack out to dry on your balcony.

Although it seems harmless enough, it can actually be forbidden if that is written into your rental contract. As with everything in Germany, check the fine print in your contract before you go hanging your underwear out to dry in the wind. 

SHOW COMMENTS