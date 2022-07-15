For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How property prices are dropping in major German cities
Germany's property market is becoming a friendlier place for buyers as prices continue to drop in major cities - but renters are still feeling the squeeze.
Published: 15 July 2022 16:23 CEST
Residential properties in Berlin Spandau. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm
For members
RENTING
From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Germany
When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than spending quality time on your balcony in Germany. But you may run into some problems with the neighbours if you don't follow these rules...
Published: 14 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments