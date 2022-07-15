Read news from:
Austria wins environmental case against Germany’s Volkswagen at EU Court

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) on Thursday ruled illegal software fitted to Volkswagen diesel vehicles which deactivates the filtering of polluting emissions at certain temperatures, paving the way for compensation for affected customers.

Published: 15 July 2022 10:19 CEST
The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on March 22nd, 2022. Photo: Yann Schreiber / AFP

“Software in diesel vehicles which reduces the effectiveness of the emission control system at normal temperatures during most of the year constitutes a prohibited defeat device,” the EU’s court ruled.

The software reduces or even completely deactivates the filtering when temperatures are below 15 and higher than 33C (59F).

“Emission limits laid down at EU level must be observed even where those temperatures are significantly below 15C,” the court said in its rulings.

Austria’s Supreme Court and two regional courts brought the case to the CJEU following complaints of buyers, who bought Volkswagen vehicles between 2011 and 2013.

In a reaction to the ruling, the German automaker insisted it meant the thermal windows used in its vehicles “remain permissible”.

“They protect against immediate risks to the engine in the form of damage or accident,” the company said.

“The exhaust gas recirculation of the EA189 vehicles affected by the proceedings is 100 percent active up to an outside temperature of 10C and thus for most of the year,” it added.

Volkswagen said it expected the ruling’s impact to be “minor”. 

“National authorities and courts must still decide on a case-by-case basis whether a specific thermal window is permissible,” it said.

“Civil law actions that base an alleged claim for damages on the existence of a thermal window will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Several million vehicle owners could take action against the Wolfsburg-based group, said German lawyer Claus Goldenstein, who represents more than 45,000 complainants in the separate so-called “dieselgate” scandal involving Volkswagen.

“With today’s decision, Volkswagen is once again caught up in the exhaust gas scandal,” he said in a statement.

In the “dieselgate” scandal that broke out in 2015, Volkswagen has admitted tampering with millions of diesel vehicles to dupe emissions tests.

The scandal has since ensnared several top European carmakers and car part suppliers over their alleged roles in the development of the cheating software.

ENVIRONMENT

IN PICTURES: German climate activists pull ‘oil stunt’ at Chancellery

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout has dominated the news agenda in Germany for months. In a bid to get climate change back on centre stage protestors have had to be bold.

Published: 25 June 2022 11:43 CEST
With climate change pushed down the news agenda as Germany tackles an energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, environmental activists are resorting to increasingly eye-catching stunts to get their message across.

This week, around a dozen activists sprayed a black liquid that looked like oil on the chancellery in Berlin and stood in front of the building with a banner that read: “Save oil instead of drilling.”

An 'oil spill' covers the floor next to the German Chancellery.

An ‘oil spill’ covers the floor next to the German Chancellery. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Dressed in orange high-visibility jackets and hard hats, the protesters were members of Letzte Generation (“Last Generation”) — a radical protest group that has become the new face of environmental activism in Germany.

“The government has ignored everything else: petitions have been written, a million people have taken to the streets,” said Lina Joansen, a 24-year-old student taking part in the protest.

The activists want a promise from the government that it will not drill for oil in the North Sea.

“We know that fossil fuels can only aggravate the climate catastrophe that is already happening,” said law student Myriam Herrmann, 25.

A protestor with 'oil' on her hands stands outside the Chancellery

A protestor with ‘oil’ on her hands stands outside the Chancellery (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Six months ago, a new coalition government was elected in Germany on a promise to make climate change one of its top priorities.

The Greens entered power for the first time in more than two decades, forming a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) under Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the liberal FDP.

Ambitious climate plans

Green party Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced an ambitious 60 billion euro ($68 billion) climate investment plan and promised that German would end coal power and generate 80 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

But since then, climate concerns have been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, an acute energy crisis and record inflation.

Germany has accelerated plans to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) by sea, wants to explore new oil and gas reserves in the North Sea, and has even decided to reactivate mothballed coal-fired power plants.

The government has said it is still on target to meet its 2030 climate targets, but the protesters are not convinced.

A policeman stands guard in front of a sprayed portion of the Chancellery wall.

A policeman stands guard in front of a sprayed portion of the Chancellery wall. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Herrmann is “incredibly disappointed”, especially with Habeck. “We don’t have time for stopgap solutions any more,” she said.

Letzte Generation was born following a hunger strike last year by activists demanding a law to ban supermarkets from destroying unsold food products.

Earlier this year, small groups of Letzte Generation protesters blocked busy roads in Berlin by sitting down and glueing their hands to the tarmac.

German police carry a protestor away from the Chancellery.

German police carry a protestor away from the Chancellery. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

More than 100 were arrested.

A few days after the oil protest, the group once again employed these tactics, with about 65 protesters blocking the Frankfurter Tor intersection in Berlin’s Friedrichshain.

‘Legitimate means’

Civil disobedience is “an established mode of protest in the German environmental movement”, sociologist Michael Neuber told AFP, recalling the anti-nuclear movement of the 1970s and blockades by the Extinction Rebellion in 2019.

Such protests have been overshadowed over the past two to three years by the massive student-led demonstrations of the Fridays for Future movement, but have more recently started to make a comeback.

“Civil disobedience attracts more attention than demonstrations,” said sociologist Dieter Rucht.

Fake ‘oil’ splashed around the Chancellory sent a striking message. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

“I see civil disobedience as a legitimate means of political protest, when it is peaceful,” 27-year-old Green party politician Deborah Duering told RBB radio this week, claiming to share the “anxiety” of the activists.

In February, by contrast, many voices within the Green party had criticised Letzte Generation for blocking the roads in Berlin.

For Herrmann, if politicians want the protests to stop, there is an easy solution.

“It is enough for Scholz and Habeck to declare that they no longer want to encourage oil drilling in the North Sea,” she said.

