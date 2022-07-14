Read news from:
Austria
STRIKES

Shipping disruption expected as German port workers strike

Disruption to the handling of container and cargo ships is expected over the coming days after port workers in Germany were called to strike.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:26 CEST
A container ship docks at a terminal at the Waltershofer Port, Hamburg.
A container ship docks at a terminal at the Waltershofer Port, Hamburg. There is still no agreement in sight in the conflict over the pay of workers at large German North Sea ports. The trade union Verdi has called a 48-hour strike. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

Verdi union said workers walked out in all major German North Sea ports, with the action set to last until Saturday. 

At 6am on Thursday employees on the early shift in Bremen and Bremerhaven stopped work, Verdi district manager of Bremen-Nordniedersachsen, Markus Westermann, said.

The work stoppages are planned until 6am on Saturday. A strike has also begun at the port of Hamburg, said Stephan Gastmeier, trade union secretary in the transport and maritime department at Verdi Hamburg.

The industrial action is because no agreement over pay has been reached with the Central Association of German Seaport Operators (ZDS) following the latest meeting on Wednesday, union bosses said. 

Negotiations are currently suspended. The union is negotiating for about 12,000 workers in 58 companies in Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Bremen who are covered by collective agreements. Dockworkers have already left ship and cargo handling at a standstill twice in June, most recently for 24 hours on June 23rd.

According to Verdi negotiator Maya Schwiegershausen-Güth, the latest 48-hour ‘warning strikes’ will affect Emden, Wilhelmshaven and Brake, as well as Hamburg, which is the largest seaport in Germany and third largest in Europe.

Like many unions across Europe, they are fighting for wage increases amid extreme inflation rises.

Verdi is demanding an increase in wages of €1.20 per hour for employees as well as compensation for inflation amounting to 7.4 percent for the duration of the collective agreement which is 12 months. The union also wants to push through an increase in the annual allowance for container operations by €1,200.

Container congestion likely to worsen

The impact of the strike on the handling of container and cargo ships is likely to be considerable and bring the loading and unloading of ships largely to a standstill.

This will further aggravate the already tense situation with ship congestion on the North Sea, and the processes at the quaysides are likely to get even more out of step.

Container ships have been piling up in the North Sea, while ports are becoming storage areas.

ZDS negotiator Ulrike Riedel called the strike “irresponsible” in view of the disrupted supply chains and said it was to the detriment of consumers and businesses.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the global traffic of container and cargo ships has been in chaos for several months.

According to recent calculations by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, more than two percent of global freight capacity is stuck in the North Sea. There are currently around 20 cargo shops waiting in the German bay area for clearance, most of them bound for Hamburg.

STRIKES

German nursery schools go on strike in wage dispute

Nursery and all-day school workers across Germany have been called on strike in an escalating dispute over pay and conditions.

Published: 4 May 2022 11:11 CEST
German nursery schools go on strike in wage dispute

Berlin-based trade union Verdi called on employees in nurseries and all-day schools to go on warning strikes all day on Wednesday in a move to gain bargaining power for higher pay. 

North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hamburg are believed to be the main states affected, with some areas relying on skeleton staff to keep services running. 

All-day schools (Ganztagsschulen) are also affected by the walkouts. 

As part of a round of strike actions in the education and social care sector, social workers staged a walkout on Monday.

Kindergarten teachers, nursery school workers, social assistants and other occupational groups from day-care centres and all-day schools followed suit on Wednesday, while carers for the disabled were expected to go on strike from Thursday. 

READ ALSO: Operations likely to be cancelled as German hospital doctors strike

Demand for better pay

The background to the so-called ‘warning strikes’, which have been taking place regularly for several weeks now, is the ongoing negotiations over pay and conditions in the education and social service sector. 

Verdi and the civil servants’ association DBB are demanding more money and more attractive conditions for around 330,000 workers in these sectors. 

In a previous strike called in March, the union pointed out that social workers are paid around €280 less per month than engineers, despite having the same level of education. 

They also complained of an urgent understaffing issue in the sector that they argued were placing employees under extreme pressure, especially in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. 

The employers’ side has criticised the warning strikes as disproportionate and claimed that the two sides are in constructive negotiations, with the next round due to take place on May 16th in Potsdam.

On Tuesday, Verdi leader Frank Werneke announced that there would be longer strikes if the next round of negotiations failed to lead to a breakthrough.

“At the moment we are striking for days at a time in the hope that the employers will finally move,” Werneke told Welt.

“If there is no movement at the third negotiation, we will extend the strikes.”

READ ALSO: Jobs in Germany: Should foreign workers join a union?

