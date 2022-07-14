Read news from:
Reader question: Is Germany’s Covid health pass still valid?

Do you have to carry proof of Covid vaccination or recovery when you're in Germany, or travelling? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 14 July 2022 17:13 CEST
Germany's version of the EU digital Covid certificate.
Germany's version of the EU digital Covid certificate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer

Testing centres, masks and vaccination certificates – these are a few of the things that have become part of everyday life since the pandemic started in 2020.  

But as Germany has phased out most regulations – such as the 3G and 2G rules – many are wondering if they still need to have a record of this information, and if the laws around Covid certificates still exist.

Do I need to have or carry proof of my Covid vaccinations in Germany at the moment?

It’s worth noting that there is no obligation to have proof of your Covid status in Germany. But it is an obligation to show it if you want to access certain facilities if there is a rule in place at the time. 

Under recent rules, for instance, people needed proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test (the 3G rule) to enter places like restaurants, bars and gyms. And it was even stricter under 2G and 2G-plus rules – unvaccinated people were generally excluded. 

Usually, showing proof involved presenting the CovPass or Covid-Warning app (for proof of vaccination/recovery) on a smartphone or a negative test certificate from a test centre. People also typically had to show photo ID alongside this document. Those without a smartphone could also choose to show a yellow booklet with proof of vaccination in most cases. 

But when the rules are not in place, as is the case currently, there is no need to carry around or have these files.

Will I need my Covid documents in future?

Under the current infection protection laws, which are in place until September 23rd, it is possible for a state to bring in tougher entry restrictions – such as 3G or 2G – if the state parliament declares a Covid hotspot situation. That is very unlikely at the moment after all states relaxed their restrictions.

The EU digital vaccination certificate.

The EU digital vaccination certificate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

However, the German Health Ministry is currently putting together a plan for winter – and the government is set to extend Covid regulations. That means there is a chance that tougher restrictions will come into force in the colder months. 

For that reason it is best to hold onto your documents. Meanwhile, vaccination apps (and your yellow booklet) are useful to have so you can keep an eye on how many vaccinations you’ve had, and when you had them. The Covid-Warn app is also extremely useful for knowing if you’ve come into contact with someone who has Covid since you receive a red alert. 

Another important point is that you may need to show proof of vaccination/recovery at short notice when travelling. That could be the case if rules change while you’re travelling. 

It may also be needed to travel back into Germany in future, although travel restrictions have been temporarily dropped. 

A spokesman from The Health Ministry told The Local: “It is of course advisable to have a recovery certificate (or, in the case of a vaccination, a vaccination certificate) issued following an infection. However, there is no obligation to do so.

“The certificates can also be issued afterwards, e.g. if someone wants to use them for travelling abroad, and if appropriate rules are applied.”

What else should I know?

From October 1st 2022, people who have not received their Covid booster vaccination (third jab) will be considered unvaccinated. 

This is important to be aware of if rules like 3G or 2G are introduced again and you are trying to gain access to public venues with your health records. 

Check out the article below for more details on the changes. 

What’s the Covid situation in Germany right now?

Germany is seeing a steep rise in Covid infections at the moment due to the spread of two highly infectious Omicron subtypes: BA.4 and BA.5. As of Wednesday July 13th, the 7-day incidence of infections stood at 691.8 per 100,000 people.

Can I travel to Germany?

Yes. Germany has lifted most of its Covid entry restrictions which means that people can enter from almost all countries in the world for any reason, including tourism. 

Travellers over the age of 12 also no longer have to show evidence of vaccination, recovery from Covid or a negative test (known as the 3G rule). This requirement has been dropped until at least the end of August. 

There is also no need to fill in any online forms.

However, if a country is in future classed as a ‘virus variant’ region then stricter rules come into force. In these cases, non-essential travel is banned except for some exceptions such as for German citizens and residents. 

Those who can enter the country have to go into a 14-day quarantine on arrival, even if they have been vaccinated or have recovered. 

No country is a virus variant area currently. 

Travel rules could be reinstated after summer or if the Covid situation gets worse so keep an eye on any developments. 

Are there any Covid restrictions in Germany?

Although much of the rules have been relaxed in recent months, some restrictions remain in place. These include having to wear surgical face masks on public transport, like buses, trains and trams, as well as planes to and from Germany. Masks also have to be worn in places like doctor office waiting rooms. 

FFP2 masks have become the standard in Germany, but in some cases, other medical masks are sufficient. In Bavaria, for instance, people can wear a cheaper medical mask rather than an FFP2 mask on public transport. Cloth masks are generally not sufficient in Germany. 

Masks don’t have to be worn in places like shops and restaurants, however, some businesses might have their own rules requiring this.  People can also choose to wear masks voluntarily.

People bathe in the Isar river in Munich. Germany is a popular tourist destination.

People bathe in the Isar river in Munich. Germany is a popular tourist destination. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

Can I get tested?

Germany recently changed its testing restrictions. Taxpayer-funded rapid Covid-19 tests are no longer free of charge to everyone, however they are free to certain groups of people, including those who can’t get vaccinated against Covid for medical reasons as well as carers and people with disabilities. 

People have to show proof of their exception at test centres, which are dotted around German cities and towns. They usually have a sign outside them that reads: Covid tests, Bürgertests (citizen tests) or Schnelltests (rapid tests). Furthermore, people in Germany can pay a reduced fee of €3 for a test for private use, including for visits to family celebrations, concerts or another “indoor event”, such as the theatre. 

A €3 test can also be purchased by anyone who gets a red Covid warning on their Covid warning app, or who plans to meet someone over the age of 60 or people with a pre-existing illness or disability. You have to sign a declaration form if you’re getting a test for one of these reasons. 

You can also pay to get tested at a centre or test station. The cost of tests differ depending on the centre. You can also buy self-administered tests from a drugstore or supermarket. 

What do I do if I have Covid?

If you receive a positive Covid test result through a self-test, you should contact the non-emergency medical on-call service on 116 117 or the local health authorities where you are. They can advise on whether you should get another Covid test. 

If you have Covid symptoms you should also isolate and contact the health authorities or use the on-call number. They can arrange for a Covid-19 test. 

If at any point you are struggling to breathe or need emergency medical assistance, call 112 for an ambulance. 

Do I have to isolate if I get Covid?

Yes, Germany still has mandatory isolation rules in place. The rules on this differ from state to state, but there is one general requirement: those who test positive for Covid have to go into isolation at home and avoid all contact with people outside the household. The isolation period lasts at least five days or a maximum of 10 days.

Some states may require you to take a test in order to end your quarantine or self-isolation early. In this case, you’re entitled to a free rapid test anytime after the fifth day. If the result is negative, you can end the self-isolation period. 

Where can I self-isolate?

That will depend. You might be able to stay in your existing accommodation or have to transfer to a state hospital or other government-provided accommodation. Check with the local authorities.

You may need to fund accommodation, even if it just to extend your hotel stay.

What if I need treatment?

If you are an EU citizen, your country’s healthcare can cover state treatments. It’s similar if you are a UK citizen and hold an EHIC or GHIC. The e-card, European health card, EHIC or GHIC will not cover private treatments, though.

If you are a third-country citizen, you must check exactly what your travel insurance covers. In general, people travelling to Europe from abroad are recommended to have travel insurance that covers medical treatments, and you might also be insured through a credit or debit card. It’s worth checking and planning before you travel. 

Sites like Doctolib are handy for arranging doctor appointments in Germany. Your hotel will also be able to advise you of a nearby Hausarzt (GP), or you can search online. 

The German government has set up this page in English with information for travellers. It includes links to the 16 federal states so you can find information on the state you are in or travelling to.

