Reader question: Is Germany’s Covid health pass still valid?
Do you have to carry proof of Covid vaccination or recovery when you're in Germany, or travelling? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 14 July 2022 17:13 CEST
Germany's version of the EU digital Covid certificate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer
Masks and tests: The Covid rules that tourists in Germany should know
Thanks to culture, history and stunning nature, Germany is a dream destination for many. But with Covid-19 infections increasing, visitors to Germany should be aware of the current situation and rules.
Published: 13 July 2022 17:19 CEST
