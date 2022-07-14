For members
RENTING
From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Germany
When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than spending quality time on your balcony in Germany. But you may run into some problems with the neighbours if you don't follow these rules...
Published: 14 July 2022 16:06 CEST
A woman sunbathes on a balcony in Bad Buchau, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Warnack
ENERGY
Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?
Fears of winter gas shortages have prompted some German landlords to restrict temperatures and access to hot water in their properties. Is there anything tenants can do about it?
Published: 13 July 2022 11:37 CEST
