RENTING

From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Germany

When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than spending quality time on your balcony in Germany. But you may run into some problems with the neighbours if you don't follow these rules...

Published: 14 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Woman sunbathing on balcony in Germany
A woman sunbathes on a balcony in Bad Buchau, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Warnack

If you happen to live in any German city, you’re probably used to fitting most of your outdoor living onto your balcony.

They may be slightly smaller than your average garden, but it’s amazing how versatile they can be, from hosting friends for dinner and drinks to testing out your fledgling plant-growing skills.

Of course, this being Germany, there are a set of rules that you need to follow in order to stay on the best possible terms with your neighbours. 

Here’s how to make the most of your balcony this summer while avoiding awkward conversations or even visits from the police. 

Naked sunbathing

Legend has it that the English poet William Blake and his wife used enjoy sitting out in their garden stark naked pretending to be Adam and Eve. 

But while nude biblical scenes may be all well and good in a Lambeth garden, German law unfortunately calls for a slightly more conservative approach.

That doesn’t mean that stripping off on your balcony is necessarily forbidden. However, you do need to consider whether the neighbours might see more than they want to while you’re catching some rays. 

As is generally the case with rules for what you can and can’t do on your balcony, the law says that you’re more than entitled to take off your clothes in your own private space – but this shouldn’t impact your neighbours. 

To get around this, you may want to put up a screen between you and your neighbour’s balcony, or even go full Adam and Eve (William Blake style) with a strategically placed plant or two.

Another option is position your sun umbrella so it blocks your neighbour’s view – just watch out for any gusts of wind that may strike at an inopportune moment.

Sex

If al fresco sex is your thing, you’ll once again need to make sure that the neighbours don’t accidentally catch sight of what’s going on. Obviously, getting a report filed against you may dampen the mood somewhat.

The same applies to making loud noises or even having some “intimate” time in front of a window that people can see into. In the worst-case scenarios, both can be grounds for a police complaint. 

Barbecues 

Participating in Germany’s unofficial national sport – Grillen – is technically also allowed on the balcony, but there are some rules to know.

The first is that you should avoid open flames and any kind of BBQ that doesn’t come with an actual grill. 

If you can, you should also try not to send a billowing cloud of smoke over to your neighbours’ windows or balcony while you’re cooking up a storm. In the worse-case scenario, you could face a fine for excessive smoke under the Emissions Control Act. 

Barbecue on the balcony

A barbecue with burgers and vegetables. People who want to have a barbecue on their balcony should watch the smoke. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Beyond Meat | Beyond Meat

That means an electric grill might be preferable to an old-fashioned coal barbecue.

Certain states and districts also have rules about how often you’re allowed to barbecue outside. In Berlin for example, twice a month is considered reasonable. It’s also a good idea to alert the neighbours beforehand if you’re planning a grill-fest anytime soon, and some regions require this by law. 

The other thing to note is that some rental contracts have clauses that ban barbecues on the property or even just certain types of barbecue. So be sure to read the small-print in your Mietvertrag (rental contract) to ensure you don’t accidentally break the rules.

Parties 

There’s very little better than sitting out on a warm summer evening sharing a drink with friends – but you may wonder how much socialising is considered too much.

The good news is, you’re perfectly entitled to invite people over and have fun in your own home, and you certainly don’t need to whisper the second you go outside.

That said, German states do put in place a legal Nachtruhe (night-time quiet) period between 10pm and 7am, so you may want to turn the music down or take the party inside during these hours. 

Once again, it’s also considered polite to give neighbours a heads-up before inviting a big group of people round, especially if it’s going to be a big event like a birthday party: most of them won’t begrudge you a bit of extra noise on a special occasion, but it’s always nice if they know what’s going on beforehand. 

Smoking 

Surely no neighbour would begrudge you a quick ciggie on the balcony once in a while, right? Right.

In principle, you’re perfectly allowed to smoke on the balcony. Once again, just be mindful of the neighbours, who may not be that pleased if a cloud of smelly smoke blows over their way. 

CCTV

Depending on where you live, you may have considered installing a CCTV camera for a bit of extra security. But is this actually allowed under German privacy laws?

Yes and no. 

In Germany, everyone is entitled to protect their own residence and property with video surveillance, but this should exclusively record what happens on the property.

That means you can have a CCTV camera pointing at your balcony that can record any trespassers, but it shouldn’t record people and areas outside of this remit – so you certainly can’t use it to spy on your neighbours or record what’s going on in their private space. 

Decor and plants

When it comes to turning your balcony into your own personal oasis, you pretty much have free rein. Whether you want to try your hand at growing tomatoes or fancy hanging a banner for your favourite football team, it really is up to you.

The only thing to watch out for is that you don’t obstruct your neighbours’ view or install anything so elaborate that you end up damaging the brickwork or the integrity of the balcony. For this reason, snap hooks and dowels are a no-no. 

Fairy lights and other light features are absolutely fine as well, although your neighbour does have the right to demand they get turned off at 10pm if they’re disturbed by the light pollution at night.

A Ukrainian flag on a balcony in Wilmersdorf.

A Ukrainian flag hangs from a balcony in Berlin Wilmersdorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

It’s a similar state of affairs with wind chimes, which may constitute a noise disturbance if your neighbour happens to dislike them. Once again: communication is key. Check with them beforehand if you’re worried your musical decor may be considered a nuisance. 

On the plant front, pretty much anything goes, apart from ivy and other climbing plants. These tend to be a problem because their roots can damage the brickwork. 

You’ll also need to make sure your plant pots are relatively secure and won’t fall down onto the street in heavy winds. And, it should probably go without saying, but spraying your neighbours in the face with a hose every time you do some “watering” is not considered very neighbourly. 

As always, common sense should be the order of the day: a few drips of water or stray petals from your plants on your neighbour’s balcony can’t be helped, and as such, they shouldn’t be a problem. 

Hanging out laundry

If your balcony is big enough, you may want to hang your clothes on a rack out to dry on your balcony.

Although it seems harmless enough, it can actually be forbidden if that is written into your rental contract. As with everything in Germany, check the fine print in your contract before you go hanging your underwear out to dry in the wind. 

ENERGY

Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

Fears of winter gas shortages have prompted some German landlords to restrict temperatures and access to hot water in their properties. Is there anything tenants can do about it?

Published: 13 July 2022 11:37 CEST
Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

What’s happening?

On Monday, July 11th, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that runs between Russia and Germany was turned off for routine maintenance. For the first time since its been in operation, escalating tensions between the two nations have led to fears that it may not be turned on again.

For weeks, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has been calling on households to reduce their energy usage: taking shorter showers, turning off lights and electrical equipment, and minimising the use of hot water. 

So far this has largely been left up to individual choice. However, there are some cases of landlords and housing co-ops making the decision on tenants’ behalf.

Most recently, Germany’s largest landlord Vonovia announced that its tenants would only be able to heat their flats up to 17C in the nighttime – a move that it says will save around eight percent in energy costs. 

A housing co-op in Saxony has taken more drastic steps by turning off the heating entirely until September and putting time slots in place when tenants are able to take hot showers.

In exceptional times, tenants may feel like they aren’t able to complain about these restrictions. But according to German tenancy law, there are things they can do.

Are rent reductions possible?

Long before the energy crisis, renters and landlords have argued over issues like access to hot water and heating in properties. This means there’s a solid legal precedent to refer to, which clearly stipulates that hot water can’t simply be turned off at certain times.

Monika Schmid-Balzert, a lawyer at the Bavarian regional association of the German Tenants’ Association, recommends that tenants first contact their landlord or letting agent if they notice any issues with the heating or hot water.

According to the German Tenants’ Association, rent reductions are possible for any “defects” that exist in a rented property. These can start automatically from the date of the defect, without the tenant needing to provide notice or set a deadline for the landlord to fix the issue.

For example, if hot water isn’t turned on at night, tenants should be eligible for an eight percent reduction in their rent for as long as the hot water supply is restricted.

If the landlord still doesn’t take action, tenants can consider taking legal action to force them to turn on the hot water or the heating once again. 

What does the law say about temperatures in rental flats?

This is where things get a little bit trickier, as different courts have decided different things over the years.

However, the general consensus is that temperatures should be set at a minimum of 20-22C during the day and 16-18C at night. 

This makes things slightly unclear in the case of Vonovia, who want to set the maximum temperature to 17C between 11pm and 6am from autumn onwards. 

Speaking to Tagesschau, tenancy law expert Schmid-Balzert claimed that properties should be heated at a minimum of 18C in the nighttime. “Anything lower than that is currently too little at night,” she said. 

Thermostat

A man turns down the heat in his apartment. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

But Ulrike Kirchhoff, chairwoman of the homeowners’ association Haus und Grund Bayern, disagreed that 18C was the minimum. 

She said that it was the landlords’ duty to ensure that there was enough hot water and that properties were heated “within the limits set by the legislator and the courts”. Nevertheless, Vonovia’s decision to lower the heat to 17C in the evenings was “justifiable”, she said.

Haus and Grund also point out that no firm decision on minimum temperatures has been reached by the Federal Court of Justice.

What if tenants give their consent on energy savings?

If landlords and tenants are able to come to an agreement on energy-saving measures, landlords should be able to implement these decisions without any fear of reprisals or potential rent reduction claims. But this isn’t always an easy thing to achieve.

Firstly, every affected tenant should agree to the new measures, and they should also do so explicitly (i.e. in writing). The more tenants there are who could be impacted, the harder this becomes. 

Tenancy law experts, meanwhile, recommend that landlords trust their tenants to implement their own energy saving measures for the time being. That could include rearranging furniture to improve heat circulation or getting a water-saving shower head. 

If the situation continues to worsen, it’s possible that the government will implement its own restrictions on energy usage such as lower minimum temperatures in flats or limits on hot water usage. In this case, landlords would have to implement the law.

For now, however, they can only act as far as the current law allows them to. 

For example, the Association of Bavarian Housing Companies recommend that its members “align the buildings as closely as possible to the legally required minimum temperature”. This is at least 20C in living rooms, bathrooms and toilets between 6am and 11pm.

In cases like this, tenants may notice a slight difference in the temperature of the flat, but the law will ultimately be on the side of the landlord. 

