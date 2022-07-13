Read news from:
Germany’s Lufthansa cancels 2,000 more summer flights

Germany's largest airline has announced yet another round of flight cancellations over summer.

Published: 13 July 2022 15:49 CEST
A Lufthansa aeroplane taxis at Munich airport
A Lufthansa aeroplane taxis at Munich airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

As travel operators in Germany continue to be plagued by staff shortages this summer, Lufthansa has announced that it will scrub an additional 2,000 flights from its July and August schedule.

A spokesperson for the airline told Handelsblatt that the cancellations would affect connections from two of Germany’s largest airports – Frankfurt and Munich – and would mainly impact domestic routes and other short-haul flights to other countries in Europe.

There are “good alternatives” for passengers who want to travel to these destinations, the spokesperson added. Flights to popular holiday destinations will only be cancelled in exceptional cases.

The latest announcement is the third wave of flight cancellations by Lufthansa so far this summer.

The struggling airline initially cancelled around 3,000 flights for the months of July and August and then scrapped another 770 connections for the weeks up to and including Thursday.

The extra 2,000 cancellations have been added over the coming six weeks. 

The news comes amid ongoing issues at Germany’s largest airports and airlines, with reports of passengers queuing at security for hours and being unable to collect their luggage on arrival.

The issues date back to the height of the pandemic, when thousands of members of staff were laid off as part of cost-cutting measures. In the Lufthansa Group alone, these layoffs were in the tens of thousands. 

The government has since drafted plans to make it easier for the affected businesses to hire temporary workers from abroad, but due to the time it takes to hire and train these additional staff, this has so far done little to mitigate the travel chaos.

According to the Lufthansa spokesperson, the latest round of scheduling changes should reduce the passengers numbers during morning and evening peaks.

At these times, the ground services at airports are often overloaded, which can cause delayed flights and even lead to luggage being left behind. 

German Transport Minister snubs Autobahn speed limit in climate plan

Transport minister Volker Willing (FDP) pledged to reduce CO2 emissions by improving public transport infrastructure but ignored growing calls for a 'Tempolimit' on Germany's famous motorway.

Published: 13 July 2022 13:12 CEST
The FDP politician was setting out his plan for emergency climate protection measures on Wednesday in an attempt to correct Germany’s course as concerns grow that the country is failing to meet its climate commitments.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Wissing said his role as Transport Minister was to ensure that climate targets were met while also making sure that mobility wasn’t restricted for the general population.

“I have to weigh up those responsibilities,” he said, adding that climate protection was “one of the most important challenges of our time”. 

He pledged to set up more charging stations for electric lorries and embark on an “expansion offensive” to improve Germany’s cycling infrastructure, as well as expanding the public transport network.

“That is particularly close to my heart,” he said. 

The Transport Ministry has also set its sights on so-called “eco-friendly fuels”, which Wissing claims could save around 13 million tonnes of CO2 if widely adopted.

This, he said, would help Germany to not only hit but exceed its emissions targets in the transport sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, Housing Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) set out plans for greater energy efficiency in homes and districts, including a ban on the installation of gas heating systems from 2024 and new funding for eco-friendly renovation and construction.

No Tempolimit, no Klimaticket

In his package of emergency climate measures, Wissing once again shirked calls for a temporary speed limit on the Autobahn. 

Early on Wednesday, German Environmental Aid (Deutsche Umwelthilfe) had urged the government to implement a 100km-per-hour limit on stretches of the motorway as a first step in drastically reducing the country’s emissions.

The speed limit should have a duration of at least two years, managing director Jürgen Resch told DPA.

“This would even be compatible with the coalition agreement, which only rules out a general speed limit,” he explained. “After one year, it should then be examined how high people’s approval is for a permanent continuation (of the speed limit) after the two years.”

According to Resch, the limit would save around 10 million litres of petrol and diesel from day one and reduce CO2 emissions by more than nine million tonnes per year. Campaigners say this would also help as Germany tries to move away from dependence on Russian gas.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) speaks at an event for family businesses in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

However, the FDP is known to be firmly opposed to the move, having made the Tempolimit a red line in coalition negotiations.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Wissing also fielded questions about potential successors to the €9 ticket – including the introduction of a so-called ‘Klimaticket’, which was initially floated as a draft government proposal. 

But the Transport Minister said no decisions had been made. Wissing said he has set up a working group with representatives from different federal states to look more closely at the findings from the €9 ticket.

Pointing to evidence of reduced traffic and an increased use of train during the summer offer, Wissing said he wanted to identify “the biggest appeal” of the ticket for any future offer.

This will be discussed at a meeting of the state transport ministers in autumn. 

Fibre-optic cable expansion

Also on the agenda at the meeting was the expansion of high-speed internet and the roll-out of 5G in Germany.

The Transport Ministry said it had secured €50 billion in private investment for the installation of fibre-optic cables across the country.

By 2025, one in two households should be connected to fibre-optic internet, Wissing said, with every household due to be connected by 2030. 

