Ticks in Germany: How to avoid them and what to do if you get bitten
A recent increase in diseases related to the eight-legged bloodsuckers in Germany suggests that ticks are on the rise. We break drown what to look out for and what to do if you get bitten.
Published: 12 July 2022 14:55 CEST
A warning sign against ticks hangs on a tree in a forest. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul
German doctors want to grant sick leave by phone amid Covid wave
German GPs say they are in favour of bringing back the special regulation for granting sick leave to patients over the phone due to the high number of people with respiratory infections.
Published: 12 July 2022 12:33 CEST
