HEALTH

Ticks in Germany: How to avoid them and what to do if you get bitten

A recent increase in diseases related to the eight-legged bloodsuckers in Germany suggests that ticks are on the rise. We break drown what to look out for and what to do if you get bitten.

Published: 12 July 2022 14:55 CEST
A warning sign against ticks hangs on a tree in a forest.
A warning sign against ticks hangs on a tree in a forest. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul

What are ticks?

Ticks are tiny, spider-like creatures that are usually between 1mm to 1cm in size. They generally live in long grass, bushes and wooded areas.

These little arachnids don’t fly or jump but climb onto animals or humans as they brush past. They are parasites, and once a tick bites into the skin, it feeds on blood for a few days before dropping off. 

Are they dangerous?

During this unpleasant bloodsucking transaction, ticks can transmit diseases to humans which can become dangerous. 

The disease which is mostly associated with ticks is Early Summer Meningoencephalitis (TBE) which, in severe cases, can cause permanent damage such as paralysis, or even death. Thanks to the mild winter and increasingly warm temperatures, this disease is on the rise this year in Germany.

The other main disease associated with ticks is Lyme disease which, in the most severe cases, can attack the nervous system, joints, and organs. 

What are the symptoms?

Those who develop Lyme disease can get flu-like symptoms a few days or weeks after being bitten by an infected tick. Children might lose their appetite, lack energy, or complain of stomach ache.

But the most obvious sign of Lyme disease is a red circular rash around the bite.

A woman walks her dog through a patch of long grass. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/HUK-COBURG | Hagen Lehmann

However, if you remove the tick in less than twelve hours, you usually have nothing to worry about, as it takes a while for the infection to be passed onto humans. 

The situation is different with TBE, however, as the disease is transmitted much faster. But, thankfully, it is also much rarer: according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only 0.1 to 5 percent of ticks in risk areas carry TBE viruses.

Most people infected with TBE don’t have any symptoms, while one in three initially suffers from flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and aching limbs. In rare cases, the spinal cord can be affected, with symptoms such as severe headaches and neck pain, nausea, and impaired consciousness.

In the majority of patients, the disease heals completely, but in an average of one percent of cases, it can be fatal. 

Luckily, there is a vaccination against TBE, which is recommended for those regularly visiting high-risk areas.

Where am I most likely to get bitten?

Ticks can be found all over Germany – even in city parks. However, TBE infections occur more frequently in so-called TBE risk areas, and the RKI has an updated map of these areas

These are found in large parts of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and parts of southern Hesse, Saxony, and Thuringia, but there are also isolated risk areas in central Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland. 

In February, the number of TBE risk areas was expanded by the RKI to include five new TBE risk areas in Bavaria, Saxony and Lower Saxony, so that there are now a total of 161 affected districts.

What should I do if I get bitten by a tick?

Firstly, it is unlikely that you will even feel the tick bite, which is why it’s important to check yourself carefully when returning from a trip to the countryside or a risk area. 

Ticks tend to bite around thin areas of the skin such as kneecaps, groin, armpits, and hairline. In children, they can often be found on the scalp and behind the ears.

Using tweezers is a good way to pull a tick out of the skin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-central picture | Patrick Pleul

If you do find a tick, you should remove it quickly with a special tick remover (available at all pharmacies), tweezers, or your fingernails. The sooner you can do this, the lower the risk the tick will be able to infect you.

The important thing is to make sure you remove the whole tick, by grabbing it as close to the skin as possible and pulling slowly. Then wash and clean the bite, and contact a doctor if you’re worried.

One thing you shouldn’t do is to put oily liquids on the tick, as this could enrage it and cause it to release saliva potentially containing harmful pathogens.

How can I prevent a tick bite?

If you’ll be spending time in wooded areas, long grass, or known risk areas, you should wear long-sleeved tops and full-legged trousers and tuck trousers into socks. Children should also wear a hat, as ticks can climb to their height in bushes.

In short: have as little skin exposed as possible. 

It’s also sensible to wear light-coloured clothing so you can easily spot a tick if one bites you.

Useful vocabulary

tick = (die) Zecke = tick

tick bite = (der) Zeckenbiss

tweezers = (die) Pinzette

tick pliers = (die) Zeckenzange

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

HEALTH

German doctors want to grant sick leave by phone amid Covid wave

German GPs say they are in favour of bringing back the special regulation for granting sick leave to patients over the phone due to the high number of people with respiratory infections.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:33 CEST
German doctors want to grant sick leave by phone amid Covid wave

Earlier in the pandemic, German authorities changed the law so that people with a mild upper respiratory tract illness, such as the common cold, were able to get their sick note to stay off work by simply calling and speaking to their GP.

But the rule was reversed on June 1st. Since then people have had to go back to the practice – or do a video call – to get an incapacity to work certificate or AU-Bescheinigung, often shorted to AU in Germany.

Germany’s GPs are now calling for a return to the option of handing out sick notes following a telephone consultation.

In view of the high number of colds and Covid infections circulating, the chairman of the German GP Association, Ulrich Weigeldt, said: “The telephone AU would provide real relief.”

“A personal consultation with the family doctor is not always absolutely necessary, for example, in the case of a simple flu infection or a mild course of corona.”

When a patient has a mild respiratory infection or Covid, Weigeldt said it would be better for GPs to be able to grant sick leave for a few days after a phone call with the patient. He said abuse of this system is very rare because family doctors and patients have usually known each other for some time.

“Instead, patients are now again forced to drag themselves sick to the doctor’s office without this being medically absolutely necessary,” he said.

According to the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), the special regulation for granting sick leave by phone could return to Germany. 

The committee is the body that includes representatives of the medical profession, health insurance organisations and hospitals. It decides on the services of the statutory health insurance organisations and on rules such as those for sick leave.

In spring of this year, the committee discussed whether it was “right to let the previous special regulations for sick leave by telephone expire at the end of May 2022”, a spokeswoman told DPA.

At the time, all G-BA members and therefore also the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (Kassenärztliche Vereinigung), representing the medical profession, had agreed that these rules could be withdrawn because of the calmer pandemic situation.

However, the spokeswoman said that if the pandemic gains “strong momentum”, the Federal Joint Committee could “reactivate” the special regulation.

This could happen in certain regions or – if needed – nationwide. 

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there is currently a strong increase in Covid infections across Germany. Furthermore, data from doctors and pharmacists show that there is an unusually high number of other respiratory infections for the time of year.

The 7-day incidence of Covid infections in Germany stood at 702.4 infections per 100,000 people on Tuesday. Germany reported 154,729 new Covid infections and 165 deaths within the latest 24 hour period.

However, experts say many Covid infections go unreported. 

