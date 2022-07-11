For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Saving energy, versatile phrases and a four-day week
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at how the country is trying to save energy ahead of winter, language, gay pride festivals and a reader's view on the four-day working week.
Published: 11 July 2022 11:08 CEST
People wave flags at gay pride in Cologne on July 3rd. The Cologne CSD is one of the largest events of the LGBTQ+ community in Europe. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marius Becker
MONEY
How to save money and still enjoy life in Germany this summer
The cost of living has been increasing in Germany as inflation rises to record levels. Here's how you can make the most of the summer on a tight budget.
Published: 8 July 2022 16:14 CEST
Updated: 9 July 2022 14:07 CEST
