

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Saving energy, versatile phrases and a four-day week

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at how the country is trying to save energy ahead of winter, language, gay pride festivals and a reader's view on the four-day working week.

Published: 11 July 2022 11:08 CEST
People wave flags at gay pride in Cologne on July 3rd.
People wave flags at gay pride in Cologne on July 3rd. The Cologne CSD is one of the largest events of the LGBTQ+ community in Europe. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marius Becker

Germany prepares for energy crisis this winter

It may feel a little strange to be thinking about radiators when the days are long and the sun is (often) shining. But German authorities are really concerned about the country getting through the colder months. Due to gas supplies already being reduced by Russia, storage facilities are being filled at a slower pace than usual, which means the country could see a gas shortage. Adding to that, there are also concerns that Russia will turn off the gas completely. Germany is frantically trying to get energy from other sources, but the situation is worrying. Now businesses are taking steps, such as floating the idea of asking people to work from home. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest landlord Vonovia is enforcing a heat temperature limit of 17C during the night time period from autumn. The government is also urging people to do their bit, whether it’s taking shorter (or even cold) showers or being more mindful of how much hot water and heating is used around the house. With bills going up, it’s also a good idea to think about how you can cut down on your usage.



Tweet of the week

This mini explainer shows that alles klar is one of the most versatile expressions in German. 

Where is this? 

Photo: DPA/Roberto Pfeil

Many big events were cancelled due to the pandemic in the last two years. But Christopher Street Day (CSD) – the annual European LGBTQ+ celebration and demo held in various cities across Europe – is back this year. This photo captures the event in Cologne on July 3rd where participants held flags and got dressed up for a day of partying and campaigning on the streets. 

Did you know?

The €9 ticket, which runs until the end of August, is already hugely popular. But did you know you can also use it to get to foreign countries? Thanks to Germany’s position in Europe, there are lots of local transport connections that cross borders. Among the highlights are the stunning Salzburg in Austria and Basel in Switzerland. Check out our explainer to find out about these trips and lots more.

Reader feedback

A few weeks ago, we talked about Germany’s debates about the length of the working week. Doug in Trier, who’s “retired and loving it”, got in touch to say he supports the idea of a four-day work week in Germany. He said: “I worked a four day work week (32 hours, paid hourly) for a few months in an office job in the US. Although the pay was less, my quality of life shot through the roof. Less stress, more time to get non-work things done, and a real relaxing weekend. 

“Usually, you spend one day of your weekend shopping, working around the house, etc., and one day to relax. That one ‘relaxing’ day is spent thinking about getting up early tomorrow and going back to work!  I loved the four day week, and if you could do it for the same pay I see no downside. At minimum it should be an option available to those who want it.”

Thanks for reading,

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 



MONEY

How to save money and still enjoy life in Germany this summer

The cost of living has been increasing in Germany as inflation rises to record levels. Here's how you can make the most of the summer on a tight budget.

Published: 8 July 2022 16:14 CEST
Updated: 9 July 2022 14:07 CEST
How to save money and still enjoy life in Germany this summer

In June Germany’s inflation rate stood at 7.6 percent, meaning consumer prices have been on an almost constant upwards spiral for 18 months.

Meanwhile, year-on-year energy costs were up 38 percent in June, according to official figures, while prices for food increased by 12.7 percent in the same timeframe.

Needless to say, price hikes are putting a major strain on households in Germany. 

We looked at ways of spending money sensibly, and how to make savings.

READ ALSO: How does the cost of food in Germany compare to other countries?

Transport

One of the most climate-friendly and cheapest ways of getting around is by bike. You might have to shell out for a bicycle and a sturdy lock (bike theft is rife in cities), but once you do you’re sorted. Cycling also has the added bonus of keeping you fit and healthy. 

But if cycling isn’t for you – or you also want to jump on the bus sometimes – then do take advantage of Germany’s mega-cheap transport offer. The €9 monthly ticket runs until the end of August so you can still buy it for July and once again in August. You can use it for work and leisure, so get out on some trips if you can.

READ ALSO: Which foreign countries can you visit with Germany’s €9 ticket?

Surprisingly, some people in Germany have been buying the regular monthly tickets – which cost anywhere between €60 and €90 – despite the reduced price offer. In June, public transit operator Großraum-Verkehr-Hannover (GVH), said 1,800 people bought a regular monthly ticket and 5,000 people bought one in the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) network. If you’re buying the regular priced tickets because you can afford it and want to support the transport firms then that’s great. But if it was an accident then please – keep the €9 ticket in mind and get it next time! 

If you drive then the government also has a fuel tax cut in place until the end of August (although it’s not making too much of a dent on fuel prices). And save money on long distance train travel by booking early when the Sparpreis (discount price) is available or consider getting a Bahncard.

READ ALSO: How to find cheap train tickets in Germany

Personal finance and insurance

Financial expert Anja Chiechowski from the consumer portal Finanztip.de recommends that people keep an eye on their spending by writing purchases down regularly, or using an app to log purchases. It shows you where most of your money is going so you can change your behaviour if needed. 

Piggy banks with coins for sale for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Piggy banks with coins for sale for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/APA | Georg Hochmuth

Chiechowski also says it helps to go through your bank statements and cancel any direct debits you have set up that you don’t need anymore. 

Germany has a strong culture of insuring against everything, so you have likely signed up to several insurance policies. You should check the terms and conditions, as well as the prices, of them regularly. If you find something better, change it. Health insurance or private liability insurance might be a few euros cheaper with another provider.

READ ALSO: How to change your health insurance provider in Germany

Keep an eye on how you pay your insurance. For instance if you pay your car insurance for the whole year instead of monthly, you can save up to 20 percent. It’s the same for certain other subscriptions or memberships at the gym – it might be worth getting the annual deal in the long run. One thing to keep in mind is that Germany now has better consumer-friendly rights on cancelling contracts so you won’t find yourself stuck after the initial contract term ends. Meanwhile, if you think you’re being treated unfairly, check up on your rights or contact your local German consumer advice centre or Verbraucherzentrale.

Plus, if you believe the tariff you’re paying is too high on your mobile phone or Internet bill, tell the company! They may offer you a better offer since they don’t want to lose customers. Shop around and see what else is out there. 

Shopping

People in Germany have been seeing major price hikes on food and drink across the board so this is an area where it pays to be careful.

Look out for weekly special offers in supermarkets and consider buying own brand. Head to discount chains in Germany such as Netto, Lidl, Aldi or Penny instead of other shops. Weekly food markets are also a good choice for getting more bang for your buck. You could also try and buy seasonal produce, which should be cheaper because it doesn’t have to be imported. 

Keep a hold of your old drinks bottles and claim back the Pfand (deposit). When you give your empty bottles or cans back, you get a receipt which you can use to either claim back the cash or get money off your shopping. 

READ ALSO: Six essential tips to save money on your groceries in Germany

On other products, you can save a lot of cash by purchasing second-hand. Sites like ebay Kleinanzeigen are great for buying and selling locally, whether its furniture, bikes or appliances. There are also lots of second-hand-clothes platforms set up for this purpose too. If you have the time, you should also head to weekly flea markets (Flohmärkte) and see if you can find any bargains there. 

READ ALSO: How to master second-hand shopping like a German

A weekly market in Wernigerode, Saxony-Anhalt.

A weekly market in Wernigerode, Saxony-Anhalt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

Energy

With insanely expensive prices, and the government trying to encourage people to cut down on energy ahead of winter over fears that Russia will turn off the gas supply, it makes sense to try and make changes to your usage. With around 67 percent of German household energy consumption used for heating, the greatest potential for savings lies in the heating of our living spaces, and in hot water. So make sure you are not turning the heating up too high in winter if it doesn’t have to be. Experts recommend lowering the room temperature by one degree. You should also try and use less hot water when you can. Take a tip from Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and have a shorter shower.

There are a few different ways that you can save money on electricity, too – don’t leave items, like the washing machine or TV, on standby mode – switch them off fully. You should also make sure you switch off lights when you’re not in the room. 

Culture

If you’re on a budget, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to enjoy culture in Germany. Look out for festivals and events that don’t charge a fee to enter and, when possible, bring your own snacks and drinks with you.

Keep an eye out for days when museums and galleries are free to members of the public. For instance, on the first Sunday of every month, lots of museums in Berlin open their doors free of charge. Some museums and arts spaces in Munich are free all the time, while some museums offer entry for just €1 on Sundays. 

A view of Museum Island and the TV tower in Berlin.

A view of Museum Island and the TV tower in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Health and self-care

Last but not least, make sure to look after yourself whether that’s taking a short walk during your lunch break, talking on the phone with a good friend or family member or buying yourself a Kaffee und Kuchen (coffee and cake) now and again. If you can manage, make the most of the German summer, which has reasonably good weather, by organising a trip to a lake or the countryside. You could also think about volunteering, joining a Verein (club) or finding a gym (or online classes) if your budget allows.  

Don’t hesitate to book an appointment with your GP if you are struggling or want to get something checked out. Health insurance costs a lot in Germany so make the most of it when you need it. You can also get in touch with your insurance provider to ask which services you are entitled to. For instance, people aged 35 and above can get a free comprehensive check-up every three years in Germany. Health insurance providers also offer reward schemes which can see you earn points to use for future treatments. 

READ ALSO: How to make the most of reward schemes on your German health insurance

