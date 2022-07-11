Read news from:
German phrase of the day: Es geht um die Wurst

This phrase combines a winning resolution with the German love of processed meat.

Published: 11 July 2022 16:48 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Es geht um die Wurst?

Because you can’t truly understand German until you embrace its sausage culture. And this idiom is the hilarious and inspiring little pep talk that gets to the heart of Germany’s language, food, and history.

What does it mean?

Es geht um die Wurst or Jetzt geht’s um die Wurst (pronounced like this) is a colloquial phrase that translates to ‘it’s all about the sausage’ or ‘now it’s about the sausage’. In English, it means that something is very important – ‘It’s crunch time’, ‘now it’s getting serious’, ‘it’s now or never’ or ‘it’s the moment of truth’ .

This expression is used during a moment when you need to give it everything you have – whether it’s a competition, a game or a life-and-death duel. And the prize has always been, metaphorically speaking, sausages.

It’s the sort of phrase you would utter before you walk into the interview room for your dream job, or when you were down to your last card playing UNO, or perhaps when watching the penalty shootout of Germany at a World Cup final.

But why sausage? It’s down to the historical importance of sausages in Germany. 

A Bratwurst coated in mustard.

A Bratwurst coated in mustard. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Hendrik Schmidt

The first documented use of this phrase was in Leipzig in 1881, but its origins are thought to date back much further.

Throughout this period in Germany’s history, fairs, beer festivals, and carnivals were becoming increasingly popular in many towns and villages across the country. 

Many games and competitions were set up for the occasion. Rather than a cash prize, large and high-quality sausages were awarded to the winner. Unlike today, sausages were labour-intensive and expensive commodities, rich in nutrients and fats, reserved only for the higher classes.

To the peasants of the time, it could easily be worth several days, if not weeks, of wages. Winning sausages was not only a great way to earn extra money but also a tremendous treat for the family, giving them a secure food source. It is the modern equivalent of a jackpot, so people were serious and put their hearts into it. Hence, the phrase highlighting that it really is all about the sausage!

Use it like this:

Ich habe meine Prüfungsergebnisse bekommen. Es geht um die Wurst!

I’ve received my exam results. It’s the moment of truth!

Deutschland steht im Finale, jetzt geht es um die wurst.

Germany is in the final, now it’s crunch time.

German phrase of the day: Jetzt haben wir den Salat

Learn this phrase to vent your anger next time you and your friends get into trouble.

Published: 6 July 2022 17:35 CEST
Why do I need to know Jetzt haben wir den Salat?

Because there’s nothing better than having the right words to express a messy situation, especially when you’re annoyed. With this colloquial expression, you can do just that while sounding like a native speaker.

What does it mean?

Jetzt haben wir den Salat (pronounced like this) literally translates to ‘now we have the salad’. But here ‘salad’ is chaos or mess. It means something like: ‘Now we’re in a right mess!’ or similar to another English food-related idiom: ‘Now we’re in a pickle!’ or ‘now we’ve had it’.

You can use this expression when something goes wrong and things become chaotic. Perhaps you forgot to set the alarm clock and caused your family to miss an important appointment.

It’s also used when a tricky situation is caused by someone else, and you want to get across that it could have been easily prevented.

It’s not clear when this phrase first surfaced in German language. But here is what we know: the origin of salad dates back to the Ancient Roman period when the first salad consisted of raw vegetables dressed with oil and salt.

A delicious (and messy looking) asparagus salad in Germany.

A delicious (and messy looking) asparagus salad in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

The root word of salad, ‘sal’ means “salt” in ancient Latin. In the Middle Ages, Europeans began experimenting with salads with whatever ingredients they had available, creating many early versions of the salads we love today.

The German phrase isn’t literally to do with salad, although it is about the the philosophy of the dish. The mixture of ingredients, toppings, and dressings makes ‘salad’ the perfect substitute for a big old ‘mess’. 

Beware that this expression is quite informal, so you might want to think twice before saying this to your German boss. 

Use it like this:

Ich habe euch mehrmals gesagt, dass ihr das nicht tun sollt. Aber ihr wolltet ja nicht auf mich hören. Und jetzt haben wir den Salat!

I told you guys several times not to do this. But you didn’t want to listen to me. And now we’ve had it!

Warum konntest du nicht aufpassen, jetzt haben wie den Salat

Why couldn’t you be careful? Now we’re in a right mess. 

You can also use the phrase like this: Da haben wir den Salat.

