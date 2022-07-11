Read news from:
Austria
Air passengers in Germany face long waits and flight cancellations

Airports and airlines are still struggling with major staff shortages resulting in disruption for passengers travelling in Germany this summer.

Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
Passengers queue at Düsseldorf airport at the weekend.
Passengers flying from Cologne/Bonn airport, in North Rhine-Westphalia, faced queues of over two hours to get through security at times over the weekend, the Verdi union reported. There were also long waits at Düsseldorf airport. 

Flight cancellations and delays were reported at both airports. However, a spokesman from Cologne/Bonn airport told broadcaster WDR that things were “running calmly and orderly” and that people were “waiting patiently”.

Some holidaymakers said they arrived at the airport up to eight hours early. This “new phenomenon”  adds to the difficult situation, said a spokesman for the federal police.

Meanwhile, more than 200 flights were cancelled at Frankfurt airport over the weekend to spare travellers the worst of the chaos. According to airport operator Fraport, this included some last-minute cancellations. 

Despite the cancellations, there were still delays for passengers, especially while checking in and dropping off baggage for flights. 

A spokeswoman for Fraport described the situation on Sunday as “tense”.

Long queues also formed at security control, departure, arrival and baggage claim. There were also delays at the baggage reclaim area. 

The airport, which is Germany’s largest, generally advises travellers to be at the check-in desk at least two and a half hours before departure.

As The Local has been reporting, airports and airlines are dealing with major staff shortages after letting workers go during the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, due to the increase in Covid infections, many staff are having to call in sick to quarantine. 

The German government has stepped in to ease rules to allow private companies to recruit temporary workers from abroad. However, it will take a number of weeks for the workers to be recruited and trained.  

Fraport reportedly cut around 4,000 jobs during the Covid crisis when government restrictions meant travel was difficult. The company is hoping to fill 1,000 positions this year. The firm also wants to recruit temporary foreign workers this summer.

More than 100 administrative staff are also helping to process passengers, the operator said.

Late last week the German Air Transport Association was cautiously optimistic that things would improve soon. 

An association spokeswoman told Tagesschau that normal service should start to resume “from autumn onwards”.

What will happen after the €9 ticket offer ends?

Germany's Transport Minister Volker Wissing has praised the success of the low-cost ticket, but what will happen after August, when the offer is set to end? We look at the different opinions.

Published: 9 July 2022 17:59 CEST
What will happen after the €9 ticket offer ends?
Wissing declared that the cheap tickets already had “a firm place in the hearts of Germans” when they were launched at the start of June and now he’s going even further, calling the coalition’s three-month cheap-ticket idea a “resounding success” with significantly less traffic on the roads and fewer traffic jams.
 
The €9 monthly ticket can be used on many regional trains that cover distances of up to 300 kilometres.
 
Green Party politician Nyke Slawik is of a similar opinion: “The €9 ticket is already a highlight of our traffic light [Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP)] coalition,” she said.
 
According to VDV, the German association of transport companies, over 30 million people across Germany had bought the €9 ticket as of the end of June.
 
 
 
Germany’s left-wing party Die Linke are calling for the ticket to be extended to the end of the year and for permanent low-cost prices for bus and train journeys.
 
“It should be the €1 ticket, that is €1 a day,” party head Janine Wissler said in the Bundestag, also calling for bus and train travel to be free of charge in the medium term.
 
States have previously been said to be considering a €365 annual ticket that would work out at just €1 per day for unlimited local or regional travel. 
 
But the Social Democrats see this expensive idea as “removed from reality”.
 
Dorothee Martin, the transport policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, thinks that the key advantage of the €9 ticket lies in its simplicity: “You get on, travel, get off and that’s it”. 
 
This seems to be in line with Wissing’s ideas on the €9 ticket: he wants to bring about an end to what he calls the ‘fare jungle’ that prevails in Germany.
 
“If the complicated fare zones disappear and tickets are valid nationwide, local public transport will be used much more,” the FDP politician told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.
 
But he didn’t say whether there would still be cheap bus and train offers when the €9 ticket expires at the end of August, explaining that everything would be evaluated first with conclusions drawn from autumn.
 
The government has already mulled the idea of a ‘climate ticket’ as a replacement to the cheap transport offer. 
 
According to the government proposals, “a discounted ‘climate ticket’ as a standardised state local transport monthly or annual ticket for regional rail passenger transport and local public transport” would ensure low-cost rail travel in the future.
 
 
“Let’s use the summer to find a follow-on solution for the €9 ticket,” said the Green Party’s Slawik. 

But what could that be? How can you make sure you don’t lose all the new people who have used buses and trains thanks to the low-cost ticket?

The FDP have all but ruled out the continuation of the low-cost ticket as it’s just too expensive and the CDU/CSU remain sceptical about it.

Michael Donth, the Reutlingen CDU Bundestag member, said that cheap tickets wouldn’t be any use to poorly connected rural communities anyway. Where he lives in the Swabian Alp in southwestern Germany, there’s limited enthusiasm for the ticket.

So, from the neglected rural population to the enormous backlog in the expansion of the rail network, there’s a lot to consider when the coalition starts thinking about what could follow the €9 ticket. 

Since June 1st, people in Germany have been able to use the €9 ticket to travel on all public buses, trains and trams throughout the country. The ticket is not valid on long-distance trains. 

READ MORE:

 

 

