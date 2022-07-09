Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Berlin, Kyiv at odds over Russian gas pipeline

Germany said Friday it hopes to convince Canada to deliver a turbine needed to maintain the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which supplies Germany with most of its Russian gas, with Russia waiting on the machine's arrival before increasing supplies.

Published: 9 July 2022 07:46 CEST
The Nordstream gas pipeline terminal in Lubmin Germany
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 8, 2011 shows the Nord Stream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin, northeastern Germany. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Germany is seeking to bolster waning energy supplies, but Ukraine has accused Berlin of giving in to Russian “blackmail” after Moscow blamed reduced supplies on the need for repairs, not market conditions amid the Ukraine war.

The turbine is currently undergoing maintenance at a Canadian site owned by German industrial giant Siemens.

Russian energy behemoth Gazprom last month blamed the issue for a reduction in supplies to Germany via the controversial pipeline, with Berlin facing a serious energy crisis.

Berlin says it has been in regular contact with Ottawa in recent weeks in order to ensure the turbine’s swift transfer back to Europe without Canada falling foul of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday that Berlin — already concerned by a wider pipeline maintenance session set to start Monday and for around ten days — had received “positive signals” from Canada.

READ ALSO: How Germany is saving energy ahead of uncertain winter

The German finance ministry indicated that “if it makes taking the decision easier for the Canadians in the legal sense,” Germany could propose Ottawa send Berlin the machinery rather than to Gazprom and Russia.

While not accepting maintenance issues as the reason for Russia cutting supplies, Germany says the return of the turbine would deprive Moscow of an excuse to keep supplies significantly below normal levels.

As the German finance ministry said it was investigating whether return of the apparatus to Russia would constitute sanctions busting by Canada, Ukraine urged the Canadians not to return the turbine.

“We are asking Canada to not return the Gazprom turbine to Germany, but to Ukraine,” Sergiy Makogon, the chief executive officer of Ukraine’s gas transmission system OGTSU wrote on Facebook earlier.

Makogon said Ukraine’s own pipelines were capable of transporting sufficient volumes of gas to Germany to make up for the falloff in Russian supplies.

READ ALSO: German households could see ‘four-digit’ rise in energy costs this winter

“Ukraine can transport the totality of the Nord Stream volume,” said Makogon, referring to the Yamal pipeline which passes through Poland but on which Russia has placed its own sanctions.

Makogon, who has previously stated that a “significant” proportion of the Nord Stream 1 gas transit volume should be rerouted to Ukraine, insisted that “we must not submit to Kremlin blackmail.”

Last month, Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine state energy company Naftogaz, accused Gazprom of limiting gas supplies to Europe “for far-fetched and illegal reasons, justifying this by saying Nord Stream 1 is not operating
at full capacity.”

The Kremlin said Friday that it would step up Nord Stream deliveries once the turbine is in place following its maintenance.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Uniper asks Germany for bailout as gas crisis causes heavy losses

German energy giant Uniper said Friday it was haemorrhaging tens of millions of euros a day since Russia limited gas supplies to Europe's largest economy, as it asked for government support.

Published: 8 July 2022 17:42 CEST
Uniper asks Germany for bailout as gas crisis causes heavy losses

 “Under the current circumstances we are seeing cash outflows in the mid two-digit million range,” Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

Uniper, one of the biggest importers of Russian gas, “cannot endure for long” in the present situation, Maubach said, with the group making a formal bailout request to the German government.

Since Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by 60 percent in mid-June, Uniper has been forced to pay higher prices on the spot market to make up the shortfall.

Unable to pass the cost on, Uniper has accumulated “substantial losses”, the company said in a statement.

READ ALSO: German households could see ‘four-digit’ rise in energy costs

Without support from the state, Uniper could finish “up to €10 billion ($10.2 billion)” in the red this year, Maubach said.

The German government this week rushed through emergency legislation to facilitate support for struggling energy companies such as Uniper.

Uniper’s bailout request included the possibility for the German state to take a stake in the struggling energy company.

The Düsseldorf-based group also asked for some of the price rises faced by the company to be passed on to consumers, in line with the new legislation.

As a result of the Russian supply reduction, consumers were faced with a “very big price wave” that would see bills rise, Maubach said.

“We will not allow a system-critical company to become insolvent,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

The government would however choose the option that was “the most affordable” for consumers and the “most secure” for Germany’s energy supplies, Habeck told local broadcasters.

Separately, Uniper’s largest shareholder Fortum said it was in discussion with the German government over the bailout.

One option under consideration involved reorganising Uniper to “ringfence the system-critical German businesses under the ownership of the German government”, the Finnish group said in a statement.

READ ALSO: How Germany is saving energy ahead of uncertain winter

SHOW COMMENTS