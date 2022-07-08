Weather: Germany could see July heatwave

Forecasters from the German Weather Service (DWD) said a “new heatwave is possible” in mid-July, however it’s still to early to say how strong it will be and how long it will last.

The country has seen a cooler spell over the last few days. But warm air is forecast to reach Germany as early as next week, starting in the west and southwest.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 31 or 32C around the Rhine, Main and Neckar rivers during the week, and the mercury could then soar nationwide.

Early models predict the temperature could climb to 39C. However, DWD forecaster Andreas Friedrich told broadcaster SWR Aktuell that the forecast changes from “day to day” and it’s not possible to say exactly how the weather situation will develop throughout July.

Mitte Juli eine neue #Hitzewelle möglich(!). Wie stark und lang diese ausfällt heute noch nicht seriös prognostizierbar. Grafik 2m-Temperaturprognose vom @ECMWF zeigt warum -> Modellösungen gehen noch weit auseinander. Aussagen über eine bevorstehende Rekordhitze unseriös. /V pic.twitter.com/0wPfSdSbHH — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 6, 2022

There are fears over the further impact of prolonged heat, which is already having consequences in Germany.

Along the Elbe river in Hamburg numerous dead fish have been seen on the banks. According to nature conservation organisations, the fish died because the oxygen content in the body of water was too low – and that is often the case in very hot temperatures.

Green Senator for the Environment of the Hanseatic city, Jens Kerstan, spoke of “dramatic pictures”.

A dead fish floating in the water. The environmental organisations BUND, Nabu and WWF are sounding the alarm about numerous dead fish in the Elbe river. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/BUND | Daniel Osipow

Draughts are also a major concern. The water level of the Elbe is not yet seven metres below its normal level, as is currently the case with the Po in northern Italy as southern Europe experiences the worst drought in more than a thousand years.

But there are fears about how heatwaves in Germany will impact bodies of water.

Some places are already reacting. In Potsdam, for example, the city council has banned the withdrawal of water from rivers or lakes until October. Eight of the last 10 springs were too dry, according to the Brandenburg State Environmental Agency.

Those who do water their gardens from these resources face fines of up to €50,000. In a press release, the city said: “In Potsdam, especially since 2018, annually recurring extremely low water levels have been recorded in spring and summer, whereby the water deficits cannot be fully compensated for again in the winter months.”

In the Altenburger Land district in Thuringia, water extraction has also been prohibited since the end of June.

In the Taunus region, two districts have declared a drinking water emergency because there is too little rain. In Grävenwiesbach this means that flowers or vegetables can no longer be watered, pools can’t be filled, and cars can’t be washed.

“This is simply climate change,” Mayor Roland Seel (CDU) told Welt.