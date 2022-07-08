Read news from:
Weather: Germany could see July heatwave

Forecasters say Germany could be hit with temperatures up to 39C in mid-July.

Published: 8 July 2022 11:17 CEST
A man cools down in hot temperatures in Stuttgart back in June. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt

Forecasters from the German Weather Service (DWD) said a “new heatwave is possible” in mid-July, however it’s still to early to say how strong it will be and how long it will last. 

The country has seen a cooler spell over the last few days. But warm air is forecast to reach Germany as early as next week, starting in the west and southwest.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 31 or 32C around the Rhine, Main and Neckar rivers during the week, and the mercury could then soar nationwide.

Early models predict the temperature could climb to 39C. However, DWD forecaster Andreas Friedrich told broadcaster SWR Aktuell that the forecast changes from “day to day” and it’s not possible to say exactly how the weather situation will develop throughout July. 

There are fears over the further impact of prolonged heat, which is already having consequences in Germany. 

Along the Elbe river in Hamburg numerous dead fish have been seen on the banks. According to nature conservation organisations, the fish died because the oxygen content in the body of water was too low – and that is often the case in very hot temperatures. 

Green Senator for the Environment of the Hanseatic city, Jens Kerstan, spoke of “dramatic pictures”.

A dead fish floating in the water. The environmental organisations BUND, Nabu and WWF are sounding the alarm about numerous dead fish in the Elbe river. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/BUND | Daniel Osipow

Draughts are also a major concern. The water level of the Elbe is not yet seven metres below its normal level, as is currently the case with the Po in northern Italy as southern Europe experiences the worst drought in more than a thousand years.

But there are fears about how heatwaves in Germany will impact bodies of water.

Some places are already reacting. In Potsdam, for example, the city council has banned the withdrawal of water from rivers or lakes until October. Eight of the last 10 springs were too dry, according to the Brandenburg State Environmental Agency.

Those who do water their gardens from these resources face fines of up to €50,000. In a press release, the city said: “In Potsdam, especially since 2018, annually recurring extremely low water levels have been recorded in spring and summer, whereby the water deficits cannot be fully compensated for again in the winter months.”

In the Altenburger Land district in Thuringia, water extraction has also been prohibited since the end of June.

In the Taunus region, two districts have declared a drinking water emergency because there is too little rain. In Grävenwiesbach this means that flowers or vegetables can no longer be watered, pools can’t be filled, and cars can’t be washed.

“This is simply climate change,” Mayor Roland Seel (CDU) told Welt. 

CLIMATE CRISIS

Why it’s a bad year for Germany’s Alpine glaciers

Germany's glaciers could melt rapidly this year due to mild temperatures and little snow, experts say.

Published: 7 July 2022 15:05 CEST
Germany’s five glaciers – such as the Schneeferner – are located in the Zugspitze area and in the Berchtesgaden Alps. 

Due to climate change they have been melting dramatically in recent years, and have lost about about two-thirds of their volume in the past decade.

And the glaciers are facing a particularly tough year. Glaciologist Christoph Mayer, of the Academy of Sciences in Munich, said the combination of the mild weather and the low volume of snow could accelerate their melting. 

He said the low level of snow is an issue because new glacier ice can’t form, and because the snow cover that would protect glaciers from solar radiation isn’t sufficient. The snow cover reflects the sunlight and if the glaciers were to lie virtually “bare” without snow, they would melt much faster.

Another phenomenon is causing additional problems for the glaciers this year: the Sahara dust cloud. This forms a dark layer on the snow cover and causes it to melt faster, said the glaciologist.

Till Rehm is a geophysicist who’s been a regular visitor to the Schneefernerhaus, a former hotel in the Alps that is now used as an environmental research station on the Zugspitze, since 2007.

He has been observing how the glacier that lies “on his doorstep” is becoming less and less.

“It’s sad to see how quickly this is happening,” he told Bavarian broadcaster BR24. “A glacier like this takes many thousands of years to grow and now it is melting so quickly. That is already very alarming.”

Germany’s glaciers ‘could melt in a decade’

A new report by the Bavarian Commission for Glaciology estimates that the Schneeferner Glacier on the Zugspitze will be gone in 10 to 15 years.

Attempts by operators to protect parts of the glacier with white sheeting were ultimately abandoned because the total cost was “too great”, said Rehm. It was also not clear how effective the operation would be.

Mayer said the melting is a clear indicator of how the climate is changing.

He expects that the glaciers in the Bavarian Alps such as the Schneeferner on the Zugspitze, and the Blaueis in the Berchtesgaden Alps, will disappear completely in the near future.

