GERMAN HABITS

Thrifty Swabians and haughty Hamburgers: A guide to Germany’s regional stereotypes

Punctual, organised, lovers of beer... we all know the stereotypes about Germans. But how well do you know the stereotypes for each of the German regions?

Published: 8 July 2022 17:20 CEST
traditional dress bavaria
A woman in traditional Bavaria dress stands next to a garland-clad cow in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

We’ve probably all made jokes in our time about something being “typically German” – but on closer inspection, it turns out that typical Germans are a far more diverse bunch than it first appears.

As in pretty much any country in the world, Germans engage in a lot of good-humoured ribbing about themselves and people from other parts of the country. Whether it’s the north/south divide or the stereotypes about ignorant rural folk and snobbish city-dwellers, these cliches shape our worldview and our sense of where we fit in. Fascinatingly, some stereotypes endure over hundreds of years, while others fade into the mists of time.

One example of the latter are the terms “Besser Wessi” and “Jammer Ossi”. which paint a picture of the slightly tense relations between people from the former East Germany and the West after reunification.

The stereotype of the West German (or the “better westerner”) was someone who felt superior to people from the DDR and looked down on them. Meanwhile, the rueful “Jammer Ossi” (or “sorry east German”) walked around in a cloud of self-pity and with a visible chip on their shoulder. 

“Besser Wessi” was actually the German word of the year in 1991, which gives you an interesting snapshot into the cultural preoccupations of the day. But a recent poll found that most young people in Germany actually have no idea what these idioms are meant to refer to. 

Nevertheless, there are many regional stereotypes in Germany that are still very much alive and well. While these are definitely not meant to be taken seriously, here are some of the main ones. 

Bavaria

Bavaria occupies a unique place in Germany for being responsible for the vast majority of cliches about Germans in general while also being determined to set itself apart from everywhere else. 

For most Germans, the Bavarian stereotype is of Dirndl or Lederhosen-clad yokels who love conservatism and Catholicism in equal measure. These quirky mountain dwellers speak in an impenetrable dialect and like to make a big deal about their “free state” status, while calling everyone else in Germany Prussian. Of course, their diet of veal sausage and habit of drinking at least a litre of beer for breakfast contributes to their ruddy complexions and boisterous, bustling nature.

If you find yourself in a picturesque Dorf in Bavaria, don’t be alarmed if you hear a high-pitched wailing of sorts. It’s called yodeling, and it’s another one of Bavaria’s favourite pastimes. 

Munich Englisher Garten

Men in Lederhosen drink beer in Munich’s Englischer Garten. Photo: picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa | Matthias Balk

Berlin

If you venture to the Hauptstadt, you’re likely to be confronted in an Eckkneipe by the gruff (and rather nasal) Berliner Schnauze accent. If you don’t understand it, it’s probably a good thing – because if you’re in Berlin, it’s bound to be something rude.

For people elsewhere in Germany, the very few “Urberliner” (the original locals) are seen as incredibly impolite, loud-mouthed, working class and a bit cheeky. 

Everyone else in the city is a hipster who lives on the breadline and makes sound-art installations in old warehouses that have since become techno clubs. 

Hamburg 

Like most other North Germans, the enduring stereotype of Hamburgers is that they are as cold as the winds that sweep in from the north sea. The Hanseatic types aren’t big talkers, and some people say this standoffishness is down to the fact that they are also exceedingly rich.

While you’re trying to cobble together your last cents for a beer on the Reeperbahn (Hamburg’s notorious party district), you could find yourself getting splashed with puddle water as a shiny Mercedes-Benz comes screeching by. That, according to many Germans, is the Hamburg way.

Being close to the coastline has also done something strange to the people of Hamburg: while the rest of the country is munching on pork dishes, Hamburgers are far more likely to enjoy tucking into a juicy Fischköpf (fish head) on special occasions. Some Germans also think they speak like pirates, and that the sailor culture has left behind a mentality that is more than a little open to loose morality. 

East Frisians 

“Why do East Frisians drive in a tank to go and feed the sheep?” 
“Because they don’t know the Second World War has ended!”

This is just one of many gags in a genre of joke-telling dedicated entirely to poking fun of the East Frisians – the strange rural types “up there” who (according to other Germans) don’t have more than a single IQ point to rub together.

For people from the UK, the East Frisian stereotype can best be understood as the West Country bumpkin meets The Only Way is Essex. Most of them are believed to live on farms and exist in a cultural and intellectual wasteland. The most famous portrayal of this stereotype is by the comedian Otto Waalkes, who developed a typically East Frisian persona on-stage and authored a lot of East Frisian jokes. 

Be careful not to confuse the East Frisians with the North Frisians: the latter are secretly Danes and live on fancy islands like Sylt surrounded by pots of gold. 

Bale of hay farmland Germany

A bale of hay lies in a field. East Frisian people are all said to be farmers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

Saxony and the former East

The Saxons – along with people from other former East German states – are seen as embittered folk who have either been seduced by the far-right or spend their days pining for the return of communism. 

Though the term “Besser Wessi” has long since died out, western Germans still have some very fixed (and not very flattering) ideas about those from the East, assuming that they all spend their days at the jobcentre espousing atheist views. 

Given the popularity of the AfD in the state, some believe Saxony may be, well, a little bit racist. But the city of Leipzig (or “Hypezig” as its come to be known) is something of a mini Berlin: full of young, hip people and eco-gardening projects. 

As you might expect, this part of Germany is seen a foreigner-free zone, though the number of line-dancing events and Dodge trucks you can see in the wild in Saxony-Anhalt may give the impression that they’d actually quite like to be American. 

Swabia 

Way down south in the region surrounding Stuttgart are a group of people who are among the most mythologised in Germany: the Schwaben (or Swabians). Despite the fact that this area is one of the priciest places in the country to live in, the Swabians have a reputation for being incredibly frugal.

According to Frank Lang, the curator of an exhibition on Stuttgart and its people, this stereotype dates back to a time when residents of the city lived in poverty. To stretch out their last cents, the Swabians would try and make their possessions last for as long as possible – and, when the time came to replace it, would be reluctant to spend too much on something new. 

In addition to this love of penny-penching, the Swabians are seen as uptight neat-freaks. This is probably due to the tradition Swabian Kehrwoche – or sweeping week – when residents in an area get out their brooms en masse and sweep the streets.

This type of perfectionism apparently extends to other areas of a Swabian’s life as well. In fact, they’re known for being obsessed with accolades and achievements. This has become something of a meme in Germany, with one comedian doing a series of sketches about Prenzlschwaben: green juice swilling pushy parents who live in Berlin’s upmarket Prenzlauer Berg district.  

Rhineland 

When it comes to regional stereotypes, the Rhinelanders appear to have got off a fair bit easier than most. These group of people who inhabit the cities and towns along Germany’s most famous river are known for their Rheinische Frohnatur: a natural jolliness and friendliness. 

This laid-back, sociable way of being can be seen first-hand in the pubs of Cologne, where a newcomer barely has to take a seat before a local hands them a Kölsch. We don’t want to cynical, but we half suspect that this easy going nature may have something to do with the sunny weather and the abundance of local wines on offer. 

Since the Rhineland is such a big region, there are also some more locally specific stereotypes you can find here. In the Ruhr region of North Rhine-Westphalia, for instance, the locals are believed to spend most of their time mining coal. 

GERMAN TRADITIONS

Where are the German royal family now?

To mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, we thought we’d ask what happened to the German royals, who were pushed out in a revolution that took place over a hundred years ago.

Published: 3 June 2022 17:28 CEST
Updated: 6 June 2022 08:42 CEST
Where are the German royal family now?

The Queen of the United Kingdom is celebrating 70 years on the throne this weekend, making hers one of the longest reigns of any monarch in European history.

Elizabeth II’s popularity and the popularity of the monarchy in the UK might well be a point of jealousy for her distant relations, the Hohenzollern family, who ruled Germany up until the end of the First World War.

Who were the Hohenzollerns?

Originally hailing from the Württemberg region of southern Germany, members of the Hohenzollern dynasty reigned in various German princedoms in the early modern era. One branch of the family even sat on the throne of Romania up until 1947.

But the most influential branch of the family held sway in Brandenburg and later Prussia between the 17th and 19th centuries when Prussia, with Berlin as its capital, rose to become a major European power.

When Germany was united under Prussian leadership in 1871, the Hohenzollern kings took on the mantle of monarchs of Germany and its empire.

During the Kaiserreich era which ended with defeat in World War One, the Hohenzollern kings had immense power: they could hire and fire the German Chancellor and had large control over foreign policy.

Kaiser Wilhelm II (c) studies a map with two generals during WWI. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | dpa

While the Hohenzollern in the pre-war period are remembered in Germany today as being strictly conservative and resistant to societal progress, earlier generations were more liberal.

For instance, Berlin’s French flare – seen in places such as Gendarmenmarkt – is the result of the policies of the Hohenzollern family, who welcomed in tens of thousands of French Huguenots who were persecuted in their homeland due to their protestant faith.

The last Hohenzollern to sit on a German throne was a disaster though, both for his family and his country.

Wilhelm II, a grandson of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, was known for his bellicose foreign policy and his erratic public statements, which ultimately led Europe into war in 1914.

Wilhelm was forced to abdicate in 1918 after Germany’s defeat on the western front in the First World War. 

Germany became a republic and Wilhelm lived out his final days in the Netherlands.

Where are they now?

Because the German royals were allowed to make a peaceful exit after Wilhelm’s abdication, his direct heirs are still alive today.

The current head of the family is Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, who was born in 1976 and is the great-great grandson of Wilhelm II. 

On his paternal side, Georg Friedrich counts a number of European royal families among his ancestors. His great-great grandparents include several Russian Romanovs and a Duchess of Edinburgh.

The current “prince of Prussia” was educated at a Scottish boarding school before serving in the Bundeswehr and then studying business.

For years he was tied up in a lengthy legal battle with two uncles, who demanded a cut of his inheritance. But the family wealth, which is mainly in the form of valuable art, furniture and jewellery, doesn’t appear to have provided him with a life of luxury.

In 2012, Bild newspaper reported that he had to sell a precious diamond to stave off financial difficulty. At the time he was living in a rental property in Berlin. 

His marriage to Princess Sophie of Isenburg in 2011 in Potsdam was attended by members of many of Germany’s former aristocratic elite and was considered a big enough event to receive a live television broadcast by local public broadcaster RBB.

He now lives as a private citizen in Potsdam, the city made famous by his family’s splendid palaces such as Sansouci.

Legacy controversy

Georg Friedrich runs a brewery called the ​​Kgl. Preußischen Biermanufaktur which brews its beer in Braunschweig.

He is probably best known, though, for his attempts to regain some of his family’s palaces and art collections via the courts. 

These attempts have been controversial to say the least.

Historians and museums have said that the claims are totally inappropriate given what they say is clear proof that Georg Friedrich’s great grandfather, Crown Prince Wilhelm, helped Hitler into power in the early 1930s.

Newspapers and several leading historians of the Kaiser period have accused Georg Friedrich of a campaign of intimidation, after his lawyers threatened to sue them over the publication of claims that Crown Prince Wilhelm was close to Hitler.

Among the properties that Georg Friedrich wants the right to use is Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam, which is now part of a UNESCO world heritage site.

Cecilienhof palace in Postdam. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Soeren Stache

The property was seized by East Germany’s communist rulers after the Second World War. The Hohenzollern descendants say that they have just as much right to get their property back as all the other landowners who were expropriated under communism.

German law states, however, that a family has no right to compensation if they were substantially involved in Hitler’s rise to power.

Georg Friedrich’s energies have been taken up in recent years in trying to show that his great grandfather was only a peripheral figure in the rise to power of the Nazis.

