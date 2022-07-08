For members
GERMAN HABITS
Thrifty Swabians and haughty Hamburgers: A guide to Germany’s regional stereotypes
Punctual, organised, lovers of beer... we all know the stereotypes about Germans. But how well do you know the stereotypes for each of the German regions?
Published: 8 July 2022 17:20 CEST
A woman in traditional Bavaria dress stands next to a garland-clad cow in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler
GERMAN TRADITIONS
Where are the German royal family now?
To mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, we thought we’d ask what happened to the German royals, who were pushed out in a revolution that took place over a hundred years ago.
Published: 3 June 2022 17:28 CEST
Updated: 6 June 2022 08:42 CEST
Updated: 6 June 2022 08:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments