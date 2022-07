QUIZ: 10 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

[COPY] The Local Germany – 080722

Easy one to start: Which of the following modes of transport are definitely NOT covered by Germany’s €9 ticket?

In which year did Germany adopt the Euro as its currency?

What is the highest potential fine that you could receive for mowing your lawn in Germany on a Sunday?

What is the name of the German public health body responsible for combatting infectious diseases?

Which of the following is a play by Germany’s most famous playwright, Johann-Wolfgang von Goethe?

What does the German idiom, ‘Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof’ mean?

Which of the following is the famous German band Rammstein named after?

Which beloved German candy is Hans Riegel responsible for inventing?

Alexander von Humboldt, who both founded and gave his name to the famous Berlin university, is known for his advances in which discipline?

What does ‘fremdschämen’ mean?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.