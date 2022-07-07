Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Why it’s a bad year for Germany’s Alpine glaciers

Germany's glaciers could melt rapidly this year due to mild temperatures and little snow, experts say.

Published: 7 July 2022 15:05 CEST
Two hikers walk across the Schneeferner glacier on the Zugspitze in 2015.
Two hikers walk across the Schneeferner glacier on the Zugspitze in 2015. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stephan Jansen

Germany’s five glaciers – such as the Schneeferner – are located in the Zugspitze area and in the Berchtesgaden Alps. 

Due to climate change they have been melting dramatically in recent years, and have lost about about two-thirds of their volume in the past decade.

And the glaciers are facing a particularly tough year. Glaciologist Christoph Mayer, of the Academy of Sciences in Munich, said the combination of the mild weather and the low volume of snow could accelerate their melting. 

He said the low level of snow is an issue because new glacier ice can’t form, and because the snow cover that would protect glaciers from solar radiation isn’t sufficient. The snow cover reflects the sunlight and if the glaciers were to lie virtually “bare” without snow, they would melt much faster.

Another phenomenon is causing additional problems for the glaciers this year: the Sahara dust cloud. This forms a dark layer on the snow cover and causes it to melt faster, said the glaciologist.

Till Rehm is a geophysicist who’s been a regular visitor to the Schneefernerhaus, a former hotel in the Alps that is now used as an environmental research station on the Zugspitze, since 2007.

He has been observing how the glacier that lies “on his doorstep” is becoming less and less.

“It’s sad to see how quickly this is happening,” he told Bavarian broadcaster BR24. “A glacier like this takes many thousands of years to grow and now it is melting so quickly. That is already very alarming.”

Germany’s glaciers ‘could melt in a decade’

A new report by the Bavarian Commission for Glaciology estimates that the Schneeferner Glacier on the Zugspitze will be gone in 10 to 15 years.

Attempts by operators to protect parts of the glacier with white sheeting were ultimately abandoned because the total cost was “too great”, said Rehm. It was also not clear how effective the operation would be.

Mayer said the melting is a clear indicator of how the climate is changing.

He expects that the glaciers in the Bavarian Alps such as the Schneeferner on the Zugspitze, and the Blaueis in the Berchtesgaden Alps, will disappear completely in the near future.

Reader question: Is it ever too hot to work from home in Germany?

Germany has regulations on working during a heatwave - but does that also apply to people who work remotely? We take a look.

Published: 1 July 2022 13:03 CEST
The number of people working from home shot up during the Covid pandemic, and though employees no longer have the right to work remotely by law, many have chosen to stick with more flexible arrangements and set up a home office at least part of the week.

This is great news for people who enjoy a lie-in more than a long commute, but there are some downsides. One major issue is that it’s not always clear how Germany’s strict employee protection rules actually apply in a home setting. The rules for working during a heatwave are a good example of this.

How does Germany regulate working in extreme heat? 

By law in Germany, employers are responsible for creating a safe environment for their workers. This means that they should try and keep the temperature below 26C at all times and are legally obliged to take action if the temperature goes above 30C. 

That could include putting blinds on the windows to prevent the glare of the sun, installing air conditioning systems or purchasing fans. In some cases – such as outdoor manual labour – it could also involve starting and finishing earlier in the day. 

And in really high temperatures, employers may simply decide to call the whole thing off and give their employees a ‘hitzefrei’ day – basically a heat-induced day off – to go and cool down in a lake. However, business owners are generally given free rein to decide how hot is too hot in this instance (except in the case of vulnerable workers). 

Do the heat rules apply to ‘home office?’

Unfortunately not. In most cases in Germany, the company isn’t directly involved in setting up the workspace for an employee that works from home, aside from possibly providing a laptop or phone for remote use. 

“The occupational health and safety regulations regarding room temperature do not apply in this case,” labour law expert Meike Brecklinghaus told German business publication T3N. “This is because the employer does not have direct access to the employee’s workplace and in this respect cannot take remedial action.”

That means that on hot days, it’s the employee’s own responsibility to make sure the environment is suitable for working in. 

woman works from home in Germany

A woman works in her living room at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Naupold

One duty employers do have, however, is to instruct their workers about the best way to set up a healthy work environment at home, for example by giving guidance on how to regulate the temperature. 

“In the end, it is the employee’s responsibility to maintain his or her workplace in a condition in which he or she can perform his or her work without the threat of health impairments,” Brecklinghaus explained.

What can home office workers do in hot weather?

There are plenty of ways to keep flats cooler in the summer months, including purchasing your own fan, keeping curtains or blinds drawn and ventilating the rooms in the evening or early morning when the weather is cooler.

However, if heat is really becoming a problem, it’s a good idea to communicate this to your employer. This is especially important if you have a health condition that makes it more dangerous to work in hot weather. 

In some cases, you might be able to negotiate for the employer to pay for the purchase of a fan or mobile air conditioner as goodwill gesture. If possible, you could also arrange to travel to the office where the temperature should be better regulated.

Another option for early birds or night owls is to arrange more flexible working hours so you can avoid sweltering at your desk in the midday sun, although this of course depends on operational factors. 

