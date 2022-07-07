For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Which foreign countries can you visit with Germany’s €9 ticket?
A number of Germany's regional trains and buses travel across the border to places like Switzerland and the Netherlands. We look at how you can use the €9 ticket to get there.
Published: 7 July 2022 12:09 CEST
The beautiful Austrian city of Salzburg, which you can visit using the €9 ticket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Österreich Werbung | G.Breitegger
TRAIN TRAVEL
€9 ticket: Germany sees significant rise in rail journeys
Germany's heavily reduced public transport offer is helping to get people travelling by train more often, new research has found.
Published: 7 July 2022 11:35 CEST
