Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

RENTING

Five common rental scams in Germany and how to avoid them

With the rental market in German cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich becoming increasingly competitive, scams involving rented apartments are getting more common. Here are the cons you might come across - and how to avoid them. 

Published: 7 July 2022 09:28 CEST
A flat-searcher's advert to find a home in Hamburg.
A flat-searcher's advert to find a home in Hamburg. Germany's rental market is increasingly tight. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

1. Fake adverts

The most common trick used in various scams is to put up adverts for apartments that don’t actually exist. These kinds of adverts have been found lurking on all of the major renting portals, including  Immowelt, Immoscout and Ebay Kleinanzeigen.

To entice potential victims, fraudsters put these fictional apartments in particularly desirable areas for surprisingly low rents. 

How to avoid this trick:

Firstly, ask yourself “is it too good to be true” – if the answer’s yes, it probably is. If the rental price is much lower than comparable apartments in the same area, then be on your guard.

If you suspect that an offer might be a fake, you can copy and search parts of the advertisement text and if you find it elsewhere, be sceptical.

Also – compare the photos with the description – contradictions are likely indicators of a scam. You can also use Google’s reverse image search to check whether images are used elsewhere (e.g. on the website of a furniture store). If this is the case, it’s likely that the ad is a fake. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of renting in Germany

2. Fraud with advance payment

One particularly widespread scam is requesting advanced payments. 

In a classic con of this kind, the “owner” contacts the person looking for an apartment and tells them that they are currently abroad and therefore can’t show them around the property. Instead, they offer to post the key for a fee that has to be transferred in advance. Particularly brazen rip-off artists will charge hundreds of euros for this service.

A similar trick involves asking for an advanced transfer of the deposit or the first month’s rent. 

The Hamburger Abendblatt recently reported such a case, involving a two-room apartment at an address where there were no apartments actually available for rent. The advertisement was placed on eBay-Kleinanzeigen, and the victim was asked to pay the deposit plus the first month’s rent to a “trust account”, with the promise that, if the customer didn’t like the apartment,  the money would be transferred back on the same day.

A realtor talks to prospective tenants at an apartment viewing. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tobias Hase

An emerging scam involving advanced payments is for fraudsters to rent out a flat via a portal such as Airbnb for a short period of time and to advertise on a portal for long-term rent. Then, they invite prospective tenants for viewing appointments with a supposed agent – and then agree to rent the place to all interested parties. The victims are then asked to pay, for example, a deposit and a transfer fee for the kitchen. 

How to avoid this trick:

Never pay anything before signing the lease and be very sceptical of owners who claim to be out of the country for whatever reason. 

If you have seen the apartment and feel pressure to make a payment before signing anything, do some background research on the owners. 

Check online whether the broker really exists, whether they have their own website with an Impressium and whether they have other apartments on offer.

When transferring money abroad: check the IBAN and country code and make sure it matches the country where the property is located. Never make cash transfers via companies like Western Union, as you won’t be able to get the money back in case of fraud.

READ ALSO: How much deposit do I have to pay when renting in Germany?

3. Phishing scams 

Another common method used by fraudsters is to send so-called phishing emails. Posing as the official rental portals or as reputable real estate agents, such emails will usually contain a request to log in  to the real estate portal via a link with your access data, or to open an attachment. 

If you log in via the link, however, you will be taken to a fake log-in page, which fraudsters can use to intercept your access data. Files attached to emails may also contain malware which can spy on your personal data.

How to avoid this trick:

Don’t open attachments ending in .exe in e-mails and don’t click on links without verifying the sender. Pay attention to the sender’s e-mail address – real estate scammers often use email addresses with conspicuous domains, such as [email protected]ünstige-traumwohnung.de.

Also, be sceptical if the email is written in bad German or English.

4. Identity Theft

Rather than demanding an immediate handover of cash, this kind of scam is more of a long-term venture. 

In this case, fraudsters will ask victims to send a copy of their passport or other personal documents such as pay slips and utility bills, by email. The biggest warning sign for this kind of scam is when you are asked to take a picture of yourself holding your ID card or passport.

A woman takes a photo of herself with her ID card.

A woman takes a photo of herself with her ID card. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Andrea Warnecke

Fraudsters can then use this personal information to open bank accounts in your name, take out loans or conclude telephone contracts, and some have even managed to apply for credit cards with high credit limits and make high-value purchases in instalments. 

READ ALSO: Six confusing things about renting a flat in Germany

How to avoid this trick:

The problem with this scam is that potential renters are often legitimately asked by official agencies to provide proof of income and identity as part of the application process for the apartment. In fact, it can be a little overwhelming in Germany because so many essential documents are needed to rent a flat. It often feels like you’re handing over your soul. 

So the first golden rule is – don’t give any personal information unless specifically asked for it. If you are asked to send a passport copy or other personal data, make sure you are absolutely sure that the agent is trustworthy.

Ideally, this would be verified by meeting them in person, but if not, you can at least call the office or do some online research about the agency. 

A complete and easy-to-find imprint on the website, as well as other apartment adverts, is usually an indication of trustworthiness.

5. Charges for listings and viewings

With slim pickings often available on rental portals, one emerging (and alarming) form of trickery is to charge victims for “exclusive” listings and visits. 

In such cases, a prospective customer will respond to an advert, only to be told that it’s already rented. Then the broker will offer access to a list of “exclusive” properties for a fee of around €200. 

The lists and databases are however completely worthless and are simply copied from other adverts.

A related trick is when fraudsters offer an appointment for a visit, but demand a payment in advance to reserve a particular time slot.

How to avoid this trick:

While some agents may charge fees to help you find an apartment, these are usually the kind that advertised their paid services upfront. It is highly unusual for agencies to send unsolicited offers of paid listing and visits. 

I think I’ve been scammed – what should I do?

If you think an apartment advert looks like a fake or if the person claiming to be the owner is making suspicious requests, then get in touch with the portal operator and report them.

If you have been the victim of a scam, contact the police immediately – you can do this online in Germany, and if you have paid by credit card or direct debit: contact your bank.

READ ALSO: ‘Know your rights’ – The advice you need about renting in Germany

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany

Traditionally a tenant-friendly country, Germany has one of the lowest home ownership rates in Europe. Costs to buy are high, but there are some tax advantages for those who choose to buy.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:07 CEST
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany

In the early to mid-2000s, when buyers in countries like the US, UK, and Canada raced against a hot market to snap up homes, German house prices actually fell. That experience has stayed with Germans – even as buying a home in certain cities becomes increasingly unaffordable. Just over half of people in Germany own a home, compared with around 65 percent of people in the UK, and around 75 percent of people in Greece. But even that number hides some pockets where home ownership in Germany is particularly low; in Berlin, less than 20 percent of people own. 

Beyond past experience, costs to buy and sell are steep in Germany, and tenant protections tend to be stronger than in many other countries. Still – for some people, buying in Germany can still come with a few generous tax and investment advantages to make the decision worthwhile.

READ ALSO: The hidden costs of buying a house in Germany 

The drive to buy a ‘forever home’

Experts say Germans generally don’t tend to buy more than one – or even several – homes in their lifetime, unlike some other places. 

“The culture of trading in or flipping isn’t the same here. In fact, there’s plenty of variables which discourage it,” says Nick Mulder, Founder and CEO of Hypofriend, a Berlin-based mortgage broker that specifically serves the expatriate market. 

As an example, Mulder points to the fact that in Germany, you cannot typically prepay your mortgage off until year 10. If you wanted to sell your home before then – perhaps to buy something larger – the contract you have with your bank or mortgage broker will typically require you to still pay the bank the interest they would have otherwise made off you.

Flats in Berlin.

Flats in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

“That gives Germans an inflexible feeling of ‘when we buy we have to buy for the rest of our lives’, says Mulder, adding: “Getting on the property ladder is just not as popular. There is also that cultural risk aversion that comes in more generally.”

READ ALSO: How Germany’s soaring property prices are out of reach for buyers

Several other high fees increase the incentive to buy the right place once, rather than buy to trade it in later. One is the land transfer tax buyers pay after purchasing their home. The exact amount varies by state, but comes in at anywhere between 3.5 and 6.5 percent of the purchase price. 

In addition, a notary must preside over any real estate deal in Germany. During this long process – which can last several hours – the buyer and seller will sit and listen to the notary read out the entire deal, to ensure both sides understand it before signing. The notary will then collect a fee of anywhere between 1.2 to 2 percent. 

Finally, the broker will also collect a fee of a maximum of 7.1 percent, which will be split between the buyer and seller.

“If you compare that to other countries, that’s just an exorbitant amount,” says Mulder.

Mulder adds that it’s less clear in Germany whether buyers should first find the home they want to buy or find a mortgage first, as banks don’t grant pre-approval for mortgages the same way they do in the US. Some places, including his brokerage, may issue a certificate saying how much a buyer can afford, to help make offers more easily.

Buying to let

If you’re not ready to buy your own forever home, many experts say purchasing a place to rent out to someone else is an increasingly attractive option in Germany.

“It is more advantageous, at least tax-wise, to rent out an apartment you own to someone else than to live in it yourself,” says Claudia Müller, Founder of the Frankfurt-based Female Finance Forum and author of Finance, Freedom, Provision – the way to financial independence. “You can, for example, deduct the interest payments on your mortgage off your rental income, reducing your tax burden.”

People have to save for several years to buy a home.

People have to save for several years to buy a home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

Müller adds that after 10 years, selling a rental property will incur no tax on capital gains – even though the property might not be your principal residence. Meanwhile, a person selling their principal residence pays no capital gains tax after they’ve owned their property for two years.

“If you rent it out, you can claim the respective expenses and any depreciation against the rental income you get. For some investments, there may even be special, higher depreciation rates. Depending on your costs and the rent you receive, the overall result might be negative,” says Dirk Maskow, and independent tax consultant based in Berlin and Düsseldorf. “If that happens, you can offset that loss against your other income, for example from employed or self-employed work.”

“Tax-wise at least, buy to let is a lot friendlier than in some other countries,” says Mulder. “That’s why you’re getting more younger people interested in buying up some small bits of real estate they can rent out.”

READ ALSO: Where in Germany can you still snag a home for under €100k?

What’s next for the German housing market?

As in many place, prices have gone up in Germany and fewer people are able to afford to buy property, with a 10 percent increase seen in recent years.

Mulder says he expects interest rates, or the cost of getting a mortgage, to go up in the next six to 12 months – particularly as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stokes higher inflation and cost of living.

READ ALSO: How Germany’s property boom could be slowing down

With interest rates in Germany having increased from 1 percent to 3.5 percent, Mulder says banks are getting more selective about who they will lend to, meaning fewer people will be able to afford property. He eventually expects demand to drop accordingly and price increases to moderate – although German property is still likely to increase in value, just at a steadier rate than the major uptick we’ve seen in recent years.

He says to watch out for one major variable that will impact buying behaviour: how German-based companies will view remote work after the Covid-19 pandemic. “If you only have to be in the office one day a week instead of five, you might consider buying in the countryside. If companies are sceptical of remote work, we’ll see people who live in the city who won’t be able to buy.”

SHOW COMMENTS