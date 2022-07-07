For members
RENTING
Five common rental scams in Germany and how to avoid them
With the rental market in German cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich becoming increasingly competitive, scams involving rented apartments are getting more common. Here are the cons you might come across - and how to avoid them.
Published: 7 July 2022 09:28 CEST
A flat-searcher's advert to find a home in Hamburg. Germany's rental market is increasingly tight. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany
Traditionally a tenant-friendly country, Germany has one of the lowest home ownership rates in Europe. Costs to buy are high, but there are some tax advantages for those who choose to buy.
Published: 6 July 2022 16:07 CEST
