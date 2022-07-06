Where flight prices from Germany are going up the most

People jetting off on their summer holidays are paying far more for their flights than they were before the outbreak of Covid, a study by price comparison site Check24 has found.
Compared to the summer of 2019, flights prices from Germany to the 10 most popular tourist destinations have shot up by 44 percent.
The southern European holiday hotspots of Spain, Italy and Portugal saw the most significant increases in cost over the pandemic period.
This summer, travellers heading to Spain from Germany will have to shell out a whopping 65 percent more for their flight, while those going to Italy and Portugal will pay 58 percent more and 52 percent more respectively.
People heading to the UK and USA, on the other hand, were spared the most dramatic price rises.
Currently, flights to US destinations are around 11 percent more expensive on average than in 2019, while flights to the UK cost nine percent more.
For its analysis, the portal compared all flight bookings made via Check24 in June for departures between July 1st and September 30th in 2019 and 2022.
According to Check24, one of the main factors in the jump in travel costs is the increased overheads that airlines are facing. With the energy crisis in swing, inflation has been soaring and the cost of paraffin has increased significantly.
At the same time, several airlines have slashed their flight timetables due to ongoing staffing issues in the wake of the pandemic.
Lufthansa, Germany’s largest flight operators, has already scrapped thousands of summer flights in 2022 after laying off tens of thousands of employees last year.
This has created a situation where demand is nearing peak levels but capacity is lower than ever.
The government has recently stepped in to ease visa rules for foreign workers to make it easier for companies to hire people from abroad to work in airports and airlines over the summer months.
However, ministers such as Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) sharply criticised the private sector for underprepared for the peak travel period.
