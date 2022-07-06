Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 VACCINES

Reader question: Can I get a second Covid booster jab in Germany?

The number of Covid infections in Germany is rising. Some people are wondering if they can - or should - get a second booster jab if their previous vaccination was several months ago.

Published: 6 July 2022 12:52 CEST
People queue for a Covid vaccination in Stuttgart in winter.
People queue for a Covid vaccination in Stuttgart in winter. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

In February this year, Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended that risk groups get a fourth Covid vaccination – or second booster shot. 

However, because most people got their booster vaccination several months ago, many are wondering if they should get another jab, especially as there’s a fresh resurgence of Covid infections.

Here’s a look at what we know so far, and the official recommendations. 

Who is officially eligible for a second vaccine booster in Germany?

STIKO currently recommends the fourth Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 70 and over, residents in care homes or similar facilities, staff in medical facilities and care institutions, and people with immune deficiencies. 

The government has been pushing for vulnerable groups to get their second jab, especially as Covid cases rise. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently urged all at-risk groups and people over the age of 60 to get a second booster jab. 

The Local asked the Health Ministry if other groups of people should get the vaccine now. They told us that there was only an official recommendation for risk groups, and that a possible announcement on further jabs for the general population would only come after summer.

“Since it is not yet possible to foresee which variants will be predominant in autumn, the STIKO considers a renewed statement on a possible general second booster vaccination would only make sense after the summer of 2022,” said the Health Ministry spokesman.

However, Lauterbach also recommended in June that everyone get a fourth Covid vaccination if they want it.

“By voluntarily wearing a mask indoors and getting a fourth vaccination, you can make your own summer a lot better,” he told broadcaster ZDF.

Lauterbach said he was offering this advice because of the emergence of the newer Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. “Unfortunately, you can get infected with BA.4 and BA.5, even if you were already infected with BA.1 and BA.2,” he said.

How can I get the jab if I want it?

Anecdotally, we’ve heard that some vaccination points are offering a second booster shot to people who want it – even if they don’t fall into one of the risk groups. People in Germany can generally be given a jab if the last injection was more than three months ago. 

We recommend that you talk with your healthcare provider if you are unsure about what to do. Several doctors practices are also offering the Covid-19 jab and will be able to advise patients. 

Isn’t there going to be an Omicron-specific vaccine?

Lauterbach has said that he expects vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant to become available in Germany in September. 

However, on June 30th he urged people – especially risk groups – to get a second booster shot as soon as possible rather than waiting.

He said: “In nursing homes, 70 percent of residents lack a fourth vaccination. It should be done now. It takes too long to wait for adapted vaccines. Current vaccines are very safe and reliably reduce mortality in facilities. Hesitation can be fatal.”

As of July 5th, at least 63.4 million people (76.2 percent of the total population) in Germany have received two Covid vaccinations, and at least 51.3 million people (61.7 percent) have received one or two booster vaccinations, according to official figures. 

COVID-19 VACCINES

Reader question: Can under-5s get vaccinated against Covid in Germany?

Vaccines for children aged six months to five-years-old are currently being rolled out in the United States. But can very young children also get a Covid jab in Germany?

Published: 24 June 2022 17:22 CEST
Reader question: Can under-5s get vaccinated against Covid in Germany?

At the moment, only children aged five and above can get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Germany.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of a reduced dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine for children between the ages of five and 12, and this age group are able to get vaccinated by doctors at practices or at dedicated vaccine centres.

Back in May, Germany’s Standing Vaccines Commission (STIKO) issued a general Covid jab recommendation for 5-12 year olds. Previously, they had only recommended the shots to children with pre-existing conditions or vulnerable contacts.

Of course, some parents are keen to get their younger children vaccinated as well – and news from the US, where both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech has recently been approved for children under five, has given them hope that the same will happen in Germany.

So what exactly is going on?

Well, at the moment, there does seem to be some movement in that direction, but things are still up in the air. 

Back in April, Moderna announced that it had submitted a request to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a variation to the conditional marketing authorisation.

In plain English, this means they want permission to roll out a 25mg dose of their vaccine (as part of a two-dose series) for children aged six months to five years. This is the same dosage that is being used to vaccinate toddlers and babies in the US. 

In response to a question from The Local, Pfizer/BioNTech said it was also planning to file for authorisation for the under-fives vaccine from the EMA in early July. 

Depending on the EMA’s decision, this could pave the way for very young children to get the Covid jab in Germany.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the authorities will be recommending that all parents rush out and vaccinate their young’uns. 

Speaking to the Funke Media Group back in March, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) struck a cautious tone when talking about vaccines for under fives.

“In the studies, the vaccines have not shown the immunisation effect in young children that we had hoped for. But it is precisely in this age group that the effect must be particularly clearly proven,” he said.

“It is therefore unclear at the moment whether there will be a vaccination recommendation for under-fives in Germany.”

For its part, the EMA said it was in talks with Pfizer ahead of the submission of its application for approval.

“To date, no application for an extension of indication for the use of Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) in children under five has been submitted to EMA,” a spokesperson for the EMA told The Local.

“However, EMA is in contact with the company about the possible submission of data and we will communicate on our website should we receive a request for an extension of indication.”

At the time of writing, the German Health Ministry and Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had not responded to a request for comment. 

