For members
COVID-19 VACCINES
Reader question: Can I get a second Covid booster jab in Germany?
The number of Covid infections in Germany is rising. Some people are wondering if they can - or should - get a second booster jab if their previous vaccination was several months ago.
Published: 6 July 2022 12:52 CEST
People queue for a Covid vaccination in Stuttgart in winter. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod
COVID-19 VACCINES
Reader question: Can under-5s get vaccinated against Covid in Germany?
Vaccines for children aged six months to five-years-old are currently being rolled out in the United States. But can very young children also get a Covid jab in Germany?
Published: 24 June 2022 17:22 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments