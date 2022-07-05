For members
IMMIGRATION
‘Appointments in English’: How Germany wants to attract talent from abroad
Germany's Free Democrats have put forward a programme to help encourage immigration and attract skilled workers. Among the proposals is for English to be introduced as an official language in German local government authorities.
Published: 5 July 2022 16:11 CEST
Updated: 5 July 2022 17:48 CEST
People stand in front of Berlin's Office for Immigration in May 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen
