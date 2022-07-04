For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Looking abroad for airport workers, greeting cards and chimney sweeps
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at what the government is doing to ease the air travel staffing crisis, very German greeting cards, lightning storms and the Schornsteinfeger - chimney sweep - lucky tradition.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:16 CEST
Passengers wait in the security control line at Hamburg airport on July 3rd. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Shorter work weeks, €9 tours and hitzefrei
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the debates around shortening the work week, tours around the country and what happens when it gets too hot.
Published: 27 June 2022 09:09 CEST
