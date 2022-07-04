Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

Germany looks to foreign workers to ease ‘dramatic’ labour shortage

The German government wants to overhaul immigration policies to alleviate staff shortages across the country, including in the hospitality sector.

Published: 4 July 2022 10:40 CEST
People sit at a cafe in Stuttgart in August 2021.
People sit at a cafe in Stuttgart in August 2021. The hospitality industry is suffering a labour shortage. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt

German ministers last week announced they would be cutting red tape to allow companies to employ more workers from abroad to ease the aviation and airport staffing crisis that’s causing chaos for travellers.

Now the government is planning to do the same thing for restaurants, bars and hotels – and it could also apply to other sectors. 

“The labour shortage has been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told DPA. 

As well as the aviation industry, Faeser, who belongs to the Social Democrats (SPD), said there was a worrying shortage of labour and skilled workers in the catering and hotel sectors.

“Federal Labour Minister Hubertus Heil and I know that we have to make things easier for foreign workers there,” Faeser said. Together with Heil (SPD), the minister is proposing changes before the end of the year in order “to bring good workers to Germany”.

Due to the extreme employee shortage at German airports, the government promised to cut red tape to make it easier for operators to hire staff temporarily. The workers, who will fill roles in baggage handling as well as other areas, are to be recruited primarily from Turkey.

Passengers flying in Germany have been facing long waits in airports, as well as major flight delays and cancellations. 

‘Acceptance among the population’

In order to increase Germany’s attractiveness to skilled workers, “several tasks have to be completed”, Faeser explained, adding: “We need faster recognition of professional qualifications and less bureaucracy.”

Faeser said she was working on changing these aspects along with Heil and Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP).

The minister emphasised that foreign workers would receive fair wages. 

Faeser also stressed that while modernising immigration laws, Germany was “paying very close attention to balanced solutions and acceptance among the population”.

Meanwhile, the leader of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Christian Dürr, described the situation on the labour market as “dramatic” and called for “urgently needed immigration at all levels” and improved integration.

“After the phase of ‘guest workers’ (to fill jobs in Germany) in the sixties and seventies, the labour market closed itself off,” he said. “This attitude has never really been broken down.”

Hundreds of thousands of people who have lived in Germany for years have even been kept out of the labour market, he said.

“The opposite must be the case,” he said. “Today the motto must be: everyone who can live from their own work must be allowed to work immediately.”

In this respect, the CDU/CSU-led government made a historic mistake, Dürr said, referring to Angela Merkel’s time in government.

When the baby boomers retire, there will be a further crisis in the labour market, he said.

“It’s about urgently needed immigration at all levels into the labour market,” added Dürr. 

As The Local has been reporting, Germany is also planning to relax citizenship laws as part of its overhaul of immigration policies, which will mean non-EU nationals will be allowed to hold more than one nationality. 

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: Is it ever too hot to work from home in Germany?

Germany has regulations on working during a heatwave - but does that also apply to people who work remotely? We take a look.

Published: 1 July 2022 13:03 CEST
Reader question: Is it ever too hot to work from home in Germany?

The number of people working from home shot up during the Covid pandemic, and though employees no longer have the right to work remotely by law, many have chosen to stick with more flexible arrangements and set up a home office at least part of the week.

This is great news for people who enjoy a lie-in more than a long commute, but there are some downsides. One major issue is that it’s not always clear how Germany’s strict employee protection rules actually apply in a home setting. The rules for working during a heatwave are a good example of this.

How does Germany regulate working in extreme heat? 

By law in Germany, employers are responsible for creating a safe environment for their workers. This means that they should try and keep the temperature below 26C at all times and are legally obliged to take action if the temperature goes above 30C. 

That could include putting blinds on the windows to prevent the glare of the sun, installing air conditioning systems or purchasing fans. In some cases – such as outdoor manual labour – it could also involve starting and finishing earlier in the day. 

And in really high temperatures, employers may simply decide to call the whole thing off and give their employees a ‘hitzefrei’ day – basically a heat-induced day off – to go and cool down in a lake. However, business owners are generally given free rein to decide how hot is too hot in this instance (except in the case of vulnerable workers). 

Do the heat rules apply to ‘home office?’

Unfortunately not. In most cases in Germany, the company isn’t directly involved in setting up the workspace for an employee that works from home, aside from possibly providing a laptop or phone for remote use. 

“The occupational health and safety regulations regarding room temperature do not apply in this case,” labour law expert Meike Brecklinghaus told German business publication T3N. “This is because the employer does not have direct access to the employee’s workplace and in this respect cannot take remedial action.”

That means that on hot days, it’s the employee’s own responsibility to make sure the environment is suitable for working in. 

woman works from home in Germany

A woman works in her living room at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Naupold

One duty employers do have, however, is to instruct their workers about the best way to set up a healthy work environment at home, for example by giving guidance on how to regulate the temperature. 

“In the end, it is the employee’s responsibility to maintain his or her workplace in a condition in which he or she can perform his or her work without the threat of health impairments,” Brecklinghaus explained.

What can home office workers do in hot weather?

There are plenty of ways to keep flats cooler in the summer months, including purchasing your own fan, keeping curtains or blinds drawn and ventilating the rooms in the evening or early morning when the weather is cooler.

However, if heat is really becoming a problem, it’s a good idea to communicate this to your employer. This is especially important if you have a health condition that makes it more dangerous to work in hot weather. 

In some cases, you might be able to negotiate for the employer to pay for the purchase of a fan or mobile air conditioner as goodwill gesture. If possible, you could also arrange to travel to the office where the temperature should be better regulated.

Another option for early birds or night owls is to arrange more flexible working hours so you can avoid sweltering at your desk in the midday sun, although this of course depends on operational factors. 

