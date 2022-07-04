For members
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
The lack of skills in the national language is most commonly cited as a hurdle for immigrants, especially in Sweden (Photo by Jessica Pamp on Unsplash)
Germany looks to foreign workers to ease ‘dramatic’ labour shortage
The German government wants to overhaul immigration policies to alleviate staff shortages across the country, including in the hospitality sector.
