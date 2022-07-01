For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Is it ever too hot to work from home in Germany?
Germany has regulations on working during a heatwave - but does that also apply to people who work remotely? We take a look.
Published: 1 July 2022 13:03 CEST
An employee fans themselves in the office on a hot day. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
CLIMATE
How heatwaves in Germany have led to thousands of deaths
Soaring summer temperatures led to thousands of heat-related deaths in Germany from 2018 to 2020, a study has revealed.
Published: 1 July 2022 11:09 CEST
