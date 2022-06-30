For members
EXPLAINED: The new rules on getting a Covid test in Germany
Most people now have to pay to get an antigen test in Germany. Here's what you should know about the new rules.
Published: 30 June 2022 17:20 CEST
People walk past a test centre in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert
Germany starts charging for Covid-19 antigen tests
Most people in Germany will have to pay for a Covid antigen test from Thursday as part of a new testing strategy from the government, which is also aimed at combatting fraudulent activity.
Published: 30 June 2022 10:22 CEST
