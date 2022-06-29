German word of the day: Isso

Why do I need to know isso?
Because it’s a nice colloquial expression to use if you’re feeling a little lazy since it combines a few words. It was also one of Germany’s favourite youth words back in 2016, although it’s definitely not particularly cool anymore and is used by all ages.
What does it mean?
Isso is derived from the statement: ist so (short for es ist so) meaning ‘it’s like this’ or ‘it is so’ in English. When used as a response to someone’s statement, it usually means you completely agree. A good translation is: ‘right on!’, yes, that’s exactly right!’ or ‘it’s true!’.
You can also use the expression yourself to emphasise your thought. In this case you’d add it on at the end of your sentence. You often find isso used on Twitter, when someone is quoting a Tweet.
#isso 🥱 pic.twitter.com/hdsiDNuWe9
— stfngly (@stfngly) June 27, 2022
It can also be used in a more downbeat form accompanied by the shrugging of your shoulders. In this case you’re saying isso, because it can’t be helped, it’s the way it is.
Use it like this:
– Wir müssen gegen steigende Mietpreise in Berlin demonstrieren.
– Isso!
– We have to protest against rising rents in Berlin.
– That’s exactly right!
Frauen sind die besten Autofahrer, isso!
Women are the best drivers, it’s true.
Member comments