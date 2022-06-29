For members
POLICE
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about gun laws in Germany
Germany is known for having some of the world’s strictest gun laws, but shooting incidents continue to cause concern.
Published: 29 June 2022 10:55 CEST
A handgun of the type Sig Sauer P226 in caliber 9mm Para with magazine and ammunition. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | David Young
CRIME
Former Nazi camp guard, 101, gets five-year jail sentence
A German court on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust.
Published: 28 June 2022 12:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments