For members
COVID-19 RULES
EXPLAINED: Germany’s planned changes to Covid vaccination status
From October, there will be changes to who is considered fully vaccinated in Germany. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 29 June 2022 11:47 CEST
A person being vaccinated against Covid-19 in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod
COVID-19 ALERT
Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants
A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe, this time driven by new, fast-spreading Omicron subvariants, is once again threatening to disrupt people's summer plans.
Published: 22 June 2022 16:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments