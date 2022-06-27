Read news from:
Germany may place caps on gas use in winter, warns minister

As Russia continues to stem the flow of gas into Europe, the German Economics Minister believes emergency measures may have to be in place over winter.

Published: 27 June 2022 17:14 CEST
Economics Minister Robert Habeck
Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) gives a talk in Denmark on June 25th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Ritzau Scanpix Foto | Bo Amstrup

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has warned that the government may have to step in to regulate gas usage if there are shortages this winter.

Over the colder months there is a “medium-term” threat of a scenario in which “reductions (in gas usage) will actually have to be imposed by law,” Habeck said before a meeting with other EU energy ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

Such a reduction would lead to “a severe economic crisis” in Europe and Germany, he said. 

The minister did not say who exactly could be affected by reductions.

READ ALSO: German environmentalists call for caps on energy usage

He said this would depend on the specific situation and how cold the winter would be, where there were “regional supply bottlenecks” and on calculations about which industries were involved in different supply chains.

At the same time, Habeck stressed that “solidarity-based” and “very quick action” was necessary to avoid such a scenario.

Aid alliance with EU neighbours

In order to avoid caps on gas usage, the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources and the increase of energy efficiency “could be decisive components”, Habeck added.

At the meeting in Luxembourg, the EU energy ministers are discussing these two issues as parts of the EU’s planned “Fit for 55” climate package.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, who is attending the meeting, said that 12 of the 27 member states – including Germany – are currently receiving less gas from the Russian energy company Gazprom. 

Though Gazprom has claimed that the reductions in gas supply to Germany are due to repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Berlin has accused the Kremlin of using gas as a ‘weapon’ to punish allies of Ukraine. 

READ ALSO: ‘Scarce commodity’: Germany raises gas alert level as Russia reduces supply

In the event of a crisis this winter, the government said it would form an aid alliance with neighbouring countries such as the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland and also France.

“We would not make any progress at all if we could not fall back on France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway, who are supporting us,” said Habeck.

Algeria is also increasing the quantities of gas supplied via Italy.

“We are dependent on solidarity here,” said the Green politician.

ENERGY

Germany’s €9 ticket won’t continue in autumn, says minister

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has dampened hopes that energy relief measures like the fuel tax cut and €9 transport ticket will be extended past September.

Published: 27 June 2022 11:18 CEST
“We cannot compensate for increased prices for imported oil, the development of the dollar and shortages at refineries with state money in the long run,” Lindner told DPA.

The €9 ticket and fuel tax cut were both introduced for a three-month period from June to offer people relief on transport costs amid soaring energy prices.

However the Green Party, who are in the governing traffic-light coalition alongside the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Free Democrats (FDP), are believed to be in favour of prolonging the cheap public transport deal after September if it is proven to be a success. 

Speaking to DPA on Monday, Lindner rejected claims that either the cut on energy tax on petrol or the €9 ticket would remain in place in autumn.

The fixed-price ticket makes it impossible for operators to use price signals to indicate to customers where there is high or low demand, Lindner said. 

READ ALSO: €9 for 90: Everything you need to know about Germany’s cheap travel deal

“Steps towards free public transport are problematic because scarcities (e.g. in seating) cannot then be controlled by price.” 

Without differentiated prices for peak and off-peak times, capacity on trains and buses could be used “excessively”, he argued. 

Lindner’s comments come just days after Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) ruled out longer term cuts to ticket prices.

“In the long run, it’s not possible,” he said on RTL ‘Frühstart’ programme. “Because the ticket costs over a billion euros a month.”

Fuel discount doubts

Lindner also defended his flagship energy relief measure – a cut in energy tax levied on fuel to offer relief to drivers.

In recent weeks there have been doubts about whether oil companies have passed their tax savings onto consumers, as both petrol and diesel have remained at around €2 per litre since the tax cut came into force in June. 

“The price level at the pump has dropped significantly in recent weeks,” Lindner said. “The development is better than abroad. For commuters and motorists, the relief is noticeable.” 

He added that the temporary tax cut had also ensured that the government doesn’t profit from excessive inflation.

Christian lindner

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) speaks at the Federation of German Industry’s “Day of Industry” event in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“We levy energy tax and value-added tax on petrol,” he said. “In view of the increase in global prices, the state’s revenues are set to rise this year. That is why we lowered the energy tax for three months to give back to car owners some of what they would otherwise pay to the state.”

Over the past week or so, there have been discussions about future measures to tackle rising consumer prices. 

Lindner said he thought that an increase in social security payments and an adjustment in income tax rates to counter inflation were both on the cards for this year. 

