What to know about investing in cryptocurrency in Germany
Germany has been dubbed the most crypto-friendly country in the world. We break down why that is, and what you should know about cryptocurrency in Germany.
Published: 24 June 2022 12:46 CEST
Two "Bitcoin" coins lie on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez
Germany will see further food price hikes, says minister
Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir believes German customers haven't seen the last of the price hikes in supermarkets and is calling for new relief measures to support the poor.
Published: 24 June 2022 10:51 CEST
