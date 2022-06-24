For members
PROPERTY
How Germany’s property boom could be slowing down
Prices continue to rise steeply in the German property sector - but experts are seeing signs of a trend reversal.
Published: 24 June 2022 17:06 CEST
Skyscrapers in Hannover at dusk. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte
RENTING
EXPLAINED: How to sublet your apartment in Germany
If you’re going away for a period of time or want to cut your living costs, subletting your flat can seem like an appealing option. But there are a lot of things you need to consider first. We break them down.
Published: 22 June 2022 16:35 CEST
